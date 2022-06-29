Sanders, Fetterman Urge Buttigieg to Fine Airlines Over Flight Cancellations

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman on Wednesday urged the Department of Transportation to levy hefty fines against airlines that schedule flights they\u0026#039;re unable to adequately staff, causing the kinds of mass cancellations that have thrown travelers into chaos in recent months.\r\n\r\n\u0022Government has a responsibility to hold these airlines accountable.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ahead of what\u0026#039;s expected to be a tumultuous July 4 travel weekend, Sanders (I-Vt.) noted that \u0022thousands of flight disruptions have left passengers and crew members stranded at crowded airports from one end of the country to the other forcing them to miss weddings, funerals, and business meetings and ruining family vacations that have been planned for months in advance.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While the price of airline tickets has skyrocketed by 38% over the last year, airline delays have increased by 50% and cancellations are up by 18% compared to where they were before the pandemic,\u0022 Sanders wrote. \u0022So far this year, one out of every five flights in the United States were delayed, while airlines are canceling flights four times as often on high-travel weekends than they did in 2019.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Perhaps most shocking,\u0022 he added, \u0022are recent allegations from the American Airlines pilots\u0026#039; union that airlines are intentionally scheduling flights they can\u0026#039;t staff due to a pilot shortage. That is simply unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo combat such behavior, Sanders said the Transportation Department should hit airlines with fines of $55,000 per passenger if they\u0026#039;re found to have scheduled a flight they knew they couldn\u0026#039;t fully staff.\r\n\r\nThe Vermont senator also called for fining airlines that delay domestic flights for more than two hours for reasons not related to weather, citing as precedent an Obama-era rule that imposes penalties of up to $27,500 per passenger on airlines that allow planes filled with travelers to sit on the tarmac for more than three hours due to delays.\r\n\r\nThe American people are sick of airlines ripping them off, canceling flights at the last minute, and delaying flights for hours on end,\u0022 Sanders tweeted Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFetterman, too, invoked the Obama Transportation Department\u0026#039;s rule in a Wednesday statement calling on the Biden DOT to levy the same $27,500-per-passnger fine against airlines that schedule flights they can\u0026#039;t staff.\r\n\r\n\u0022When the airlines were struggling during Covid-19, we kept them afloat,\u0022 said Fetterman, who is taking on Republican nominee Mehmet Oz for Pennsylvania\u0026#039;s open Senate seat. \u0022Taxpayers gave the airlines over $54 billion in relief funds so that they could keep serving us and be ready to go when demand picked back up again.\u0022\r\n\r\n“But despite requirements to retain their workforce under the terms of the bailout, the airlines found loopholes to push thousands of pilots and crew out of their jobs,\u0022 he continued. \u0022Now as airlines are getting busier, they are overpromising, underdelivering, and leaving consumers in the dust.\u0022\r\n\r\nFetterman argued that fining airlines that are abusing their powers to the detriment of travelers and flight staff is \u0022the very least\u0022 the Transportation Department can do.\r\n\r\n\u0022Government has a responsibility to hold these airlines accountable,\u0022 Fetterman said. \u0022Taxpayers saved them, and now it\u0026#039;s their turn to hold up their end of the deal.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, the spokesperson of the Allied Pilots Association (APA)—which represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots—accused major airlines of \u0022trying to fly airplanes without the pilots available\u0022 in a dangerous attempt to boost their profits.\r\n\r\nIn an interview on CNBC, the APA\u0026#039;s Dennis Tajer said airline corporations \u0022looked at the demand, and they said: \u0026#039;Here\u0026#039;s where the money is. Let\u0026#039;s go get it.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But they never had a plan to actually fulfill that, and they left it on our plate,\u0022 added Tajer, who is a pilot himself.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a column earlier this month, The American Prospect\u0026#039;s Robert Kuttner explained that \u0022in principle, the DOT has extensive unused regulatory powers under its statutory general authority to regulate against \u0026#039;unfair and deceptive practices or unfair methods of competition.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In practice, the department is far too solicitous of the airlines,\u0022 Kuttner wrote. \u0022Under Buttigieg, the DOT has investigated all the major airlines for failure to issue timely refunds [for flight cancellations], but the fines levied totaled only a few million dollars.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is not even a pinprick,\u0022 he added, \u0022when you compare it with airline revenues of $130 billion in 2021.\u0022