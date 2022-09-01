Biden to Confront 'Big Lie' Extremism of GOP as Analysis Highlights Its Corporate Funders

In a primetime address Thursday night, President Joe Biden is expected to warn of the dire threat that extremist \u0022MAGA Republicans\u0022 pose to U.S. democracy weeks ahead of pivotal midterm contests featuring many GOP election deniers.\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s remarks, set to begin at 8:00 pm ET, will come on the heels of an analysis showing that major U.S. corporations and business lobbying groups have donated nearly $25 million over the past year and a half to Republican lawmakers who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the wake of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\nIn July alone, according to updated figures released Thursday by Accountable.US, Fortune 500 companies and trade groups such as Eli Lilly and the American Bankers Association PAC donated at least $731,000 to the 147 Republican election objectors.\r\n\r\nWhite House officials have not provided any indication that Biden will use his speech to draw attention to the corporations funding Republicans who continue to perpetuate former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 election was stolen from him.\r\n\r\nWatch Biden\u0026#039;s address live:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAn unnamed senior administration official told NBC News ahead of Biden\u0026#039;s speech that the president intends to confront \u0022a movement that does not recognize free and fair elections, a movement that increasingly is talking about violence in response to actions they don\u0026#039;t like or don\u0026#039;t agree with, which is not the way democracies behave.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, 67% of U.S. voters—including 69% of Republicans and 69% of Democrats—believe \u0022the nation\u0026#039;s democracy is in danger of collapse.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When 18 states have passed 34 voter suppression laws just since the January 6th insurrection, Americans are right to be gravely concerned about the health of our democracy,\u0022 Lindsey Melki, spokesperson for Accountable.US, said in a statement Thursday.\r\n\r\nLisa Gilbert, executive vice-president of Public Citizen, argued that Biden\u0026#039;s Philadelphia address represents a major opportunity to \u0022highlight the baseless attacks that have undermined the cornerstone of our country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With Trump melting down this week on Truth Social over his failed efforts to undermine the laws and norms of our country, encouraging violence, and further threatening our institutions, the stakes could not be higher,\u0022 said Gilbert. \u0022In ginning up his supporters, the former president again puts lives and the fabric of our nation at risk.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Following tonight\u0026#039;s fiery remarks, Biden can and should take concrete action to protect our democracy,\u0022 Gilbert added. \u0022Strengthening and protecting our elections, limiting the power of major contractors to warp elections through secret political money, and fighting government corruption can all be achieved through the stroke of his pen.\u0022