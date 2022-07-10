Raskin Says What Trump Did 'Makes the Watergate Break-in Look Like the Work of Cub Scouts'

Congressman Jamie Raskin said Sunday that more explosive testimony before Congress in the week ahead will help the American public better understand that what former President Donald Trump perpetrated on and before January 6, 2021 was a series of offensive actions and decisions unprecedented in all of American history.\r\n\r\nAsked on \u0022Face the Nation\u0022 by host Robert Acosta whether the scheduled hearing on Tuesday would \u0022blow the roof of the house,\u0022 something Raskin had previously said, the Democrat from Maryland responded: \u0022Well, not literally, certainly. But I think what I meant is that when you add all of this up together, it is the greatest political offense against the union and by a president of the United States in our history, nothing comes close to it.\u0022\r\n\r\nRaskin, a member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, is set to lead the Tuesday hearing, which will the seventh by the committee thus far.\r\n\r\n\u0022The attempt to overthrow the result of a presidential election through a political coup, and the mobilization of an armed violent mob cannot really be compared to anything else a president has done,\u0022 said Raskin. \u0022It makes the Watergate break-in look like the work of Cub Scouts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Friday, the Jan 6. committee received sworn testimony behind closed doors from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who was serving as Trump\u0026#039;s lawyer before, during, and immediately after the resurrection. According to Politico on Sunday, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), also a member of the committee, said Cippolone—despite claiming attorney-client privilege throughout the questioning—still provided \u0022a lot of relevant information\u0022 while under oath.\r\n\r\n\u0022I think there was a lot of information that fit into this bigger puzzle that we’re putting together,\u0022 Murphy said.\r\n\r\nSpeaking with Acosta, Raskin also said Cipollone\u0026#039;s testimony was valuable.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re going to get to use a lot of Mr. Cipollone\u0026#039;s testimony to corroborate other things we\u0026#039;ve learned along the way,\u0022 Raskin said. \u0022He was the White House counsel at the time, he was aware of every major move I think that Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency.\u0022\r\n\r\nWatch the full interview:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;