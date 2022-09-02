'Where Did the Classified Content Go?' Dozens of Empty Folders Seized From Trump Home

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday released an inventory of items seized from former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s Florida home last month, and one aspect of the newly disclosed document raised eyebrows and many questions: Namely, the listing of dozens of empty folders marked as \u0022classified.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Where did the classified content go?\u0022 asked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), voicing a sentiment also expressed by reporters and watchdogs in response to the inventory, which indicates that the FBI retrieved from Mar-a-Lago 18 documents marked \u0022top secret,\u0022 54 marked \u0022secret,\u0022 and 48 empty folders with \u0022classified\u0022 banners.\r\n\r\nThe document, which was ordered unsealed by a federal judge, also lists dozens of additional empty folders labeled as \u0022return to staff secretary/military aide.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe inventory offers no specific details on what the empty folders were supposed to contain, leaving observers to speculate on the sensitivity of the documents and where they may have ended up as the DOJ continues to investigate the former president\u0026#039;s removal of classified documents from the White House.\r\n\r\n\u0022The only thing more concerning than finding classified documents in Donald Trump\u0026#039;s possession is finding the folders used to conceal classified documents empty and in Donald Trump\u0026#039;s possession,\u0022 tweeted Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). \u0022This information must be accounted for—all of it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press noted Friday that \u0022the Justice Department has said there was no secure space at Mar-a-Lago for sensitive government secrets, and has opened a criminal investigation focused on their retention there and on what it says were efforts in the last several months to obstruct that probe.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this week, the DOJ released a photo of classified documents that federal agents seized from Trump\u0026#039;s home during an August 8 raid. Previous reporting has indicated that classified nuclear weapons documents were among the files FBI officials were trying to recover in the Mar-a-Lago raid.\r\n\r\nThe Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday that it \u0022developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed\u0022 from a Mar-a-Lago storage room as investigators attempted to retrieve them, possibly further implicating Trump\u0026#039;s team and the former president himself in a criminal scheme to obstruct justice.\r\n\r\nIn a status report unsealed Friday, the DOJ said that \u0022the seized materials will continue to be used to further the government\u0026#039;s investigation, and the investigative team will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022All evidence pertaining to the seized items—including, but not limited to, the nature and manner in which they were stored as well as any evidence with respect to particular documents or items of interest—will inform the government\u0026#039;s investigation,\u0022 the report reads.