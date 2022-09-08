Sign up for our newsletter.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) attends a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral on March 7, 2012 in London, England. The Queen died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II of England Dead at 96

Coronated in 1953, the Queen served as the monarch longer than any other in the nation's history.

Common Dreams staff

Queen Elizabeth II of England died on Thursday at the age of 96 after serving as the nation's monarch for nearly 70 years.

The Royal Family made the announcement on social media and with a public statement.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read, referring to the Queen's residence in Scotland.

The Queen was coronated on June 2, 1953 and ruled uninterrupted ever since, the longest reign of any monarch in the nation's history. Her son—Charles, the Prince of Wales—now succeeds his mother by becoming king.

"The King and the Queen Consort," said the Royal Family's statement, referring to Charles and is wife Camilla, "will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
