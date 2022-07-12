AOC, Lieu to Senate Dems: Say on the Record Whether Gorsuch and Kavanaugh Lied

Reps. Ted Lieu and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded Monday that Senate Democratic leaders say on the record whether they believe U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath about their views on Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that both judges voted to overturn last month.\r\n\r\nIn a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Lieu and Ocasio-Cortez noted that neither Gorsuch nor Kavanaugh contended during their Senate confirmation hearings that Roe was \u0022egregiously wrong from the start,\u0022 a position that both justices assented to last month by joining Justice Samuel Alito\u0026#039;s majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization—a ruling that ended the constitutional right to abortion.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot have a system where justices lie about their views in order to get confirmed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They expressed the exact opposite position,\u0022 the Democratic lawmakers wrote. \u0022While several justices made misleading statements during their confirmation hearings, two examples are particularly egregious.\u0022\r\n\r\nLieu and Ocasio-Cortez went on to cite Gorsuch\u0026#039;s under-oath comment in 2017 that Roe \u0022is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court\u0022 that \u0022has been reaffirmed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A good judge,\u0022 he added, \u0022will consider it as precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court worthy as treatment of precedent like any other.\u0022\r\n\r\nKavanaugh, for his part, similarly told senators in 2018 that \u0022the Supreme Court has recognized the right to abortion since the 1973 Roe v. Wade case\u0022 and has \u0022reaffirmed it many times.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is not as if it is just a run-of-the-mill case that was decided and never been reconsidered, but Casey specifically reconsidered it, applied the stare decisis factors, and decided to reaffirm it,\u0022 Kavanaugh said. \u0022That makes Casey a precedent on precedent.\u0022\r\n\r\nSenators who voted to confirm both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh—including Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—have cited such statements as evidence that the judges duped them into believing they viewed Roe as established precedent and would therefore be unwilling to cast it aside as they did on June 24.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn their letter on Monday, Lieu and Ocasio-Cortez argued that \u0022we cannot have a system where justices lie about their views in order to get confirmed,\u0022 warning that such a system \u0022makes a mockery of the confirmation power, and of the separation of powers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We respectfully request the Senate issue a finding—through a resolution or another kind of public statement—on whether these justices lied under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee,\u0022 added Lieu and Ocasio-Cortez. The New York Democrat has also urged the House to launch impeachment investigations into Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and other right-wing justices.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes,\u0022 Lieu and Ocasio-Cortez wrote Monday, \u0022so that we can prevent such a mendacious denigration of our fundamental rights and the rule of law from ever happening again.\u0022