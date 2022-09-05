'We'll Come Back Stronger,' Vows Chilean Left After Visionary Constitution Rejected

Proponents of Chile\u0026#039;s new progressive constitution pledged to keep fighting Sunday following their crushing defeat in a plebiscite whose outcome was cheered by the oligarchs and corporations who spent heavily on the \u0022no\u0022 campaign.\r\n\r\n\u0022We resisted for 500 years and will continue to do so.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith nearly all votes counted Sunday evening, the reject, or \u0022rechazo,\u0022 campaign was leading the approve, or \u0022apruebo,\u0022 effort, 60% to 40%.\r\n\r\nThe proposed document would have replaced a charter imposed during the U.S.-backed dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet with what proponents called the \u0022world\u0026#039;s most progressive constitution,\u0022 replete with extensive rights for Indigenous peoples, women, and the environment. The proposal also guaranteed free healthcare, housing, and education.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGabriel Boric, Chile\u0026#039;s recently inaugurated democratic socialist president, acknowledged in a Sunday evening address to the nation that \u0022the Chilean people were not satisfied with the constitutional proposal that the convention produced.\u0022\r\n\r\nBoric added that \u0022Chile trusts in its democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I will do all I can to build a new constitutional itinerary alongside the Congress and the civil society that will give us a text that, collecting the learnings of the process, aims to achieve a big majority,\u0022 he added. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Apruebo\u0022 advocates said the fight for a more just constitution is not over.\r\n\r\nRosa Catrileo, a constitutional delegate representing the Mapuche people, said that \u0022it is never easy to move major transformations.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut, she added, \u0022we resisted for 500 years and will continue to do so.\u0022\r\n\r\nBárbara Sepúlveda Hales, a constitutional attorney,\u0026nbsp;tweeted: \u0022Today we lost, but the fight to transform Chile continues. Thanks to the thousands who participated and debated to have an egalitarian constitution. Especially to the women who paved the way to advance for our rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The horizon is one of change and it is inevitable,\u0022 she added. \r\n\r\n\u0022The fears, the lies, were stronger,\u0022 human rights activist Trinidad Lathrop tweeted. \u0022How powerful is the power of money. But we\u0026#039;re going to make it. Give yourselves some time to lick your wounds and then we\u0026#039;ll come back stronger. For all and all... we are going to get ahead.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAmnesty International Chile tweeted that \u0022today is a sad day. We have missed the historical opportunity to have a new constitution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But although the result of the plebiscite was not as expected,\u0022 the group added, \u0022we will continue fighting more than ever to live in fairer, more egalitarian, and more humane Chile.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile there is widespread agreement across the political spectrum that Chile\u0026#039;s constitution must change, it is not known how the process—which is expected to be highly contentious—will move forward.\r\n\r\nBoric said he is confident that Chileans can work toward a constitutional consensus.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022When we act in unity,\u0022 the president in his speech, \u0022we get the best of us.\u0022