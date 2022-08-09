'What Happens When You Warm a Planet': Massive Flooding Kills At Least 8 in Seoul

Record-shattering rainfall in Seoul, South Korea overnight Monday killed at least eight people and—according to scientists—offered further evidence that the planet is in the midst of a climate disaster.\r\n\r\nAccording to The New York Times, \u0022Three of the dead, two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, were found early Tuesday as emergency workers pumped out the water that had flooded their semi-basement home in southern Seoul.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Another was a municipal employee, apparently electrocuted while removing a tree that had fallen onto a sidewalk,\u0022 the Times reported, citing local authorities. \u0022In addition to the eight confirmed deaths, officials said seven people were missing after floodwaters pulled them into manholes, underground passages, or streams.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Korea Meteorological Administration said the downpour marked the largest total amount of rainfall experienced in the city in eight decades. Increasingly extreme rain and flooding have been linked to the human-caused climate crisis, driven by the continued burning of fossil fuels.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s the rainiest day in the history of Seoul,\u0022 wrote meteorologist Eric Holthaus. \u0022Three hundred seventy-nine millimeters (15 inches) of rain in just 12 hours—two months\u0026#039; worth of rain in half a day.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are in a climate emergency,\u0022 Holthaus added.\r\n\r\nVideo footage and photos posted to social media show cars completely submerged in water in downtown Seoul, where some drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles in search of safety.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is what happens when you warm a planet,\u0022 environmentalist Bill McKibben tweeted, responding to a photo of a man sitting on top of his car as water engulfed it.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Korea Times reported Tuesday that \u0022the unprecedented amount of continuous rainfall impacted underground metro stations as well.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The ceiling over a platform in Isu Station in Dongjak District collapsed, dropping a torrent of rain and ceiling panels onto the platform,\u0022 the outlet noted. \u0022The underground levels of several other metro stations in the city were also flooded, causing trains in operation to pass the inundated stations and forcing people inside the stations to look for other forms of transportation.\r\n\r\nThe destructive rain in South Korea came as U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky to survey the devastation inflicted last month by the worst flooding in the state\u0026#039;s history.\r\n\r\n\u0022The risk of flooding is going up dramatically over much of the planet where people live, and Kentucky is one of those places,\u0022 Jonathan Overpeck, an earth and environmental sciences professor at the University of Michigan, told Inside Climate News in a recent interview. \u0022The evidence is clear that climate change is a growing problem for Kentucky and the surrounding region.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Reuters observed in June, \u0022Extreme weather events—from scorching heatwaves to unusually heavy downpours—have caused widespread upheaval across the globe this year, with thousands of people killed and millions more displaced.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Monsoon rains unleashed disastrous flooding in Bangladesh,\u0022 Reuters noted. \u0022Overall, episodes of heavy rainfall are becoming more common and more intense. That\u0026#039;s because warmer air holds more moisture, so storm clouds are \u0026#039;heavier\u0026#039; before they eventually break.\u0022