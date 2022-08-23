'Cancel It All,' Say Progressives as Biden Favors $10,000 in Means-Tested Student Debt Relief

Fresh reporting out Monday night indicates that President Joe Biden is \u0022leaning toward\u0022 canceling $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with annual incomes below $125,000, a means-tested plan that would fall well short of progressive lawmakers\u0026#039; call for the administration to wipe at least $50,000 off the books for all borrowers.\r\n\r\nAccording to CNN, Biden\u0026#039;s long-awaited announcement of student debt cancellation \u0022could come as early as Wednesday,\u0022 a week before the student loan repayment and interest freeze that\u0026#039;s been in effect since 2020 is set to end.\r\n\r\n\u0022For millions of people, $10,000 doesn\u0026#039;t cover the interest. It won\u0026#039;t lower their monthly payments.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Administration officials have also recently discussed the possibility of additional forgiveness for specific subsets of the population,\u0022 CNN reported Monday without offering details.\r\n\r\nProgressives were quick to make clear their dissatisfaction with the latest update on the president\u0026#039;s plan, which—while fulfilling a campaign promise—would leave millions saddled with massive student debt balances. The average federal student loan debt balance is $37,667, according to the Education Data Initiative.\r\n\r\n\u0022Student debt is a nearly $2,000,000,000,000 crisis,\u0022 tweeted Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. \u0022POTUS must cancel student debt. All of it.\u0022\r\n\r\nProponents of full-scale debt cancellation argue that the president has the legal authority to order the Education Department to eliminate all outstanding student loan debt, a move they say would come with economic and political benefits while steering clear of the bureaucratic mess that inevitably accompanies means-tested programs.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast year, Biden instructed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to compile a memo on presidential authority to cancel student debt without congressional authorization, but the document has yet to be released.\r\n\r\nThe White House has reportedly been \u0022deeply divided over the political and economic effects of loan forgiveness,\u0022 with officials such as Susan Rice, the head of Biden\u0026#039;s Domestic Policy Council, arguing against broad-based student debt cancellation during internal discussions.\r\n\r\nWhite House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, meanwhile, \u0022has argued that it would galvanize a base of young voters increasingly frustrated with the president,\u0022 The New York Times reported in June.\r\n\r\nWarren Gunnels, the staff director for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), contended on social media Monday that \u0022Republicans will attack forgiving $10,000 in means-tested student debt as ferociously as if Biden canceled all student debt.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe former choice, though, would demoralize \u0022tens of millions of Americans who will still be drowning\u0022 in debt, Gunnels added.\r\n\r\n\u0022Think big or go home,\u0022 he wrote. \u0022Cancel all of it.\u0022\r\n\r\nProminent advocacy organizations have also warned Biden against canceling just $10,000 in student debt, with the head of the NAACP recently comparing such limited relief to \u0022pouring a bucket of ice water on a forest fire.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an analysis released Monday, Matt Bruenig of the People\u0026#039;s Policy Project noted that $10,000 in student debt forgiveness would \u0022wipe out the student loan balances of around 31% of student debtors while halving or more the student debt balances of another 21% of student debtors.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo many progressive advocates and borrowers, that\u0026#039;s nowhere near enough.\r\n\r\n\u0022For millions of people, $10,000 doesn\u0026#039;t cover the interest,\u0022 tweeted Astra Taylor, co-founder of the Debt Collective, the nation\u0026#039;s first debtors\u0026#039; union. \u0022It won\u0026#039;t lower their monthly payments.\u0022