'Historic Win': Judge Removes New Mexico Official From Office for Taking Part in Jan. 6 Insurrection

A state court for the first time on Tuesday ruled that the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was an insurrection, ordering a county-level official in New Mexico to step down due to his participation in the attack and thus handing a victory to government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.\r\n\r\nThe group, commonly known as CREW, represented several New Mexico residents, who under state law sued to have Griffin removed from office. They filed a lawsuit against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin earlier this year after he was charged with breaching and occupying Capitol grounds, a crime for which he was later convicted.\r\n\r\nThe state\u0026#039;s First Judicial District Court ruled that the January 6 attack and the \u0022surrounding planning, mobilization, and incitement constituted an \u0026#039;insurrection\u0026#039;\u0022 in accordance with the 14th Amendment and that under Section 3 of that amendment, Griffin is \u0022constitutionally disqualified\u0022 from serving in public office.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a historic win for accountability for the January 6 insurrection and the efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in the United States,\u0022 said Noah Bookbinder, president of CREW. \u0022Protecting American democracy means ensuring those who violate their oaths to the Constitution are held responsible.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe court is the first since 1869 to invoke Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to remove a public official from their post. Section 3 states that no official can continue to hold office if they \u0022engaged in insurrection or rebellion\u0022 or gave \u0022aid or comfort\u0022 to insurrectionists after taking an \u0022oath... to support the Constitution of the United States.\u0022\r\n\r\nGriffin, who founded the group Cowboys for Trump, \u0022forfeited his current office as an Otero County Commissioner effective January 6, 2021,\u0022 Judge Francis Matthew concluded.\r\n\r\nAs a leader of the mob that marched to the Capitol on January 6 and breached the building as the U.S. House was certifying President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s victory in the 2020 election, Griffin addressed the crowd through a bullhorn and repeated former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s baseless lie that the election had been stolen. He promoted the event on social media ahead of January 6 and later defended the mob\u0026#039;s actions after the insurrection, as well as suggesting Trump\u0026#039;s supporters could launch another attack.\r\n\r\nAt the trial, an attorney who joined CREW in representing the plaintiffs played videos of Griffin telling his supporters to \u0022prepare for a war\u0022 ahead of the insurrection and later saying he planned to return to the Capitol for a rally supporting the Second Amendment, threatening that there would be \u0022blood running out of the building,\u0022 according to The Albuquerque Journal.\r\n\r\nThe court ruling \u0022makes clear that any current or former public officials who took an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and then participated in the January 6th insurrection can and will be removed and barred from government service for their action,\u0022 said Bookbinder.\r\n\r\nGriffin said as his trial got underway last month that he had been considering a run for sheriff after his term as commissioner ends at the end of the year, but the ruling blocks him from doing so.