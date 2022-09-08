Queen Elizabeth II of England Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II of England died on Thursday at the age of 96 after serving as the nation\u0026#039;s monarch for nearly 70 years.\r\n\r\nThe Royal Family made the announcement on social media and with a public statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,\u0022 the statement read, referring to the Queen\u0026#039;s residence in Scotland.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Queen was coronated on June 2, 1953 and ruled uninterrupted ever since, the longest reign of any monarch in the nation\u0026#039;s history. Her son—Charles, the Prince of Wales—now succeeds his mother by becoming king.\r\n\r\n\u0022The King and the Queen Consort,\u0022 said the Royal Family\u0026#039;s statement, referring to Charles and is wife Camilla, \u0022will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.\u0022