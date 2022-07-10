'The Uber Files': 124,000+ Leaked Files Expose Global Dirty Dealings of Ride-Hailing Giant

Over 124,000 internal corporate files and documents, including private communications between top executives, are the basis of new reporting published Sunday dubbed \u0022The Uber Files\u0022—a detailed look at the ride-hailing juggernaut that aggressively lobbied governments around the world to ease regulations and pass legislation friendly to the company\u0026#039;s bottom line but often harmful to traditional taxi rivals and its own drivers.\r\n\r\nFirst obtained by The Guardian newspaper in the U.K. and subsequently shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the trove of documents offers a damning picture of the U.S.-based tech company that revolutionized ride-hailing with a smartphone app that allowed independent drivers to become instant taxi cab drivers.\r\n\r\nAccording to the ICIJ:\r\n\r\n\r\nAs it grew from scrappy Silicon Valley startup to a world-conquering multi-billion dollar operation, Uber promoted itself as a leader of the digital revolution.\r\n\r\nBut the tech company pushed its agenda the old-fashioned way. Uber’s scandals and missteps in the United States, from its spying on government officials to its leaks of executive misconduct, have been the subject of books, TV series and newspaper investigations.\r\n\r\nNow, a new leak of records reveal the inside story of how the ride-hailing giant’s executives muscled into new markets, then managed the fallout, spending gobs of cash on a global influence machine deployed to win favors from politicians, regulators and other leaders, who were often eager to lend a hand.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Guardian reports how the extensive leak of data \u0022lays bare the ethically questionable practices that fueled the company’s transformation into one of Silicon Valley’s most famous exports.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe newspaper says the files cover the \u0022five-year period when Uber was run by its co-founder Travis Kalanick, who tried to force the cab-hailing service into cities around the world, even if that meant breaching laws and taxi regulations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEpisodes detailed in the reporting include ruthless behavior of Kalanick who appeared less concerned with the well-being of Uber drivers than securing the company\u0026#039;s ability to operate in new cities or countries.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGig Workers Rising, a collective of workers operating in the gig economy, said the leak shows how ruthless Uber was with Kalanick at the helm, but that the company continues to mistreat its drivers:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nResponding to the first batch of reporting on the files—with much more expected in the coming days—Sandeep Vaheesan, legal director of the Open Markets Institute, a think tank focused on corporate power and monopolies, called it a \u0022damning report on Uber\u0026#039;s predatory methods of competition and growth, which antitrust enforcers here and abroad unfortunately aided and abetted because \u0026#039;innovation.\u0026#039;\u0022