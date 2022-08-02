Anti-Choice Forces Push Disinformation as Kansas Votes on Abortion Rights

After Kansas residents across the state received a misleading, anonymous message in recent days regarding an abortion rights referendum, pro-choice advocates doubled down on their calls for people to vote \u0022no\u0022 Tuesday on a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for an abortion ban in the state.\r\n\r\nAn unknown group sent text messages warning voters, \u0022Women in Kansas are losing their choice on reproductive rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Voting YES on the amendment will give women a choice,\u0022 the text added. \u0022Vote YES to protect women\u0026#039;s health.\u0022\r\n\r\nVoting \u0022yes\u0022 on the so-called \u0022Value Them Both\u0022 amendment, pushed by the Republican-controlled state legislature, would actually make it easier for lawmakers to eliminate the right to choose abortion care.\r\n\r\nAs Slate journalist Mark Joseph Stern said Thursday, the misleading text and the failure of the senders to disclose their identity are \u0022perfectly legal\u0022 according to the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKansans for Constitutional Freedom, a coalition of reproductive rights advocates who have been canvassing ahead of the vote, accused anti-choice campaigners of using \u0022desperate and deceitful tactics\u0022 to confuse voters.\r\n\r\n\u0022The truth is that voting yes opens the door to a total ban on abortion,\u0022 said Ashley All, a spokesperson for the group. \u0022A NO vote maintains current regulations on abortion. A NO vote protects our constitutional right to safe, legal abortion in Kansas. A NO vote keeps the constitution unchanged. A NO vote prevents government control over private medical decisions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe text message campaign is \u0022as dirty as you can get,\u0022 said Davis Hammet, president of pro-democracy group Loud Light. \u0022The anti-abortion coalition is sending out a last-minute mass text to Kansas pro-choice voters blatantly lying about the abortion amendment so they vote the wrong way.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe referendum is appearing on election ballots on Tuesday as the result of a push by Republican lawmakers, who want a constitutional amendment to overturn the 2019 state Supreme Court ruling which found that the state constitution protects the right to abortion care.\r\n\r\nIf the referendum passes, the amendment would read, in part, \u0022Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion,\u0022 and would allow lawmakers to enact a total ban on abortion, which is already restricted in the state.\r\n\r\nAccording to Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June has mobilized pro-abortion rights advocates across the state to knock on doors urging their neighbors to reject the amendment. About 500 volunteers have canvassed for the group each week since the ruling, hoping to energize people for the primary election, which typically sees low turnout in Kansas.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Passing an amendment like this on the basis of what amounts to a small majority of 20% of the vote is not a good way to deal with this, as a matter of democratic legitimacy,\u0022 Richard Levy, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Kansas, told The New Republic last week of the decision by supporters to place the referendum on the primary ballot rather than waiting until the general election in November.\r\n\r\nThe Kansas Reflector reported in July that a regional director for the Value Them Both campaign, which is pushing Kansans to vote in favor of the amendment, told a gathering a Republicans that the group has already prepared to help pass legislation to criminalize all abortion from the moment of fertilization, with no exceptions, and to classify abortion as a felony charge.\r\n\r\nMary Owens, communications director for the pro-forced birth group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told Politico that the Kansas vote is likely \u0022the first of many battles that we\u0026#039;re going to be seeing across many states\u0022 following the overturning of Roe.\r\n\r\nDespite abortion restrictions in Kansas including a requirement that patients receive an ultrasound and undergo a 24-hour waiting period before receiving care, the state has become something of a safe haven in recent months as nearby states including Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas have banned abortion care.\r\n\r\nIf the state legislature is permitted to amend the constitution in order to ban abortion, Arkansas residents seeking care could be forced to travel to Colorado or farther.