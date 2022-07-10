Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Jamie Raskin interviewed on "Face the Nation"

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) appearing on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Photo: CBS News)

Raskin Says What Trump Did 'Makes the Watergate Break-in Look Like the Work of Cub Scouts'

"When you add all of this up together," said the Maryland Democrat, "it is the greatest political offense against the union and by a president of the United States in our history, nothing comes close to it."

Jon Queally

Congressman Jamie Raskin said Sunday that more explosive testimony before Congress in the week ahead will help the American public better understand that what former President Donald Trump perpetrated on and before January 6, 2021 was a series of offensive actions and decisions unprecedented in all of American history.

Asked on "Face the Nation" by host Robert Acosta whether the scheduled hearing on Tuesday would "blow the roof of the house," something Raskin had previously said, the Democrat from Maryland responded: "Well, not literally, certainly. But I think what I meant is that when you add all of this up together, it is the greatest political offense against the union and by a president of the United States in our history, nothing comes close to it."

Raskin, a member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, is set to lead the Tuesday hearing, which will the seventh by the committee thus far.

"The attempt to overthrow the result of a presidential election through a political coup, and the mobilization of an armed violent mob cannot really be compared to anything else a president has done," said Raskin. "It makes the Watergate break-in look like the work of Cub Scouts."

On Friday, the Jan 6. committee received sworn testimony behind closed doors from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who was serving as Trump's lawyer before, during, and immediately after the resurrection. According to Politico on Sunday, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), also a member of the committee, said Cippolone—despite claiming attorney-client privilege throughout the questioning—still provided "a lot of relevant information" while under oath.

"I think there was a lot of information that fit into this bigger puzzle that we’re putting together," Murphy said.

Speaking with Acosta, Raskin also said Cipollone's testimony was valuable.

"We're going to get to use a lot of Mr. Cipollone's testimony to corroborate other things we've learned along the way," Raskin said. "He was the White House counsel at the time, he was aware of every major move I think that Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency."

Watch the full interview:

 

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
The Uber Files graphic

'The Uber Files': 124,000+ Leaked Files Expose Global Dirty Dealings of Ride-Hailing Giant

Internal documents reveal how company "won access to world leaders, cozied up to oligarchs and dodged taxes amid chaotic global expansion."

Common Dreams staff ·

Jamie Raskin interviewed on "Face the Nation"

Raskin Says What Trump Did 'Makes the Watergate Break-in Look Like the Work of Cub Scouts'

"When you add all of this up together," said the Maryland Democrat, "it is the greatest political offense against the union and by a president of the United States in our history, nothing comes close to it."

Jon Queally ·

Kate Bedingfield in the White House briefing room

White House 'Some Activists' Comment Roils Progressive Abortion Rights Champions

"Republicans refer to their most involved voters as 'the base,' and deliver for them, while Democrats refer to theirs as 'some activists' and ignore them. This is why they lose."

Jon Queally ·

Protesters in Sri Lanka surround the pool, some of them swimming, after overrunning the presidential palace

Opposing 'Tyranny' and 'Scoundrels,' Sri Lankan Protesters Overrun Presidential Palace

"Now the president must resign," said one protester in Colombo. "If he wants peace to prevail, he must step down."

Common Dreams staff ·

Caribou in the Alaskan Arctic

Major Arctic Drilling Project Seen as Ultimate Test for Biden's Climate Legacy

"Willow is a legacy setting project that will test whether the Biden administration is righting America's course from a dangerous climate path."

Jon Queally ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Fight for Us Goddamnit': Frustration Grows Over Biden Fecklessness Amid GOP Destruction
  2. Video Hidden by US Navy for 6 Months Shows 34 Hours of Spewing Jet Fuel
  3. A 50-Year Attack by Right-Wing Corporate Forces Is Leading U.S. Back Towards Civil War
  4. House Dem Urges Biden to Fire Trump-Picked IRS Chief Over 'Titanic' Audit Scandal
  5. The Dangerous Rise of the Gullible American Cynic
  6. 'Shameful': GOP Colluding With Autocratic Orban Government to Tank Global Tax Deal
  7. 'The Problem is Corporate Greed, Boss': Bezos Blasted for Defense of Big Oil Price-Gouging
  8. 'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade
  9. Rubio's 'Cruel' Paid Leave Plan Forces Families to Pay Back Benefits After Parent's Premature Death
  10. Fetterman Calls for Assault Weapons Ban After July 4th Parade Massacre
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.