Student Climate Campaigners Welcome 'Momentous Victory' at Cambridge

Student climate activists worldwide on Monday celebrated reporting that the U.K.\u0026#039;s University of Cambridge plans to rename its BP Institute for Multiphase Flow in response to recent protests.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s good to see that the pressure is being felt by the university.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Community and student groups have been campaigning on this so hard, and it\u0026#039;s good to see that the pressure is being felt by the university,\u0022 said a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion (XR) Youth Cambridge. \u0022But we can\u0026#039;t address the climate crisis through rebranding—we need an actual end to the University of Cambridge\u0026#039;s fossil fuel ties.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe institute was created in 2000 with a £22 million ($26.5 million) donation from BP to host research teams from the Applied Maths and Theoretical Physics, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, and Earth Sciences and Engineering departments.\r\n\r\nA new climate protest group, This Is Not a Drill, earlier this month targeted Cambridge buildings tied to the fossil fuel sector with black paint and broken windows. In May, university students and academics occupied the institute to demand an end to research partnerships with the sector—the focal demand of Fossil Free Research, an international campaign launched in March.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Sunday Times reported this week that \u0022Cambridge is poised to become the first British university to remove an oil company\u0026#039;s name from one of its buildings\u0022 following such demonstrations, and Stephen Toope, the school\u0026#039;s vice-chancellor, \u0022has told academics that a name that better reflects the university\u0026#039;s values is to be agreed.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, a university spokesperson said that it is \u0022a democratic institution and there are always discussions about a very broad range of issues including the names of its many buildings and institutes. No formal decision has been made to rename the BP Institute.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite the mixed messages, Fossil Free Research welcomed the reported change as a success \u0022in the wake of powerful and sustained activism from students, community leaders, and academics.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a win not only for the Fossil Free Research campaigners at the University of Cambridge but for the entire Fossil Free Research movement, which spans continents,\u0022 the campaign said in a statement Monday. \u0022It demonstrates an increasing acceptance by university management at our world\u0026#039;s wealthiest universities that their continued partnerships with the oil and gas giants driving climate breakdown are morally indefensible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFossil Free Research asserted the new name \u0022must center around the need for a rapid and just transition away from fossil fuels,\u0022 and suggested \u0022Just Transition Institute\u0022 or \u0022Climate Emergency Center\u0022 as possible alternatives.\r\n\r\n\u0022At the same time as we celebrate this momentous victory, we must also recognize that the University of Cambridge and its peer institutions must do much more than merely removing evidence of these toxic partnerships from the public eye,\u0022 the group continued.\r\n\r\n\u0022While a new name is symbolically important, it is vital that the institute also adopt an official policy of rejecting all fossil fuel industry funding and research partnerships,\u0022 the campaign added. \u0022It is also essential that the university use its vast resources to support the institute in finding funding sources which do not compromise the institute\u0026#039;s espoused research mission.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf the name change happens, it would not be the first time Cambridge responded to pressure from climate activists. In 2020, the university pledged to remove all investments in the fossil fuel industry from its multibillion-dollar endowment fund by 2030.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome student organizers remain highly critical of Cambridge despite the newly reported decision.\r\n\r\nZak Coleman, who just finished his term as undergraduate president of the Cambridge Students\u0026#039; Union, said Monday that \u0022I have spent the last 12 months calling time and time again on university leadership to stop collaborating with the fossil fuel giants who go on ignoring the desperate calls of scientists and frontline communities, wilfully choking off any chance of a liveable future for my generation. Each time, these calls fell on deaf ears.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Make no mistake, the renaming of the BP Institute is a deeply cynical PR move intended to shield the university from public criticism—even as it continues to accept millions from the fossil fuel industry\u0026#039;s blood-stained coffers,\u0022 Coleman said. \u0022It is years of high-profile student and community campaigning—not any genuine intention to stop collaborating with the fossil fuel industry—that has embarrassed the university into this decision.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Until Cambridge ends all partnerships with BP, Shell, Exxon, Schlumberger, and more,\u0022 the campaigner added, \u0022its mass greenwashing of the industry destroying habitable life on Earth goes on.\u0022