Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to Congress

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on June 22, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Fed and Biden Face Warnings That Inflation Response Could Spur Painful Recession

"The economy is slowing," said former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich. "There's no reason for the Fed to drive it into recession."

Jake Johnson

Amid growing evidence that the U.S. economy is cooling, experts and progressive lawmakers are warning that the Federal Reserve's drive to crush inflation at any cost—and President Joe Biden's acceptance of the central bank's approach—risks ushering in a damaging recession and throwing millions of people out of work.

The Fed, chaired by Jerome Powell, has made clear in recent months that it is hellbent on reining in price increases even as top officials publicly admit that interest rate hikes—the central bank's primary tool to constrain economic demand—won't affect gas and food prices, two of the main drivers of inflation in the U.S. and around the world.

"There's a good chance the Fed's inflation-fighting campaign will cause, or help cause, a recession."

Later this month, the Fed is expected to announce its second consecutive rate increase of 75 basis points despite data suggesting that the U.S. may already be in a recession.

The Atlanta Fed's economic growth tracker estimates that the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 1.9% in the second quarter, which would mark two straight quarters of slowing growth—commonly considered a recession signal. Wage growth, which Powell has said he is targeting, has also slowed markedly.

The federal government's initial estimate of second-quarter GDP is expected on July 28—a day after the Fed's upcoming policy meeting. Additionally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for the month of June next week—data that could impact the Fed's rate-hike decision.

"The economy is slowing," former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted Thursday. "There's no reason for the Fed to drive it into recession."

While Powell has said it's not the Fed's intention to cause a downturn, he has acknowledged that aggressive rate hikes could spark a recession—a trade-off the central bank chief has suggested he's willing to make in his bid to fight off surging prices.

But in a column on Wednesday, New York Times economics writer Peter Coy noted that "inflation is already showing signs of moderating" and "the economy is losing steam, in part because of the rate increases that have already occurred."

"There's a good chance the Fed's inflation-fighting campaign will cause, or help cause, a recession," Coy warned, pointing out that
"economic output shrank in the first quarter at an annual rate of 1.6%" and "incomes aren't rising rapidly enough to keep up with prices, so consumers are losing spending power."

"While Americans hate inflation," Coy added, "there's also mounting worry about its opposite, deflation, which is a broad-based decline in prices and incomes that's usually a symptom of economic weakness and rising joblessness."

Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, voiced agreement with Coy and criticized the "huge recession-promoting faction in the media."

In the face of warnings that the Fed's actions are propelling the U.S. economy toward a painful economic downturn, progressive members of Congress are reportedly becoming increasingly dismayed by the Biden administration's passive response.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed in late May, Biden—who renominated Powell last year—wrote that he agrees with the central bank's "assessment that fighting inflation is our top economic challenge right now."

Politico reported Thursday that some lawmakers and members of Biden's administration "fear that the administration's unswerving support for the Federal Reserve's campaign to choke off inflation will slam the brakes on the economy and undercut the few things the White House has moving in its favor," pointing specifically to low levels of unemployment.

"Some progressives," the outlet noted, "want the president to come down much harder on what they view as corporate America's role in artificially jacking up prices to fatten profits."

Recent polling data indicates that such an approach would be overwhelmingly popular with U.S. voters. It would also be effective in driving down prices, according to recent research showing that corporate profits have had a disproportionate impact on inflation.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told Politico on Thursday that the central bank "should be very, very careful about increasing interest rates because we are already seeing some easing in inflation."

"It would be a tragedy," she added, "to see [recent labor market gains] thrown off into recession."

Related Content

Gas prices seen in California

Study Shows Excess Corporate Profits in the US Have Become 'Widespread'

Jake Johnson

In a blog post last week, Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute argued that "the near-panic and damaging exhortations that the Federal Reserve should push the economy to the brink of recession in the name of fighting inflation" are "unwarranted, and the Federal Reserve should not feel free to ratchet up interest rates without regard to the risk of recession."

Bivens stressed that "the main channel through which higher interest rates will put downward pressure on prices runs through a softer labor market (higher unemployment) reducing growth in labor incomes, which reduces demand and reduces pressure on prices from the cost side as well."

"Using aggressive contractionary monetary policy to squash wage growth even more will put a huge burden on workers to restrain inflation—when they have been the primary victims of it so far," Bivens wrote. "Further, this strategy will leave all the other determinants of inflation—which actually are contributing to its above-normal level—largely untouched, until at least a pronounced slowdown or recession results."

"The Fed should instead lay out some real guideposts for how they think their rate increases will slow economic activity and what would constitute an excessively fast deceleration of growth," he added. "In short, they should know that unless wage growth really does become a key amplifier of inflation, then a Fed-induced recession will be seen as a clear policy error and there should be no preemptive permission to make this mistake."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Marco Rubio

Rubio's 'Cruel' Paid Leave Plan Forces Families to Pay Back Benefits After Parent's Premature Death

"So when mom or dad tragically dies a few years after having their third kid, the surviving spouse will have to send a big fat check to the SSA," explained policy analyst Matt Bruenig.

Julia Conley ·

A grizzly bear walks through the fall foliage in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on September 30, 2017.

Groups Challenge Trump-Approved Plan to Kill 72 Grizzlies Near Yellowstone

"The federal government shouldn't be killing native species so the livestock industry can graze cattle on public lands for next to nothing."

Kenny Stancil ·

The top five weapons firms received over $150 billion in Pentagon contracts during Fiscal Year 2020—and, according to a new issue brief, "not all of these funds are well spent."(Photo: Kiyoshi Tanno/Getty Images)

Weapons Industry's $10 Million Investment in Congress Could Yield 450,000% Return

"The military-industrial complex's campaign spending spree gives war profiteers an outsized influence over Pentagon funding votes," said a Public Citizen campaigner.

Jessica Corbett ·

Bolsonaro military

House Dems Call for Suspension of Aid if Brazilian Military Attempts Election Coup

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right president, has said he may not accept the results of this October's presidential contest if he loses.

Brett Wilkins ·

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to Congress

Fed and Biden Face Warnings That Inflation Response Could Spur Painful Recession

"The economy is slowing," said former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich. "There's no reason for the Fed to drive it into recession."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Beware: The Supreme Court Is Laying Groundwork to Pre-Rig the 2024 Election
  2. 'Fight for Us Goddamnit': Frustration Grows Over Biden Fecklessness Amid GOP Destruction
  3. Naomi Klein: The US Is in the Midst of a 'Shock-and-Awe Judicial Coup'
  4. 'Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas' Petition Nears 1 Million Signatures
  5. A 50-Year Attack by Right-Wing Corporate Forces Is Leading U.S. Back Towards Civil War
  6. 'Indefensible': Outrage as New Reporting Shines Light on Biden Deal With McConnell
  7. 'The Problem is Corporate Greed, Boss': Bezos Blasted for Defense of Big Oil Price-Gouging
  8. 'Shameful': GOP Colluding With Autocratic Orban Government to Tank Global Tax Deal
  9. 'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade
  10. 'Payoff for 40 Years of Dark Money': Supreme Court Delivers for Corporate America
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.