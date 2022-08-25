Experts Fear Wildfire-Fueled Ozone Damage Will Become New Norm

Scientists were stunned in early 2020 when bush fires that spread across Australia generated their own extreme weather patterns, including thunderstorms—and a study published Thursday revealed the blazes had an even greater climate impact than previously known.\r\n\r\nResearchers at University of Exeter in England found that aerosols from the smoke created by the fires caused the highest temperatures in the Earth\u0026#039;s stratosphere in decades and likely created a hole in the ozone layer over most of Antarctica.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is plausible that the good work carried out under the Montreal Protocol... could be undone by the impact of global warming on intense fires.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith global fossil fuel extraction and the global heating it causes showing few signs of slowing down, extreme weather events like the bush fires are likely to continue, said the authors of the study—and with them could come more damage to the ozone layer.\r\n\r\n\u0022Under global warming, the frequency and intensity of wildfires is expected to increase, which would lead to more\u0022 stratospheric warming and depletion of the ozone layer, study co-author Jim Haywood told The Washington Post.\r\n\r\nGenerally, volcanic eruptions like that of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991 are the only phenomena on the planet which change the temperature of the stratosphere.\r\n\r\nDuring the bush fires of early 2020, though, the temperature of the Earth\u0026#039;s second atmospheric layer reached 3°C over Australia and 0.7°C across the globe.\r\n\r\nAs Tessa Koumoundouros explained at ScienceAlert, the heat-induced weather systems—called pyrocumulonimbus—caused by the fires \u0022pumped the smoke into remarkably high altitudes, with the sun\u0026#039;s rays heating the dark particles and causing them to rise further, in a process called self-lofting.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Over the period of a month, the aerosol plume drifted across the South Pacific and was clearly detected in the stratosphere by [NASA instrument] CALIOP as well as surface-based lidars and sun-photometers operating from the southern tip of South America,\u0022 the report, published in Scientific Reports, reads.\r\n\r\nUnusually high temperatures in the stratosphere persisted for the first four months of 2020, and the continued heating likely caused changes in atmospheric circulation and chemical reactions on the surface of the smoke particles—depleting the ozone layer.\r\n\r\nThe impact of Australia\u0026#039;s bush fires on the stratosphere were \u0022unprecedented as far as the observational record goes,\u0022 Olaf Morgenstern of New Zealand\u0026#039;s National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research told the Post.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe research shows that continued global heating—and the wildfires that have been linked to the climate crisis—could reverse the success of the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which pushed the global community to end its production of ozone-damaging chemicals.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is plausible that the good work carried out under the Montreal Protocol,\u0022 Haywood told the Post, \u0022could be undone by the impact of global warming on intense fires.\u0022