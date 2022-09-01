Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in Maryland

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a rally with Maryland Democrats at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland on August 25, 2022. (Photo: Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Biden to Confront 'Big Lie' Extremism of GOP as Analysis Highlights Its Corporate Funders

After Thursday's primetime speech, said one watchdog, "Biden can and should take concrete action to protect our democracy."

Jake Johnson

In a primetime address Thursday night, President Joe Biden is expected to warn of the dire threat that extremist "MAGA Republicans" pose to U.S. democracy weeks ahead of pivotal midterm contests featuring many GOP election deniers.

Biden's remarks, set to begin at 8:00 pm ET, will come on the heels of an analysis showing that major U.S. corporations and business lobbying groups have donated nearly $25 million over the past year and a half to Republican lawmakers who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the wake of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In July alone, according to updated figures released Thursday by Accountable.US, Fortune 500 companies and trade groups such as Eli Lilly and the American Bankers Association PAC donated at least $731,000 to the 147 Republican election objectors.

White House officials have not provided any indication that Biden will use his speech to draw attention to the corporations funding Republicans who continue to perpetuate former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Watch Biden's address live:

An unnamed senior administration official told NBC News ahead of Biden's speech that the president intends to confront "a movement that does not recognize free and fair elections, a movement that increasingly is talking about violence in response to actions they don't like or don't agree with, which is not the way democracies behave."

According to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, 67% of U.S. voters—including 69% of Republicans and 69% of Democrats—believe "the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse."

"When 18 states have passed 34 voter suppression laws just since the January 6th insurrection, Americans are right to be gravely concerned about the health of our democracy," Lindsey Melki, spokesperson for Accountable.US, said in a statement Thursday.

Lisa Gilbert, executive vice-president of Public Citizen, argued that Biden's Philadelphia address represents a major opportunity to "highlight the baseless attacks that have undermined the cornerstone of our country."

"With Trump melting down this week on Truth Social over his failed efforts to undermine the laws and norms of our country, encouraging violence, and further threatening our institutions, the stakes could not be higher," said Gilbert. "In ginning up his supporters, the former president again puts lives and the fabric of our nation at risk."

"Following tonight's fiery remarks, Biden can and should take concrete action to protect our democracy," Gilbert added. "Strengthening and protecting our elections, limiting the power of major contractors to warp elections through secret political money, and fighting government corruption can all be achieved through the stroke of his pen."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Fracking in Wyoming

Green Groups Want Ruling on Wyoming Fossil Fuel Leases to Embolden Biden

"We hope that moving forward, the Biden administration won't shy away from exercising its authority to limit oil and gas leasing in order to protect our climate and the environment."

Jessica Corbett ·

Chile constitution plebiscite

House Dems Voice 'Grave and Urgent Concerns' Over Chilean Plebiscite Misinformation

"Technology corporations like yours have an obligation to ensure that their platforms do not serve to disseminate hate, lies, and disinformation," U.S. lawmakers told social media giants.

Brett Wilkins ·

Starbucks New York union

First NYC 'Just Cause' Lawsuit Targets Starbucks for Union-Busting

"Just in time for Labor Day, Starbucks secures another spot in the union-busting hall of fame," said one workers' group.

Brett Wilkins ·

Sri Lanka unrest

'Worst Yet to Come' as Global Civil Unrest Index Hits All-Time High

"Over the coming months, governments across the world are about to get an answer to a burning question: Will protests sparked by socioeconomic pressure transform into broader and more disruptive anti-government action?"

Jessica Corbett ·

Hillary Rodham Clinton attends the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Hillary Clinton Under Fire for Supportive Remarks of Far-Right PM Contender in Italy

By claiming that Giorgia Meloni becoming prime minister would represent progress for women, "Hillary is half-endorsing the fascist takeover in Italy the rest of us are desperately working against," said one filmmaker.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  2. AOC Says Congress Could Reverse Trump Tax Cuts to Cancel All Student Debt
  3. GOP Repeatedly Opposed Infrastructure Upgrades. Now This Mississippi City Has No Safe Water
  4. Behind Starbucks Union-Busting Stands CEO Who Got $940,000,000 Richer During Pandemic
  5. Medicare Dis-Advantage: Shortchanging the Patients While Enriching the Insurer
  6. Republican AGs, Dark Money Groups Scheme to Sue Over Student Debt Relief
  7. Sad Beyond Words for What the Poison Named Trump Has Wrought
  8. Outrage After Ohio Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Donovan Lewis in Bed
  9. Climate Scientists Urge More Civil Disobedience to Signal 'How Deep in the Sh*t We Are'
  10. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.