'Hidden Killer': Experts Urge Action After Study Shows How Air Pollution Causes Lung Cancer

Experts emphasized the importance of more ambitiously addressing air pollution from fossil fuels after the presentation of a new breakthrough on lung cancer in Paris on Saturday.\r\n\r\n\u0022The same particles in the air that derive from the combustion of fossil fuels, exacerbating climate change, are directly impacting human health.\u0022\r\n\r\nScientists at the Francis Crick Institute and University College London (UCL) shared their findings—part of the TRACERx lung study funded by Cancer Research U.K.—at the annual conference of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).\r\n\r\n\u0022Our study has fundamentally changed how we view lung cancer in people who have never smoked,\u0022 said Cancer Research U.K. chief clinician Charles Swanton, who led and presented the research.\r\n\r\nThe way air pollution causes cancer differs from cigarettes and sunlight. Tobacco smoke and ultraviolet light damage the structure of DNA, creating mutations that cause cancer. Air pollution causes inflammation in the lungs, affecting cells that carry mutations.\r\n\r\n\u0022Cells with cancer-causing mutations accumulate naturally as we age, but they are normally inactive,\u0022 Swanton explained. \u0022We\u0026#039;ve demonstrated that air pollution wakes these cells up in the lungs, encouraging them to grow and potentially form tumors.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe team analyzed 463,679 individuals from England, South Korea, and Taiwan, and examined lung tissue samples from humans and mice following exposure to particulate matter, or PM2.5—air particles that are no larger than 2.5 micrometers in diameter.\r\n\r\nThey found higher rates of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutant lung cancer—and other types of cancers—in people who lived in areas with higher levels of PM2.5 pollution. They also found that, at least in mice, blocking a molecule which causes inflammation and is released in response to PM2.5 exposure prevents cancers from forming.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022According to our analysis, increasing air pollution levels increases the risk of lung cancer, mesothelioma, and cancers of the mouth and throat,\u0022 noted Emilia Lim, co-first author and postdoctoral researcher at the Francis Crick Institute and UCL. \u0022This finding suggests a broader role for cancers caused by inflammation triggered by a carcinogen like air pollution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Even small changes in air pollution levels can affect human health,\u0022 she said, adding that 99% of the global population lives in areas that exceed annual World Health Organization (WHO) limits for PM2.5, \u0022underlining the public health challenges posed by air pollution across the globe.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe WHO—when updating guidelines on air quality last September for the first time in over 15 years—warned that \u0022the burden of disease attributable to air pollution is now estimated to be on a par with other major global health risks such as unhealthy diet and tobacco smoking, and air pollution is now recognized as the single biggest environmental threat to human health.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile most of the human population is exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution—which is tied to other health issues including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), dementia, and heart disease—research has repeatedly shown it\u0026#039;s often worse in the poorest communities.\r\n\r\nOne 2021 study found that air pollution reduces the average global citizen\u0026#039;s life by over two years. Citing an estimate that it is tied to more than eight million deaths worldwide per year, Swanton called air pollution a \u0022hidden killer,\u0022 according to Agence France-Presse.\r\n\r\nSwanton stressed in a statement that \u0022the same particles in the air that derive from the combustion of fossil fuels, exacerbating climate change, are directly impacting human health via an important and previously overlooked cancer-causing mechanism in lung cells.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As consumption of fossil fuels goes hand in hand with pollution and carbon emissions, we have a strong mandate for tackling these issues.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The risk of lung cancer from air pollution is lower than from smoking, but we have no control over what we all breathe,\u0022 the scientist said. \u0022Globally, more people are exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution than to toxic chemicals in cigarette smoke, and these new data link the importance of addressing climate health to improving human health.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s a wake-up call on the impact of pollution on human health,\u0022 he told The Guardian. \u0022You cannot ignore climate health. If you want to address human health, you have to address climate health first.\u0022\r\n\r\nTony Mok of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, who was not involved in the study, similarly said in a statement that \u0022as consumption of fossil fuels goes hand in hand with pollution and carbon emissions, we have a strong mandate for tackling these issues—for both environmental and health reasons.\u0022\r\n\r\nLike the scientists who conducted the study, Mok also pointed out how it could help with the prevention of lung cancer among nonsmokers.\r\n\r\n\u0022This research is intriguing and exciting as it means that we can ask whether, in the future, it will be possible to use lung scans to look for pre-cancerous lesions in the lungs and try to reverse them with medicines,\u0022 Mok said.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t yet know whether it will be possible to use highly sensitive EGFR profiling on blood or other samples to find nonsmokers who are predisposed to lung cancer and may benefit from lung scanning,\u0022 he added, \u0022so discussions are still very speculative.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSuzette Delaloge, head of the cancer prevention program at France\u0026#039;s Gustave Roussy institute, was also not involved in the research but discussed it with AFP in Paris this weekend.\r\n\r\n\u0022The study is quite an important step for science—and for society too, I hope,\u0022 she said, noting that it was \u0022quite revolutionary, because we had practically no prior demonstration of this alternative way of cancer forming.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This opens a huge door, both for knowledge but also for new ways to prevent\u0022 cancer, added Delaloge. \u0022This level of demonstration must force authorities to act on an international scale.\u0022