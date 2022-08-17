GOP Censorship Crusade Leads to 250% Spike in 'Educational Gag Order' Proposals

The GOP\u0026#039;s nationwide war on public education—specifically the teaching of race, U.S. history, and LGBTQ+ identities—has led to a 250% spike in state-level \u0022educational gag order\u0022 bills this year, according to a report published Wednesday by the free expression group PEN America.\r\n\r\n\u0022This year\u0026#039;s bills have been strikingly more punitive.\u0022\r\n\r\nTitled America\u0026#039;s Censored Classrooms, the new report finds that lawmakers in 36 different U.S. states have introduced 137 gag order measures in 2022, up from 54 such bills last year. With the exception of a single Democratic bill in Arizona, all of the gag order proposals unveiled this year have been led by Republican legislators.\r\n\r\nThe analysis defines educational gag orders as \u0022state legislative efforts to restrict teaching about topics such as race, gender, American history, and LGBTQ+ identities in K–12 and higher education.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our report documents in alarming detail the threats to how young people learn and are taught in American schools,\u0022 said PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel. \u0022Lawmakers are undermining the role of our public schools as a unifying force above politics and turning them instead into a culture war battleground.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022By seeking to silence critical perspectives and stifle debate,\u0022 Nossel added, \u0022they are depriving students of the tools they need to navigate a diverse and complex world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPEN\u0026#039;s research shows that seven gag order proposals have become law this year, including the \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 legislation in Florida that more than a dozen Republican-led states are attempting to mimic amid growing pushback nationwide from students, teachers, librarians, and others in local communities.\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press reported Monday that \u0022some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response [to the law]—and some teachers have worried that family pictures on their desks could get them in trouble.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As students return from summer break,\u0022 the outlet noted, \u0022educators are cautiously adjusting and waiting to see how the new law governing lessons on gender and sexual orientation will be interpreted and enforced.\u0022\r\n\r\nSuch impacts bolster PEN\u0026#039;s argument that gag order laws \u0022create a broad chilling effect among teachers and professors both by their pervasiveness and by the censorious discourse they inspire—part of a nationwide campaign of classroom censorship that shows no signs of abating.\u0022\r\n\r\nPEN notes that while fewer gag order measures have become law this year compared to 2021, \u0022this year\u0026#039;s bills have been strikingly more punitive.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In 2022, proposed gag orders have been more likely to include punishments, and those punishments have more frequently been harsh: heavy fines or loss of state funding for institutions, termination, or even criminal charges for teachers,\u0022 the report states. \u0022In 2023, we anticipate that the assault on education will continue.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022More gag order bills will be filed in states where they failed narrowly this year,\u0022 the report continues. \u0022Based on current trends, we predict that other legislative attacks on education, such as \u0026#039;curriculum transparency\u0026#039; bills, anti-LGBTQ+ bills, and bills that mandate or facilitate book banning are also likely to increase.\u0022\r\n\r\nJeremy Young, senior manager of PEN America\u0026#039;s Free Expression and Education Program and the lead author of the new report, warned in a statement Wednesday that \u0022educators are under attack from legislators bent on depriving our children of an education that is open to a breadth of perspectives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Vibrant learning opportunities are essential for democratic citizenship to flourish,\u0022 said Young. \u0022But this report confirms a grim reality: some elected leaders are marching schools backward, and trampling on students\u0026#039; free expression in the process.\u0022