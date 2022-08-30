THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Millions come to Common Dreams for our one-of-a-kind reporting but less than 1% of readers ever makes a donation to support our work. Your donations are our lifeblood.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Common Dreams powers our progressive, nonprofit journalism with donations from readers like you. No ads and no paywall. Just people-powered journalism. Less than 1% of Common Dreams readers donate to support our work. Millions of people come to Common Dreams to get our one-of-a-kind reporting on issues the corporate media won’t touch. Imagine if just 2% of these readers chipped in during occasional campaigns like this one, we’d be all set for the rest of the year. Every single small gift makes an enormous difference. Your donations are our lifeblood. Please join the 1% that powers Common Dreams and donate today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Boy looking at smartphone

A preteen boy looks at his smartphone on September 21, 2021. (Photo: Kurt Wittman/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Passing 'Kids Code,' California Paves Way for Safer Digital World for US Children

"Children deserve to be protected wherever they are in the world, whether that's offline or online."

Julia Conley

Children's rights advocates on Tuesday expressed hope that a new online protection bill passed in California will set a new standard for the U.S. and urged Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to make more than two million kids safer by signing the legislation into law.

"California is not only setting the standard for children who live in the tech sector's backyard, but it also paves the way for the rest of the United States and for the world."

The California Age Appropriate Design Code Bill (A.B. 2273) passed unanimously in the state Senate Monday evening after sailing through the state Assembly without opposition. If made into law, it would be the first in the country to require tech companies to install protections for young users, even if their sites or products are designed for adult use.

A.B. 2273, which advocates call Kids Code, would require all apps and websites that are "likely to be accessed" by children to design their products with child safety in mind and to "prioritize the privacy, safety, and wellbeing of children" over profits.

If Newsom signs the bill, tech companies would be compelled to analyze whether their products could expose children to explicit or inappropriate content or put children's privacy in jeopardy.

Tech companies would be required to make the highest-possible privacy settings the default for users under 18 and would be barred from collecting data about children's precise locations.

The bill is modeled on the United Kingdom's Age Appropriate Design Code, also called the Children's Code, which was passed in 2021. That bill was credited with pushing popular social media companies to make accounts private by default for users under 18.

"The news from California is a ringing endorsement of the U.K.'s approach to protecting children online," said Beeban Kidron, founder of 5Rights Foundation, which worked to develop the Children's Code. "With this bill, California is not only setting the standard for children who live in the tech sector's backyard, but it also paves the way for the rest of the United States and for the world. The prominence of California in the global tech community makes this a major step forward."

The legislation was overwhelmingly approved by California lawmakers despite aggressive lobbying against its provisions by the state Chamber of Commerce and groups representing Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, and Facebook, who have claimed the bill is too broad, will burden tech giants with design regulations, and should apply only to children under age 16 instead of all users under 18.

State Assembly member Buffy Wicks (D-15), who authored A.B. 2273, expressed hope that after the bill is signed into law, it will "be replicated by other states, and countries more widely across the globe."

"We've seen from the U.K. Code that tech can be regulated, and I hope that with A.B. 2273 we will now see this change in California too," said Wicks in a statement. "Children deserve to be protected wherever they are in the world, whether that's offline or online."

The bill's passage follows public outcry over Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's plan to launch a version of Instagram for children, even amid reports that the app has targeted teenage girls with images of self-harm and eating disorders. Google and TikTok have also been ordered to pay hefty fines in recent years over charges that they collected children's personal data without parental consent and turned a profit by then targeting them with ads.

Under the Kids Code, said children's advocacy group Fairplay for Kids, "millions of California kids and teens will get to experience a safer and healthier digital world that doesn't exploit their vulnerabilities."

Carrie Goldberg, a personal injury lawyer who has fought cases involving online exploitation of children and other abuses by tech companies, called the passage of the Kids Code "huge news" and called on other state lawmakers to build on the legislation, passing a "private right of action so kids... can sue for harmful design."

"The most harmful products simply won't be able to adjust enough to keep kids safe," said Goldberg. "And yes, risk being enjoined out of existence. That's a good thing!"

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev, Who Presided Over End of Cold War and Soviet Empire, Dead at 91

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Gorbachev "did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War."

Brett Wilkins ·

Maryland resident receives the coronavirus vaccine

'Pandemic Is Far From Over': People's CDC Tells Congress to Fund Covid Response

"You must choose a healthier, more equitable pandemic response," the coalition wrote in a letter. "We all deserve better."

Kenny Stancil ·

redwood forest

'Protect These Giants,' Say 122K Public Comments Urging Biden to Conserve Old-Growth Forests

"By letting old-growth and mature trees grow, we'll be safeguarding carbon, clean water and air, and biodiversity," said one campaigner. "Our climate and future generations depend on it."

Brett Wilkins ·

Boy looking at smartphone

Passing 'Kids Code,' California Paves Way for Safer Digital World for US Children

"Children deserve to be protected wherever they are in the world, whether that's offline or online."

Julia Conley ·

Scientist Rebellion in Berlin

Climate Scientists Urge More Civil Disobedience to Signal 'How Deep in the Sh*t We Are'

New paper argues direct action "by scientists has the potential to cut through the myriad complexities... surrounding the climate crisis in a way that less visible and dispassionate evidence provision does not."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. Ted Cruz Worries Working Class Might 'Get Off the Bong' and Vote After Student Debt Relief
  3. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  4. Student Loan Debt Is an American Malignancy Born of Ronald Reagan
  5. 'A True Danger to the Public Post Office': DeJoy Moves to Consolidate USPS Facilities
  6. AOC Says Congress Could Reverse Trump Tax Cuts to Cancel All Student Debt
  7. Billionaire Donor's Advice to GOP: Ramp Up Lies About Democrats' Tax Policies to Win Senate
  8. Republican AGs, Dark Money Groups Scheme to Sue Over Student Debt Relief
  9. 'All of Us Are Paying the Price' as Corporate Profits Surge to Record-High $2 Trillion
  10. 'This Is Nuts': Critics React as Fed Chair Justifies Coming 'Pain' for Working Families
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.