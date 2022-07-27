Woman Targeted by Gaetz Raises $300K (and Counting) for Abortion Rights

In the less than 72 hours since being publicly ridiculed by right-wing Rep. Matt Gaetz, political strategist and college student Olivia Julianna had raised over $300,000 as of Wednesday for abortion funds that offer direct financial assistance to people who need abortion care.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is absolutely the most insane amount of donations we have had thus far from individuals, especially in such a short frame of time,\u0022 Olivia, who goes by her first and middle names publicly, told The Washington Post Wednesday. \u0022On a broader scale, this highlights the extreme power of social media mobilization, and it shows Republican politicians that their cheap attacks and political theater will no longer be tolerated.\u0022\r\n\r\nGaetz (R-Fla.) drew condemnation over the weekend after speaking at a rally where he called abortion rights advocates \u0022disgusting\u0022 and \u0022odious from the inside out,\u0022 and confirmed to a reporter that he believes activists are ugly and overweight. His comments came two months after he referred to pro-choice women as \u0022overeducated and underloved.\u0022\r\n\r\nOlivia responded to his latest comments on social media, noting allegations against the lawmaker that he sex-trafficked a teenage girl, which he has denied.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGaetz then tweeted a photo of the 19-year-old Gen-Z for Change strategist, setting off online attacks against Olivia.\r\n\r\n\u0022I honestly think he\u0026#039;s terrified. I would be if I tried to go after someone and their response was to raise $168,000 in less than 48 hours.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;ve gotten body-shaming comments,\u0022 she told Teen Vogue Wednesday. \u0022I got a really nasty email calling me homophobic and racial slurs and the subject line of the email was \u0026#039;MATT.\u0026#039; So I received hateful comments about my body, being like nobody would ever want to sleep with you.\u0022\r\n\r\nOlivia decided to spin the sudden attention in her favor and that of her progressive organization, which leverages \u0022social media to promote civil discourse and political action,\u0022 particularly focusing on \u0022Covid-19, climate change, systemic inequity, foreign policy, voting rights, and LGBTQIA+ issues.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group also set up an abortion fund after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, splitting donations between 50 funds in states most affected by the ruling. The funds offer direct financial and logistical aid to people who need abortion care.\r\n\r\n\u0022Well Matt Gaetz, I have to hand it to you,\u0022 tweeted Olivia when the donations hit $50,000 on Tuesday. \u0022I didn\u0026#039;t think you cared about us abortion rights activists, but your spotlight on me has helped raise $50,000 for abortion funds in the last 24 hours!\u0022\r\n\r\nBy Wednesday morning, the donations had surpassed $150,000, and as of this writing supporters had contributed more than $300,000.\r\n\r\nOlivia has begun taking aim at Gaetz for refusing to publicly respond to her, beyond the photo he shared of her on social media.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I think he\u0026#039;s scared,\u0022 Olivia told Teen Vogue. \u0022I honestly think he\u0026#039;s terrified. I would be if I tried to go after someone and their response was to raise $168,000 in less than 48 hours.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He expected me to cower and hide,\u0022 she added, \u0022but that\u0026#039;s not how it played out.\u0022