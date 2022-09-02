Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Donald Trump speaks on the phone

Then-President Donald Trump spoke on the phone in the White House on January 28, 2017. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

'Where Did the Classified Content Go?' Dozens of Empty Folders Seized From Trump Home

"The only thing more concerning than finding classified documents in Donald Trump's possession is finding the folders used to conceal classified documents empty and in Donald Trump's possession."

Jake Johnson

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday released an inventory of items seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month, and one aspect of the newly disclosed document raised eyebrows and many questions: Namely, the listing of dozens of empty folders marked as "classified."

"Where did the classified content go?" asked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), voicing a sentiment also expressed by reporters and watchdogs in response to the inventory, which indicates that the FBI retrieved from Mar-a-Lago 18 documents marked "top secret," 54 marked "secret," and 48 empty folders with "classified" banners.

The document, which was ordered unsealed by a federal judge, also lists dozens of additional empty folders labeled as "return to staff secretary/military aide."

The inventory offers no specific details on what the empty folders were supposed to contain, leaving observers to speculate on the sensitivity of the documents and where they may have ended up as the DOJ continues to investigate the former president's removal of classified documents from the White House.

"The only thing more concerning than finding classified documents in Donald Trump's possession is finding the folders used to conceal classified documents empty and in Donald Trump's possession," tweeted Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). "This information must be accounted for—all of it."

The Associated Press noted Friday that "the Justice Department has said there was no secure space at Mar-a-Lago for sensitive government secrets, and has opened a criminal investigation focused on their retention there and on what it says were efforts in the last several months to obstruct that probe."

Earlier this week, the DOJ released a photo of classified documents that federal agents seized from Trump's home during an August 8 raid. Previous reporting has indicated that classified nuclear weapons documents were among the files FBI officials were trying to recover in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday that it "developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed" from a Mar-a-Lago storage room as investigators attempted to retrieve them, possibly further implicating Trump's team and the former president himself in a criminal scheme to obstruct justice.

In a status report unsealed Friday, the DOJ said that "the seized materials will continue to be used to further the government's investigation, and the investigative team will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice."

"All evidence pertaining to the seized items—including, but not limited to, the nature and manner in which they were stored as well as any evidence with respect to particular documents or items of interest—will inform the government's investigation," the report reads.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Fracking in Wyoming

Green Groups Want Ruling on Wyoming Fossil Fuel Leases to Embolden Biden

"We hope that moving forward, the Biden administration won't shy away from exercising its authority to limit oil and gas leasing in order to protect our climate and the environment."

Jessica Corbett ·

Chile constitution plebiscite

House Dems Voice 'Grave and Urgent Concerns' Over Chilean Plebiscite Misinformation

"Technology corporations like yours have an obligation to ensure that their platforms do not serve to disseminate hate, lies, and disinformation," U.S. lawmakers told social media giants.

Brett Wilkins ·

Starbucks New York union

First NYC 'Just Cause' Lawsuit Targets Starbucks for Union-Busting

"Just in time for Labor Day, Starbucks secures another spot in the union-busting hall of fame," said one workers' group.

Brett Wilkins ·

Sri Lanka unrest

'Worst Yet to Come' as Global Civil Unrest Index Hits All-Time High

"Over the coming months, governments across the world are about to get an answer to a burning question: Will protests sparked by socioeconomic pressure transform into broader and more disruptive anti-government action?"

Jessica Corbett ·

Hillary Rodham Clinton attends the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Hillary Clinton Under Fire for Supportive Remarks of Far-Right PM Contender in Italy

By claiming that Giorgia Meloni becoming prime minister would represent progress for women, "Hillary is half-endorsing the fascist takeover in Italy the rest of us are desperately working against," said one filmmaker.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  2. AOC Says Congress Could Reverse Trump Tax Cuts to Cancel All Student Debt
  3. GOP Repeatedly Opposed Infrastructure Upgrades. Now This Mississippi City Has No Safe Water
  4. Behind Starbucks Union-Busting Stands CEO Who Got $940,000,000 Richer During Pandemic
  5. Medicare Dis-Advantage: Shortchanging the Patients While Enriching the Insurer
  6. Republican AGs, Dark Money Groups Scheme to Sue Over Student Debt Relief
  7. Sad Beyond Words for What the Poison Named Trump Has Wrought
  8. Outrage After Ohio Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Donovan Lewis in Bed
  9. Climate Scientists Urge More Civil Disobedience to Signal 'How Deep in the Sh*t We Are'
  10. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.