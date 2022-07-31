Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A controlled burn near Oak Fire

Firefighters conduct controlled burns near the Oak Fire in Jerseydale, California on July 26, 2022. (Photo: Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Thousands Flee Homes as McKinney Fire Burns 51,000 Acres in Northern California

"Our state is depending on Congress taking bold, urgent action on climate," said Rep. Katie Porter as the fire grew.

Julia Conley

In Northern California, the McKinney Fire became the state's largest wildfire so far this year on Sunday, having burned through more than 51,000 acres in just two days and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

About 3,000 people were under evacuation orders in Siskiyou County on Sunday, a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to allow easier access to federal aid and so out-of-state emergency workers could "assist California crews in battling the fires."

The fire began Friday in Klamath National Forest, fueled by unusually high temperatures and drought conditions which have left vegetation drier than normal. On Sunday the National Weather Service warned temperatures could rise to between 100° and 115°F before the bout of extreme heat was expected to end late Sunday night.

Meteorologists are also concerned about thunderstorms developing through Tuesday, potentially sparking more fires in the areas if they come with strong winds and lightning strikes.

The McKinney grew rapidly on Saturday morning, growing significantly in size between 9:30 and 10:30 am and forming what NASA calls "a fire-breathing dragon of clouds," officially called a pyrocumulonimbus—"an explosive storm cloud actually created by the smoke and heat from fire" which can generate its own weather and which grew to be more than 39,000 tall Sunday.

"The fire created thunderstorms, which could have caused new fires nearby," Brad Schaaf, a meteorologist in Medford, Oregon, told the New York Times Sunday.

In Yreka, the county seat of Siskiyou County, more than a dozen homes and other buildings had been destroyed by Sunday, and the number was expected to rise according to a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office.

"It's a very dangerous fire—the geography there is steep and rugged, and this particular area hasn't burned in a while," Tom Stokesberry, a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service, told the Associated Press.

Oregon state Rep. Dacia Grayber was camping near the Oregon-California border when the strong winds caused by the pyrocumulonimbus woke her and forced her to flee her campsite.

"The terrifying part for us was the wind velocity," she told the AP. "It went from a fairly cool breezy night to hot, dry hurricane-force winds."

Scientists agree that the continued extraction of fossil fuels and carbon emissions are contributing to more long-lasting and intense drought and extreme heat, making wildfires like the McKinney Fire more likely and harder to control as they spread through dry vegetation quickly.

As the fire began on Friday, the U.S. House passed the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act, a collection of nearly 50 bills to strengthen resiliency and mitigation projects for communities impacted by the climate crisis, protect watersheds like rapidly-drying Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona, and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance.

Lawmakers are also reviewing the $739 billion package announced last week by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), which includes some major investments in renewable energy—but also offers drilling giveaways to the oil and gas sector and provisions that could stymie solar and wind power development.

"Our state is depending on Congress taking bold, urgent action on climate," said Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) on Friday.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
A controlled burn near Oak Fire

Thousands Flee Homes as McKinney Fire Burns 51,000 Acres in Northern California

"Our state is depending on Congress taking bold, urgent action on climate," said Rep. Katie Porter as the fire grew.

Julia Conley ·

Kyrsten Sinema

With Sinema Opposing Tax Hikes for Rich, Progressives Say Carried Interest Provision Must Stay in IRA

"The adjustments to carried interest are going to fall on the richest Americans who have been using a tax loophole to not pay the taxes that everybody else has to pay," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "These are good moves."

Julia Conley ·

Rashida Tlaib, Bernie Sanders, Andy Levin

At Michigan Rally for Levin and Tlaib, Sanders Warns AIPAC It 'Cannot Buy Our Democracy'

"There is something profoundly wrong in our political system when a handful of billionaires, through super PACs that spend millions of dollars, try to defeat progressive candidates for Congress," said Sanders.

Julia Conley ·

Assault weapons ban campaigners

After House Passes Assault Weapons Ban, Advocates Say Senate Opponents Must Be Forced to Vote

The bill stands virtually no chance of passing in the Senate, but campaigners said a vote would "show young people why we need to turn out to expand [Democrats'] majority in the Senate."

Julia Conley ·

Chip Roy

Following Trump's Lead, GOP Pushes Bill to Make Federal Workers Fireable 'At Will'

"Efforts to try to change the civil service aren't just Trump," warned one public policy expert, "and if Republicans take control of Congress following the midterms, this may very well go from idea to specific action."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.