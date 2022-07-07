Fed and Biden Face Warnings That Inflation Response Could Spur Painful Recession

Amid growing evidence that the U.S. economy is cooling, experts and progressive lawmakers are warning that the Federal Reserve\u0026#039;s drive to crush inflation at any cost—and President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s acceptance of the central bank\u0026#039;s approach—risks ushering in a damaging recession and throwing millions of people out of work.\r\n\r\nThe Fed, chaired by Jerome Powell, has made clear in recent months that it is hellbent on reining in price increases even as top officials publicly admit that interest rate hikes—the central bank\u0026#039;s primary tool to constrain economic demand—won\u0026#039;t affect gas and food prices, two of the main drivers of inflation in the U.S. and around the world.\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s a good chance the Fed\u0026#039;s inflation-fighting campaign will cause, or help cause, a recession.\u0022\r\n\r\nLater this month, the Fed is expected to announce its second consecutive rate increase of 75 basis points despite data suggesting that the U.S. may already be in a recession.\r\n\r\nThe Atlanta Fed\u0026#039;s economic growth tracker estimates that the nation\u0026#039;s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 1.9% in the second quarter, which would mark two straight quarters of slowing growth—commonly considered a recession signal. Wage growth, which Powell has said he is targeting, has also slowed markedly.\r\n\r\nThe federal government\u0026#039;s initial estimate of second-quarter GDP is expected on July 28—a day after the Fed\u0026#039;s upcoming policy meeting. Additionally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for the month of June next week—data that could impact the Fed\u0026#039;s rate-hike decision.\r\n\r\n\u0022The economy is slowing,\u0022 former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted Thursday. \u0022There\u0026#039;s no reason for the Fed to drive it into recession.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Powell has said it\u0026#039;s not the Fed\u0026#039;s intention to cause a downturn, he has acknowledged that aggressive rate hikes could spark a recession—a trade-off the central bank chief has suggested he\u0026#039;s willing to make in his bid to fight off surging prices.\r\n\r\nBut in a column on Wednesday, New York Times economics writer Peter Coy noted that \u0022inflation is already showing signs of moderating\u0022 and \u0022the economy is losing steam, in part because of the rate increases that have already occurred.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s a good chance the Fed\u0026#039;s inflation-fighting campaign will cause, or help cause, a recession,\u0022 Coy warned, pointing out that\r\n\u0022economic output shrank in the first quarter at an annual rate of 1.6%\u0022 and \u0022incomes aren\u0026#039;t rising rapidly enough to keep up with prices, so consumers are losing spending power.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While Americans hate inflation,\u0022 Coy added, \u0022there\u0026#039;s also mounting worry about its opposite, deflation, which is a broad-based decline in prices and incomes that\u0026#039;s usually a symptom of economic weakness and rising joblessness.\u0022\r\n\r\nDean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, voiced agreement with Coy and criticized the \u0022huge recession-promoting faction in the media.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the face of warnings that the Fed\u0026#039;s actions are propelling the U.S. economy toward a painful economic downturn, progressive members of Congress are reportedly becoming increasingly dismayed by the Biden administration\u0026#039;s passive response.\r\n\r\nIn a Wall Street Journal op-ed in late May, Biden—who renominated Powell last year—wrote that he agrees with the central bank\u0026#039;s \u0022assessment that fighting inflation is our top economic challenge right now.\u0022\r\n\r\nPolitico reported Thursday that some lawmakers and members of Biden\u0026#039;s administration \u0022fear that the administration\u0026#039;s unswerving support for the Federal Reserve\u0026#039;s campaign to choke off inflation will slam the brakes on the economy and undercut the few things the White House has moving in its favor,\u0022 pointing specifically to low levels of unemployment.\r\n\r\n\u0022Some progressives,\u0022 the outlet noted, \u0022want the president to come down much harder on what they view as corporate America\u0026#039;s role in artificially jacking up prices to fatten profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nRecent polling data indicates that such an approach would be overwhelmingly popular with U.S. voters. It would also be effective in driving down prices, according to recent research showing that corporate profits have had a disproportionate impact on inflation.\r\n\r\nRep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told Politico on Thursday that the central bank \u0022should be very, very careful about increasing interest rates because we are already seeing some easing in inflation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It would be a tragedy,\u0022 she added, \u0022to see [recent labor market gains] thrown off into recession.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a blog post last week, Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute argued that \u0022the near-panic and damaging exhortations that the Federal Reserve should push the economy to the brink of recession in the name of fighting inflation\u0022 are \u0022unwarranted, and the Federal Reserve should not feel free to ratchet up interest rates without regard to the risk of recession.\u0022\r\n\r\nBivens stressed that \u0022the main channel through which higher interest rates will put downward pressure on prices runs through a softer labor market (higher unemployment) reducing growth in labor incomes, which reduces demand and reduces pressure on prices from the cost side as well.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Using aggressive contractionary monetary policy to squash wage growth even more will put a huge burden on workers to restrain inflation—when they have been the primary victims of it so far,\u0022 Bivens wrote. \u0022Further, this strategy will leave all the other determinants of inflation—which actually are contributing to its above-normal level—largely untouched, until at least a pronounced slowdown or recession results.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Fed should instead lay out some real guideposts for how they think their rate increases will slow economic activity and what would constitute an excessively fast deceleration of growth,\u0022 he added. \u0022In short, they should know that unless wage growth really does become a key amplifier of inflation, then a Fed-induced recession will be seen as a clear policy error and there should be no preemptive permission to make this mistake.\u0022