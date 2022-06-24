'We WILL Fight Back': Outrage, Resolve as Protests Erupt Against SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

Large crowds of people took to the streets of cities and towns across the United States Friday evening to protest the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reversal of Roe v. Wade and to vow to fight for reproductive rights.\r\n\r\nIn San Francisco, hundreds of youth-led protesters shouting slogans including \u0022We won\u0026#039;t go back!\u0022 and \u0022Keep your rosaries off my ovaries\u0022 rallied in Civic Center Plaza, while hundreds marched and staged a sit-in on Market Street.\r\n\r\n\u0022Abortion is a human right,\u0022 Amnesty International youth leader and protest co-organizer Samprikta Basu told Common Dreams outside San Francisco City Hall. \u0022A ban on abortions is a ban on safe abortions and this affects marginalized communities, the poor, and people of color the most.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So it\u0026#039;s important that we come out and make our voice heard,\u0022 Basu added. \u0022It\u0026#039;s not okay to take away a constitutional right.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Albuquerque, hundreds of people gathered in Old Town\u0026#039;s Tiguex Park to protest Friday\u0026#039;s ruling.\r\n\r\n\u0022I just can\u0026#039;t believe the Supreme Court is rolling back constitutional rights,\u0022 Alix King, who said she almost died after an illegal abortion in 1965 when she was 13 years old, told the Albuquerque Journal. \u0022That\u0026#039;s terrifying.\u0022 \r\n\r\nMore than 1,000 people marched from Lincoln Park to City Hall in downtown Portland, Maine, where protester Abby Friedlander condemned the Supreme Court ruling as\u0022a real setback for women’s rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeg Palitz was among the thousands of demonstrators who rallied in Philadelphia.\r\n\r\n\u0022A lot of people will be forced to have children they don\u0026#039;t want,\u0022 she told CBS Philadelphia. \u0022You can have health complications, it can be really bad financially and can really just change their lives for the worse, not to mention flooding the foster care system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Denver, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which held a rally at the Colorado state Capitol, defiantly declared that \u0022We won\u0026#039;t go back. We WILL fight back.\u0022\r\n\r\nThousands of people descended upon Austin\u0026#039;s Republic Square before marching through downtown chanting slogans including, \u0022My body, my choice!\u0022 and \u0022Fuck the court and legislature, I am not an incubator!\u0022\r\n\r\nTexas is one of 13 states with so-called \u0022trigger laws,\u0022 which in its case will make most abortions illegal unless necessary to save the life of the pregnant person or if there\u0026#039;s a risk of serious impairment because of the pregnancy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAt the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, a speaker at a youth-led rally was cheered loudly after proclaiming that \u0022we\u0026#039;re not just gonna sit back and allow a group of people, of mostly old white men who were not even elected to their positions, take these rights away from us.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn Cedar Rapids, Iowa at least one reproductive rights protester was struck by a truck. Iowa is one of several states that have enacted laws shielding motorists who hit protesters under certain circumstances.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn New York City, protesters at a Washington Square Park rally held signs with messages like \u0022Forced birth = Violence\u0022 and chanted slogans including \u0022Abortion is a human right, not just for the rich and white.\u0022\r\n\r\nEmma Handler, one of the thousands who gathered in Washington Square, told The New York Times that for a handful of unelected justices to have the power to \u0022make these decisions about our lives and our health and our well-being is deeply dystopian.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People will die from this choice, and I hope that people in power have this on their conscience,\u0022 she added. \u0022I\u0026#039;m just sad.\u0022