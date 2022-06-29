Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone

A day after a key witness dropped \u0022bombshell after bombshell\u0022 during a surprise hearing of the panel probing last year\u0026#039;s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the committee on Wednesday subpoenaed former White House Counsel Pasquale \u0022Pat\u0022 Cipollone for \u0022on-the-record testimony.\u0022\r\n\r\nCassidy Hutchinson—an ex-special assistant to Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s last chief of staff—testified Tuesday that Cipollone urged her to prevent Trump from joining a violent mob of his supporters at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.\r\n\r\nAs Hutchinson told the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol:\r\n\r\n\r\nMr. Cipollone said something to the effect of, \u0022Please make sure we don\u0026#039;t go up to the Capitol, Cassidy. Keep in touch with me. We\u0026#039;re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a Wednesday morning tweet, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee\u0026#039;s vice chair, referenced Hutchinson\u0026#039;s testimony that Cipollone \u0022had significant concerns\u0022 regarding Trump\u0026#039;s activities that day and declared that \u0022it\u0026#039;s time\u0022 for him \u0022to testify on the record.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe committee announced the subpoena Wednesday evening in a statement echoing Cheney\u0026#039;s earlier messages.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCheney and the panel\u0026#039;s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), said in the statement that \u0022the select committee\u0026#039;s investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump\u0026#039;s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While the select committee appreciates Mr. Cipollone\u0026#039;s earlier informal engagement with our investigation, the committee needs to hear from him on the record, as other former White House counsels have done in other congressional investigations,\u0022 they added. \u0022Any concerns Mr. Cipollone has about the institutional prerogatives of the office he previously held are clearly outweighed by the need for his testimony.\u0022\r\n\r\nThompson\u0026#039;s Wednesday letter to Cipollone explains that given his refusal to cooperate with the committee beyond an informal interview in April, \u0022we are left with no choice but to issue you this subpoena.\u0022