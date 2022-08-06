'Extremely Concerned': Shelling of Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant More Worrying Than Chernobyl

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised grave concerns on Saturday about the shelling the previous day at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, saying the action showed the risk of a nuclear disaster.\r\n\r\nIAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was \u0022extremely concerned\u0022 by the attacks\u0026nbsp;on Europe\u0026#039;s largest nuclear power plant.\r\n\r\nThese strikes threaten \u0022the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond,\u0022 Grossi said.\r\n\r\n\u0022Any military firepower directed at or from the facility would amount to playing with fire, with potentially catastrophic consequences,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nThe New York Times reported Saturday: \u0022Fighting raged on Saturday near a sprawling nuclear power plant in the south of Ukraine, despite warnings from nuclear safety watchdogs earlier this week that conditions there were posing risks and “out of control.”\r\n\r\nThe Times also reported: \u0022Mr. Grossi said he was far more worried about Zaporizhzhia than he was about Chernobyl, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, also in Ukraine, that radiated the surrounding area and imperiled Europe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUkraine said parts of the facility were \u0022seriously damaged\u0022 by Russian military strikes.\r\n\r\nEnergoatom, the Ukrainian state enterprise operating all four nuclear power stations in Ukraine said in a statement Saturday: \u0022It is highly probable that all of this will cause a nuclear and radiation disaster.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;\u0022As a result of the attack, the nitrogen-oxygen unit and the combined auxiliary building have been severely damaged. The risks of hydrogen leakage and emission of radioactive substances persist, the fire hazard is also high,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Energoatom\u0026nbsp;said.\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s defense ministry denied shelling the plant and\u0026nbsp;accused Ukrainian forces of being responsible.