WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Panel Holds Prime-Time Hearing on Trump Refusal to Defend Capitol

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is set to hold its eighth public hearing Thursday at 8:00 pm ET.\r\n\r\nRep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), a committee member, explained earlier this week that the hearing will focus on what former President Donald Trump did between his speech at the Ellipse—which critics argue incited the attack—and when he finally urged his supporters to leave the Capitol.\r\n\r\n\u0022So far, we\u0026#039;ve detailed the administration\u0026#039;s ties to extremism [and] the pressure campaign that the former president put on his own vice president, as well as the Department of Justice,\u0022 Aguilar said. \u0022We\u0026#039;ve talked about the doomed litigation strategy that was built on a lie.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And what we will lay out on Thursday is what was happening during those 187 minutes in the White House,\u0022 the congressman continued, adding that the hearing will address Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022failed leadership\u0022 and refusal to take his oath of office \u0022seriously\u0022 on January 6, 2021.\r\n\r\nWatch:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nA committee aide echoed that preview to Politico early Thursday. \u0022The story we\u0026#039;re going to tell,\u0022 the unnamed source said, \u0022is that in that time, President Trump refused to act to defend the Capitol as a violent mob stormed\u0022 it.\r\n\r\nOne panel member suggested the hearing will feature revelations about more than just the former president. Appearing on MSNBC this week, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) said that \u0022you will see more information about who knew what and when, and we will really try to take you into the White House as well as into some of the other... departments and agencies to help lay out what happened in the 187 minutes.\u0022\r\n\r\nRolling Stone reported Wednesday that the panel also plans to use the hearing to call out \u0022lawmakers who cowered during the Capitol attack but have since downplayed the insurrection\u0026#039;s severity.\u0022\r\n\r\nFormer White House aides Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, who resigned over Trump\u0026#039;s actions the day of the attack, are set to provide live testimony.\r\n\r\nThe panel\u0026#039;s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), will miss the hearing after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week but still promoted the event Thursday afternoon, tweeting, \u0022Tune in tonight.\u0022\r\n\r\nEchoing that message on MSNBC, Murphy said that \u0022I think this conversation and this information is critically important to defending the democracy and defending this country.\u0022