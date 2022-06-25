'A Hate Crime': Oslo Pride Parade Canceled After Deadly Shooting at Gay Bar

A 42-year-old gunman was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and terrorist acts on Saturday after he killed two people and injured 21 during an overnight shooting rampage in and around an Oslo gay bar—just hours before the city was supposed to hold its annual Pride parade.\r\n\r\n\u0022My first thought was that Pride was the target, so that\u0026#039;s frightening.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is reason to think that this may be a hate crime,\u0022 Norwegian police said. \u0022We are investigating whether... Pride was a target in itself or whether there are other motives.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the wake of what Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere called a \u0022terrible and deeply shocking attack on innocent people,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Oslo\u0026#039;s annual Pride celebration was canceled based on police advice.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will soon be proud and visible again, but today, we will share our Pride celebrations from home,\u0022 Inger Kristin Haugsevje, leader of Oslo Pride, and Inge Alexander Gjestvang, leader of the Norwegian Organization for Sexual and Gender Diversity,\u0026nbsp;said\u0026nbsp;in a\u0026nbsp;statement.\r\n\r\nAs Reuters reported, \u0022The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday, with victims shot inside and outside the London Pub, a longstanding hub of Oslo\u0026#039;s LGBTQ scene, as well as in the surrounding streets and at one other bar in the center of the Norwegian capital.\u0022\r\n\r\nBili Blum-Jansen, who was inside the London Pub at the time, sought refuge in the basement, hiding there alongside 80 to 100 other people.\r\n\r\n\u0022Many called their partners and family, it felt almost as if they were saying goodbye,\u0022 he told Norway\u0026#039;s TV2. \u0022Others helped calm down those who were extremely terrified.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I had a bit of panic and thought that if the shooter or shooters were to arrive, we\u0026#039;d all be dead,\u0022 he added. \u0022There was no way out.\u0022\r\n\r\nMarcus Nybakken, who had left the London Pub shortly before gunfire erupted and returned later to help, recounted the horrific shooting and its aftermath.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Many people were crying and screaming, the injured were screaming, people were distressed and scared—very, very scared,\u0022 Nybakken said.\u0026nbsp;\u0022My first thought was that Pride was the target, so that\u0026#039;s frightening.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough the city\u0026#039;s Pride parade was canceled as a result of the attack, Reuters reported that \u0022several thousand people began what appeared to be a spontaneous march in central Oslo, waving rainbow flags and chanting in English: \u0026#039;We\u0026#039;re here, we\u0026#039;re queer, we won\u0026#039;t disappear.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nThe suspect was detained minutes after the shooting began, according to police who said they believe he acted alone. Two weapons, one of them a fully automatic gun, were retrieved from the crime scene, they added.\r\n\r\nNational security authorities raised Norway\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;terrorism threat assessment to its highest level following the attack.\r\n\r\nNorway\u0026#039;s law enforcement officials, who are not usually armed, will carry guns until further notice, national police chief Benedicte Bjoernland announced.\r\n\r\nNorway has lower crime rates than many of its high-income peers. However, this is not the first hate-motivated mass shooting in the Scandinavian nation of 5.4 million. The deadliest occurred\u0026nbsp;in 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik murdered 77 people.