'Good. Now Declare It,' Says Pressley as Biden Mulls Health Emergency for Abortion Rights

President Joe Biden confirmed Sunday that his administration is considering declaring a public health emergency to help protect abortion access as Republican-led states—unleashed by the U.S. Supreme Court—move swiftly to ban the procedure outright.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to reporters, Biden said a public health emergency declaration is a step he\u0026#039;s asked \u0022the medical people in the administration to look at.\u0022 Specifically, the president said he requested guidance on whether he has \u0022the authority to do that and what impact that would have.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the moment to be bold and innovative. People need to see that they\u0026#039;re doing something, not just rejecting every idea that\u0026#039;s put in front of them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Good,\u0022 responded Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), one of nearly two dozen Democratic lawmakers calling on the president to take the step, which proponents say would free up key federal resources and authorities needed for an all-of-government response to the right-wing assault on abortion care.\r\n\r\n\u0022Now declare it,\u0022 Pressley added.\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s remarks came on the heels of Bloomberg reporting from just days earlier indicating that the administration had considered and \u0022set aside\u0022 the idea of declaring a public health emergency over the erosion of abortion rights, concluding that \u0022the impact wouldn\u0026#039;t justify an inevitable legal battle.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat calculation angered abortion rights advocates who argue the Biden administration should be doing everything in its power to shield abortion access as state-level GOP lawmakers push ahead with total abortion bans, no longer constrained by the constitutional protections afforded under the newly struck-down Roe v. Wade decision.\r\n\r\n\u0022The president is actively choosing inaction,\u0022 tweeted Renee Bracey Sherman, executive director of We Testify, a group that represents people who have had abortions. \u0022This is the moment to be bold and innovative. People need to see that they\u0026#039;re doing something, not just rejecting every idea that\u0026#039;s put in front of them.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Friday, Biden signed an executive order directing federal health agencies to take steps to shore up access to medication abortion and emergency contraception in states where Republican lawmakers are activating draconian abortion bans, including dormant laws dating back to the 1800s.\r\n\r\nWhile progressive lawmakers and rights organizations welcomed the order as a positive first step, they urged the administration to go further as the White House resists more sweeping action and dismisses those demanding it as fringe activists.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBut demands for a public health emergency declaration are hardly emanating solely from outside the mainstream of the Democratic Party.\r\n\r\nIn an op-ed for The New York Times a day after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) implored Biden to \u0022declare a public health emergency to protect abortion access for all Americans, unlocking critical resources and authority that states and the federal government can use to meet the surge in demand for reproductive health services.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The danger is real,\u0022 the senators wrote, \u0022and Democrats must meet it with the urgency it deserves.\u0022\r\n\r\nHours before the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decision, a group of Black Democratic congresswomen led by Pressley sent a letter calling on the White House to \u0022use any and all executive authorities to address the public health crisis our nation will face if Roe v. Wade is dismantled.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Declaring a public health emergency and national emergency will allow your administration to utilize additional flexibilities and deploy resources where necessary,\u0022 the letter reads. \u0022In this unprecedented moment, we must act urgently as if lives depend on it because they do.\u0022\r\n\r\nPressley doubled down on that call Sunday.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a public health emergency,\u0022 she wrote on Twitter. \u0022Declare it.\u0022