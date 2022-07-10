Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Uber Files graphic

"The Uber Files," according to the ICIJ is the "secret story of how the tech giant won access to world leaders, cozied up to oligarchs and dodged taxes amid chaotic global expansion." Under Sunday, a consortium of journalists published the first batch of reporting based on over 124,000 leaked documents from inside the ride-hailing company. (Photo: Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

'The Uber Files': 124,000+ Leaked Files Expose Global Dirty Dealings of Ride-Hailing Giant

Internal documents reveal how company "won access to world leaders, cozied up to oligarchs and dodged taxes amid chaotic global expansion."

Common Dreams staff

Over 124,000 internal corporate files and documents, including private communications between top executives, are the basis of new reporting published Sunday dubbed "The Uber Files"—a detailed look at the ride-hailing juggernaut that aggressively lobbied governments around the world to ease regulations and pass legislation friendly to the company's bottom line but often harmful to traditional taxi rivals and its own drivers.

First obtained by The Guardian newspaper in the U.K. and subsequently shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the trove of documents offers a damning picture of the U.S.-based tech company that revolutionized ride-hailing with a smartphone app that allowed independent drivers to become instant taxi cab drivers.

According to the ICIJ:

As it grew from scrappy Silicon Valley startup to a world-conquering multi-billion dollar operation, Uber promoted itself as a leader of the digital revolution.

But the tech company pushed its agenda the old-fashioned way. Uber’s scandals and missteps in the United States, from its spying on government officials to its leaks of executive misconduct, have been the subject of books, TV series and newspaper investigations.

Now, a new leak of records reveal the inside story of how the ride-hailing giant’s executives muscled into new markets, then managed the fallout, spending gobs of cash on a global influence machine deployed to win favors from politicians, regulators and other leaders, who were often eager to lend a hand.

The Guardian reports how the extensive leak of data "lays bare the ethically questionable practices that fueled the company’s transformation into one of Silicon Valley’s most famous exports."

The newspaper says the files cover the "five-year period when Uber was run by its co-founder Travis Kalanick, who tried to force the cab-hailing service into cities around the world, even if that meant breaching laws and taxi regulations."

Episodes detailed in the reporting include ruthless behavior of Kalanick who appeared less concerned with the well-being of Uber drivers than securing the company's ability to operate in new cities or countries.

Gig Workers Rising, a collective of workers operating in the gig economy, said the leak shows how ruthless Uber was with Kalanick at the helm, but that the company continues to mistreat its drivers:

Responding to the first batch of reporting on the files—with much more expected in the coming days—Sandeep Vaheesan, legal director of the Open Markets Institute, a think tank focused on corporate power and monopolies, called it a "damning report on Uber's predatory methods of competition and growth, which antitrust enforcers here and abroad unfortunately aided and abetted because 'innovation.'"

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
The Uber Files graphic

'The Uber Files': 124,000+ Leaked Files Expose Global Dirty Dealings of Ride-Hailing Giant

Internal documents reveal how company "won access to world leaders, cozied up to oligarchs and dodged taxes amid chaotic global expansion."

Common Dreams staff ·

Jamie Raskin interviewed on "Face the Nation"

Raskin Says What Trump Did 'Makes the Watergate Break-in Look Like the Work of Cub Scouts'

"When you add all of this up together," said the Maryland Democrat, "it is the greatest political offense against the union and by a president of the United States in our history, nothing comes close to it."

Jon Queally ·

Kate Bedingfield in the White House briefing room

White House 'Some Activists' Comment Roils Progressive Abortion Rights Champions

"Republicans refer to their most involved voters as 'the base,' and deliver for them, while Democrats refer to theirs as 'some activists' and ignore them. This is why they lose."

Jon Queally ·

Protesters in Sri Lanka surround the pool, some of them swimming, after overrunning the presidential palace

Opposing 'Tyranny' and 'Scoundrels,' Sri Lankan Protesters Overrun Presidential Palace

"Now the president must resign," said one protester in Colombo. "If he wants peace to prevail, he must step down."

Common Dreams staff ·

Caribou in the Alaskan Arctic

Major Arctic Drilling Project Seen as Ultimate Test for Biden's Climate Legacy

"Willow is a legacy setting project that will test whether the Biden administration is righting America's course from a dangerous climate path."

Jon Queally ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Fight for Us Goddamnit': Frustration Grows Over Biden Fecklessness Amid GOP Destruction
  2. Video Hidden by US Navy for 6 Months Shows 34 Hours of Spewing Jet Fuel
  3. A 50-Year Attack by Right-Wing Corporate Forces Is Leading U.S. Back Towards Civil War
  4. House Dem Urges Biden to Fire Trump-Picked IRS Chief Over 'Titanic' Audit Scandal
  5. The Dangerous Rise of the Gullible American Cynic
  6. 'Shameful': GOP Colluding With Autocratic Orban Government to Tank Global Tax Deal
  7. 'The Problem is Corporate Greed, Boss': Bezos Blasted for Defense of Big Oil Price-Gouging
  8. 'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade
  9. Rubio's 'Cruel' Paid Leave Plan Forces Families to Pay Back Benefits After Parent's Premature Death
  10. Fetterman Calls for Assault Weapons Ban After July 4th Parade Massacre
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.