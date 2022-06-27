NATO to Boost Ranks of High-Readiness Forces by 650% to Over 300,000

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization announced Monday that the military alliance will dramatically increase the ranks of its high-readiness forces from 40,000 at present to \u0022well over 300,000\u0022—a 650% boost—as Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine rages on for the fifth consecutive month.\r\n\r\nNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg painted the planned move, which alliance leaders are set to adopt during a summit in Madrid this week, as part of the 30-member organization\u0026#039;s efforts to bolster its defense of the Baltic nations, which have been clamoring for a \u0022credible military construct... that will deter\u0022 Russian President Vladimir Putin.\r\n\r\n\u0022This will cause more death and destruction. We say no to NATO escalation as well as Russian troops out.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These troops will exercise together with home defense forces, and they will become familiar with local terrain facilities... so that that they can respond smoothly and swiftly to any emergency,\u0022 Stoltenberg said during a press conference on Monday.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will also boost our ability to reinforce in crisis and conflict,\u0022 he continued, \u0022including with: more pre-positioned equipment, and stockpiles of military supplies; more forward-deployed capabilities, like air defense; strengthened command and control; and upgraded defense plans, with forces pre-assigned to defend specific allies.\u0022\r\n\r\nStoltenberg characterized Russia as \u0022the most direct and immediate threat\u0022 to the security of NATO, which is also weighing Finland and Sweden\u0026#039;s recent applications to join the military alliance.\r\n\r\nPutin, for his part, has repeatedly cited NATO\u0026#039;s eastward expansion and the U.S.-led alliance\u0026#039;s positioning of troops and weaponry near Russia\u0026#039;s border as a danger to his country\u0026#039;s security, sparking fears that additional NATO troop mobilizations could further inflame tensions between Russia and the West as diplomatic efforts sputter.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is not the path to peace and will not make the world safer,\u0022 warned the U.K.-based Stop the War Coalition. \u0022This will cause more death and destruction. We say no to NATO escalation as well as Russian troops out.\u0022