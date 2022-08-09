Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A woman walks in the draining streets of Seoul, South Korea

People walk along the street still draining after torrential rainfall on August 09, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

'What Happens When You Warm a Planet': Massive Flooding Kills At Least 8 in Seoul

"Two months' worth of rain in half a day. We are in a climate emergency," wrote meteorologist Eric Holthaus.

Jake Johnson

Record-shattering rainfall in Seoul, South Korea overnight Monday killed at least eight people and—according to scientists—offered further evidence that the planet is in the midst of a climate disaster.

According to The New York Times, "Three of the dead, two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, were found early Tuesday as emergency workers pumped out the water that had flooded their semi-basement home in southern Seoul."

"Another was a municipal employee, apparently electrocuted while removing a tree that had fallen onto a sidewalk," the Times reported, citing local authorities. "In addition to the eight confirmed deaths, officials said seven people were missing after floodwaters pulled them into manholes, underground passages, or streams."

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the downpour marked the largest total amount of rainfall experienced in the city in eight decades. Increasingly extreme rain and flooding have been linked to the human-caused climate crisis, driven by the continued burning of fossil fuels.

"It's the rainiest day in the history of Seoul," wrote meteorologist Eric Holthaus. "Three hundred seventy-nine millimeters (15 inches) of rain in just 12 hours—two months' worth of rain in half a day."

"We are in a climate emergency," Holthaus added.

Video footage and photos posted to social media show cars completely submerged in water in downtown Seoul, where some drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles in search of safety.

"This is what happens when you warm a planet," environmentalist Bill McKibben tweeted, responding to a photo of a man sitting on top of his car as water engulfed it.

The Korea Times reported Tuesday that "the unprecedented amount of continuous rainfall impacted underground metro stations as well."

"The ceiling over a platform in Isu Station in Dongjak District collapsed, dropping a torrent of rain and ceiling panels onto the platform," the outlet noted. "The underground levels of several other metro stations in the city were also flooded, causing trains in operation to pass the inundated stations and forcing people inside the stations to look for other forms of transportation.

The destructive rain in South Korea came as U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky to survey the devastation inflicted last month by the worst flooding in the state's history.

"The risk of flooding is going up dramatically over much of the planet where people live, and Kentucky is one of those places," Jonathan Overpeck, an earth and environmental sciences professor at the University of Michigan, told Inside Climate News in a recent interview. "The evidence is clear that climate change is a growing problem for Kentucky and the surrounding region."

As Reuters observed in June, "Extreme weather events—from scorching heatwaves to unusually heavy downpours—have caused widespread upheaval across the globe this year, with thousands of people killed and millions more displaced."

"Monsoon rains unleashed disastrous flooding in Bangladesh," Reuters noted. "Overall, episodes of heavy rainfall are becoming more common and more intense. That's because warmer air holds more moisture, so storm clouds are 'heavier' before they eventually break."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
A woman walks in the draining streets of Seoul, South Korea

'What Happens When You Warm a Planet': Massive Flooding Kills At Least 8 in Seoul

"Two months' worth of rain in half a day. We are in a climate emergency," wrote meteorologist Eric Holthaus.

Jake Johnson ·

Mar-a-lago

Trump Says Mar-a-Lago 'Under Siege, Raided, and Occupied' by FBI

"The accountability our democracy desperately needs for its survival might, just might, be a real possibility," said the head of a watchdog group.

Common Dreams staff ·

Herschel Walker

New Ad Against Herschel Walker Features Ex-Wife's Domestic Violence Accusations

A leader at the anti-Trump group behind the advertisement targeting the U.S. Senate candidate said that "our campaign is built around the voices of Georgia Republicans who know that he's unfit for office."

Jessica Corbett ·

Trump DePerno

Michigan AG Urges Probe of Alleged GOP-Led Effort to Break Into Voting Machines

"We must denounce the Big Lie and those who refuse to uphold the will of the people in our elections," said one democracy defender.

Brett Wilkins ·

Ali Bagheri Kani

Hopes Rise for Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Destroyed by Trump

"We stand five minutes or five seconds from the finish line," said one negotiator, who added that "three or four issues" that are "sensitive for Iranians and Americans" remain to be resolved.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.