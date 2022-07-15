'Looks... Pretty Bad': Secret Service Erased Jan. 6 Texts After Being Asked for Them

Thursday reporting by The Intercept that the Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 \u0022shortly after oversight officials requested the agency\u0026#039;s electronic communications\u0022 has elicited many questions and concerns about what evidence regarding last year\u0026#039;s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol was destroyed.\r\n\r\nThe Secret Service claims that the messages were erased as \u0022part of a device-replacement program.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) wrote in a Wednesday letter to the leaders of the House and Senate homeland security committees that the Secret Service deleted the messages \u0022after OIG requested records of electronic communications\u0022 from the agency as part of its evaluation of the January 6 riot instigated by former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\nMoreover, \u0022DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022This review led to weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced.\u0022\r\n\r\nVeteran journalist Dan Rather responded to the revelations on Twitter.\r\n\r\n\u0022What is happening with the Secret Service? What secrets might they be hiding in service to the former president?\u0022 he asked. \u0022Urgent questions. The gravity of this situation cannot be underestimated or allowed to proceed without answers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Key evidence on the insurrection from the Secret Service\u0026#039;s records may never be made public,\u0022 tweeted Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. \u0022You bet we have questions,\u0022 the advocacy group added.\r\n\r\nThe OIG\u0026#039;s letter, which does not specify whether all of the messages were erased or just some, was eventually given to the House committee investigating the build-up to January 6 and the violence that took place on that day.\r\n\r\nRep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who chairs both the House Committee on Homeland Security and the chamber\u0026#039;s January 6 panel, told Axios on Thursday that \u0022it\u0026#039;s concerning, obviously.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If there\u0026#039;s a way we can reconstruct the texts or what have you, we will,\u0022 he added. The panel\u0026#039;s hearing next Thursday is expected to focus on the right-wing mob\u0026#039;s attack on the Capitol.\r\n\r\nOthers, such as Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, were less guarded in their reactions.\r\n\r\n\u0022Yet more evidence that Trump\u0026#039;s crimes were worse than Watergate,\u0022 Baker tweeted in response to the news of a potential cover-up. \u0022Nixon only erased 18 ½ minutes of tape, Trump did a whole day.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Some of these Secret Service folks really need to go to jail for a long time,\u0022 Baker continued.\r\n\r\n\u0022If it was not deliberate destruction,\u0022 he added, \u0022then the Secret Service people involved have to be immediately fired for ungodly levels of incompetence. They certainly can\u0026#039;t be trusted with guarding the president and other public officials.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Secret Service \u0022has emerged as a key player\u0022 in the momentous congressional hearings on the Trump-led effort to prevent the certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden\u0026#039;s victory, The Intercept reported. \u0022That day, then-Vice President Mike Pence was at the Capitol to certify the results. When rioters entered the building, the Secret Service tried to whisk Pence away from the scene.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m not getting in the car,\u0022 Pence reportedly told the Secret Service agents on January 6. \u0022If I get in that vehicle, you guys are taking off.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Had Pence entered the vice presidential limo,\u0022 The Intercept noted, \u0022he would have been taken to a secure location where he would have been unable to certify the presidential election results, plunging the U.S. into uncharted waters.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People need to understand that if Pence had listened to the Secret Service and fled the Capitol, this could have turned out a whole lot worse,\u0022 a congressional official not authorized to speak publicly told the outlet. \u0022It could\u0026#039;ve been a successful coup, not just an attempted one.\u0022