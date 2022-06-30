Biden Urged to Take Emergency Action After 'Disastrous' Climate Ruling by Supreme Court

Progressive lawmakers and activists are demanding an emergency response from the Biden administration and congressional Democrats following Thursday\u0026#039;s 6-3 ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court will not stand in the way of the fight for a livable planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith their decision, the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reactionary majority drastically limited the EPA\u0026#039;s authority to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, not only undermining the federal government\u0026#039;s ability to mitigate the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis but also jeopardizing the regulatory power of other agencies.\r\n\r\n\u0022The catastrophic impact of this decision cannot be understated,\u0022 Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), said in a statement. By gutting the rulemaking authority that lawmakers delegated to the EPA under the Clean Air Act—authority that the high court affirmed a decade and a half ago in Massachusetts v. EPA—the nation\u0026#039;s chief judicial body has \u0022issued yet another blow to our democracy and the rights of future generations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Already, the United States is behind schedule when it comes to lowering emissions and deploying renewable energy due to the policies of former President [Donald] Trump and decades of Republican obstructionism in Congress,\u0022 said Jayapal. \u0022But now that the EPA cannot enforce the Clean Air Act, our already narrow path to meeting President [Joe] Biden\u0026#039;s goal of halving carbon emissions by 2030 is even narrower.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs a result of the high court\u0026#039;s decision, \u0022polluters will be able to destroy our lands and waters and poison our communities with impunity,\u0022 Jayapal continued. \u0022Without federal regulation and enforcement, we cannot ensure that environmental justice communities—those living on the frontlines of the climate crisis, disproportionately Black, Brown, Indigenous, and low-income neighborhoods—will experience further harm.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This opinion will also have ramifications beyond the EPA, hobbling the regulatory power of agencies across the federal government,\u0022 Jayapal warned. \u0022From today, the duly elected presidential administration can no longer actually use the tools of the executive to enact the agenda the people voted for.\u0022\r\n\r\nNevertheless, she added, \u0022we cannot accept defeat.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the White House has invoked the Defense Production Act to ramp up the domestic manufacturing of green energy technologies, \u0022we need them to double down on climate action,\u0022 said Jayapal.\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, the CPC published a list of executive actions the Biden administration could take to improve the lives of working people and secure a habitable planet. In the wake of Thursday\u0026#039;s ruling, Jayapal stressed, the following steps \u0022can, and must, be pursued\u0022 by the president: eliminating fossil fuel subsidies, ending financing for fossil fuel infrastructure overseas, and declaring a national emergency to enhance the administration\u0026#039;s ability to boost renewable energy.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress must also meet this moment with a renewed sense of urgency,\u0022 said Jayapal.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is broad consensus among Democrats in both chambers for climate action,\u0022 Jayapal continued, though she didn\u0026#039;t mention that conservative Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a coal profiteer who almost single-handedly killed the Build Back Better reconciliation package, remains an obstacle to advancing a rapid clean energy transition.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are running out of time,\u0022 she emphasized. \u0022We must pass legislation clarifying the EPA\u0026#039;s authority to regulate emissions, the Stop Corporate Capture Act to improve the regulatory process and ensure it works for the American people, and we must finalize a reconciliation bill with clean energy investments this month.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot and will not let our Democratic leaders standby while an illegitimate court and the GOP goes on the offense.\u0022\r\n\r\nJayapal is far from alone in calling for an immediate and robust response.\r\n\r\nThe People vs. Fossil Fuels coalition, made up of more than 1,200 U.S.-based environmental groups, called on Biden to use his still-existing authority to \u0022declare a climate emergency and stop new fossil fuel leases, exports, pipelines, and other infrastructure today.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden, who is currently facing lawsuits over his resumption of oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters, \u0022has the legal authority to follow through on his promise to ban new federal fossil fuel leasing,\u0022 said the coalition. In addition, Biden can \u0022halt permit approvals for new pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure and hit the brakes on new gas exports,\u0022 the groups noted.\r\n\r\n\u0022Using authorities under the National Emergencies Act and the Defense Production Act,\u0022 the coalition added, \u0022the president could also halt crude oil exports, stop offshore oil and gas drilling, restrict international fossil fuel investment, and rapidly manufacture and distribute clean and renewable energy systems.\u0022\r\n\r\nFood \u0026amp; Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter concurred that much can still be done to combat the climate emergency despite the high court\u0026#039;s \u0022disastrous\u0022 decision.\r\n\r\n\u0022While this ruling intends to hamstring the federal government\u0026#039;s ability to regulate dangerous emissions,\u0022 said Hauter, \u0022it does not signal the end of climate action. The climate movement must and will continue to pressure agencies and elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels to enact policies that ensure a swift reduction in climate pollution and an end to the fossil fuel era.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court will not stand in the way of the fight for a livable planet,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nThe People vs. Fossil Fuels coalition argued that Thursday\u0026#039;s decision—which comes just days after the nation\u0026#039;s deeply unpopular high court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion care, weakened gun restrictions, undermined the separation of church and state, and eroded Miranda rights—only underscores \u0022the urgent need for President Biden and Congress to take action to reform and expand the Supreme Court, including creating additional seats, setting term limits, and implementing ethics rules.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Without comprehensive reforms to the Supreme Court,\u0022 the coalition noted, \u0022a handful of bad actors will continue to pursue a corporate-driven agenda at the expense of the environment, public health, and personal freedoms.\u0022\r\n\r\nThis message was echoed by John Paul Mejia, national spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot and will not let our Democratic leaders standby while an illegitimate court and the GOP goes on the offense,\u0022 Meija said. \u0022Democrats must expand the Supreme Court. President Biden must use the full extent of his executive powers to justly transition our country to 100% renewable energy.\u0022