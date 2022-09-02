Trump Floats 'Full Pardons' for January 6 Insurrectionists

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that if reelected in 2024, he would \u0022look very, very favorably\u0022 at full pardons for the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol last year.\r\n\r\nIn an interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump claimed he is \u0022financially supporting\u0022 some of the people who took part in the Capitol attack, adding that \u0022they were in my office actually two days ago, so they’re very much in my mind.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You get some of these judges who are so nasty and so angry and so mean,\u0022 the former president said. \u0022I will tell you: I will look very, very favorably about full pardons if I decide to run and I win. I will be looking very, very strongly about full pardons.\u0022\r\n\r\nTrump\u0026#039;s remarks came on the same day that President Joe Biden delivered a primetime address warning that \u0022Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country,\u0022 the president said.\r\n\r\nNearly 900 people have been charged with crimes in connection to the January 6 attack that Trump provoked with his incessant lies about the 2020 presidential election. More than 300 people have pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from the Capitol assault.\r\n\r\n\u0022Donald Trump wants political violence to be the norm in America, and the GOP is right there with him,\u0022 Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) tweeted in response to Trump\u0026#039;s comments. \u0022They will bring this country to the brink to soothe the fragile ego of a madman.\u0022\r\n\r\nChristina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, said in a statement late Thursday that \u0022it\u0026#039;s not too late to stop these criminals, conspiracy theorists, and cowards.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This November, we can build a firewall for our democracy by standing up to candidates who pay lip service to patriotism while flouting the Constitution and the very foundations of our democracy,\u0022 said Harvey. \u0022We can elect candidates who will protect our freedoms and our elections. What we cannot do is sit on the sidelines and wait for 2024. There\u0026#039;s too much at stake.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing the former president\u0026#039;s comments Thursday, a retired New York police officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the Capitol attack—the longest punishment meted out thus far for a January 6 insurrectionist.\r\n\r\nThomas Webster was \u0022convicted of several felonies for attacking a Washington police officer with a flagpole on January 6, tackling the officer to the ground and trying to rip off his gas mask,\u0022 NBC News reported.\r\n\r\n\u0022Jurors convicted Webster, 56, in May after they determined he was lying on the stand when he tried to convince them he was trying to help the officer he assaulted to \u0026#039;see my hands\u0026#039; when he grabbed the officer\u0026#039;s gas mask after he tackled him to the ground,\u0022 the outlet noted.