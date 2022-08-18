Federal Judge Orders Starbucks to Rehire Fired Union Organizers in Memphis

Labor advocates on Thursday cheered a U.S. federal judge\u0026#039;s order compelling Starbucks to reinstate seven employees who were illegally fired from their Memphis store earlier this year for leading a unionization campaign.\r\n\r\n\u0022We hope this ruling brings comfort to our partners in the Memphis area and shows them the power they can have in a union.\u0022\r\n\r\nU.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman ordered Starbucks to rehire the so-called \u0022Memphis Seven\u0022 within five days, writing that their firing \u0022supports an inference of discriminatory motive\u0022 by the Seattle-based coffee giant. In May, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a motion to reinstate the workers, accusing Starbucks of directing \u0022a wide variety of coercive measures\u0022 in its union-busting bid.\r\n\r\nThe seven workers at Starbucks\u0026#039; Poplar and Highland location were terminated in February during the early months of what has become a nationwide unionization wave in which employees at more than 200 of the company\u0026#039;s stores have now voted to form unions.\r\n\r\nWhile Starbucks officials claimed the seven were fired for violations including allowing at least one reporter inside the store to conduct an after-hours interview, the group accused the company of retaliating against the workers for organizing. In June, Poplar and Highland employees voted overwhelmingly to form a union.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s federal court decision ordering Starbucks to reinstate the seven unlawfully fired Starbucks workers in Memphis is a crucial step in ensuring that these workers, and all Starbucks workers, can freely exercise their right to join together to improve their working conditions and form a union,\u0022 NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said in a statement following the ruling.\r\n\r\n\u0022Starbucks, and other employers, should take note that the NLRB will continue to vigorously protect workers\u0026#039; right to organize without interference from their employer,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nMembers of the Memphis Seven celebrated the ruling, with Nabretta Hardin saying in a statement that \u0022we\u0026#039;re beyond thankful the federal court ruled in our favor, and this just goes to show that Starbucks will do everything in their power to silence us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Memphis is a union town. We remain the only store to have organized in Memphis for fear of workers being fired like we were,\u0022 she continued. \u0022We hope this ruling brings comfort to our partners in the Memphis area and shows them the power they can have in a union.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no need to fear retaliation because the NLRB will protect them as they have protected us,\u0022 Hardin added.\r\n\r\nNikki Taylor, another member of the group, said following the decision that \u0022it was a ruling in favor of what\u0026#039;s right. We knew from day one that we were going to win this, it just took time.\u0022\r\n\r\nBeto Sanchez, also of the Memphis Seven, told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that \u0022it still feels unreal right now, but it took a moment for me to process all the work that we\u0026#039;ve done for the past months, they finally met its resolution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I still have a lot of tears right now,\u0022 added Sanchez, \u0022but honestly it\u0026#039;s such a great feeling.\u0022