Consumer Advocates Blast 'Dangerous' Amazon Bid to Buy Maker of Roomba

Amazon on Friday expanded its capacity to connect to and collect information about consumers\u0026#039; homes and private lives, announcing its plan to purchase of iRobot Corp., the maker of the popular Roomba vacuum.\r\n\r\n\u0022Jeff Bezos has said that Amazon wants to buy its way to dominance. By snatching up Roomba and pairing it with its vast monopoly power fueled by its Prime system, it would do just that.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe e-commerce giant announced it will acquire the company for $1.7 billion in an all-cash deal, taking control of one of its competitors following Amazon\u0026#039;s release last year of Astro, its own \u0022smart\u0022 home assistant, which can move between rooms in a home and recognize faces.\r\n\r\nBut the purchase, said Robert Weissman, president of consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, \u0022is not just about Amazon selling another device in its marketplace.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s about the company gaining still more intimate details of our lives to gain unfair market advantage and sell us more stuff,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nLike Amazon\u0026#039;s other home products including Alexa and Ring, Roomba can connect to smartphones and WiFi. The vacuum creates a map of users\u0026#039; homes so it can tell where furniture and doors are as it cleans floors.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022With Ring, Alexa, and now Roomba, Amazon tracks EVERYTHING that happens inside your house (even who visits you),\u0022 said economist and entrepreneur Raoul Pal.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn 2017, iRobot CEO Colin Angle told Reuters that his company was considering selling data collected from customers\u0026#039; homes by Roombas to companies including Amazon and Google, helping the corporations discern what and how to market products.\r\n\r\n\u0022Maps of the inside of your home can tell a lot about a person,\u0022 Electronic Frontier Foundation attorney Jamie Williams told BuzzFeed at the time. \u0022For instance, how you lay out your living room could disclose whether watching TV is a central part of your life. It could disclose whether you have pets. How often you rearrange furniture. This information wouldn\u0026#039;t be worth a lot to advertisers if it didn\u0026#039;t reveal highly sensitive information about the inside of the home.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe purchase of iRobot comes two weeks after Amazon announced its acquisition of One Medical, a private healthcare provider, for $3.9 billion. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was among the critics of the deal, warning Amazon\u0026#039;s foray into medical care would not \u0022provide quality care to all in a cost-effective way\u0022 but would only serve to make Amazon founder Jeff Bezos \u0022even richer.\u0022\r\n\r\nRon Knox, a researcher at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, said Amazon\u0026#039;s purchase of iRobot \u0022may be the most dangerous, threatening acquisition in the company\u0026#039;s history,\u0022 adding that it \u0022is bad EVEN IF you\u0026#039;re only worried about whether the deal will hurt competition.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Jeff Bezos has said that Amazon wants to buy its way to dominance,\u0022 said Knox. \u0022By snatching up Roomba and pairing it with its vast monopoly power fueled by its Prime system, it would do just that.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022From a privacy perspective, this is a nightmare,\u0022 he added. \u0022From an antitrust perspective, this is one of the most powerful data collection companies on Earth acquiring another vast and intrusive set of data. This is how privacy concerns and antitrust go hand in hand.\u0022\r\n\r\nWeissman said federal regulators \u0022should not allow Amazon to suck up iRobot/Roomba.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The last thing America and the world needs is Amazon vacuuming up even more of our personal information,\u0022 he said. \u0022Amazon should not be permitted to leverage its retail market power to expand its market share of connected home devices.\u0022