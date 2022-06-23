WATCH: Jan. 6 Hearing Highlights 'Brazen' Trump Attempt to Use DOJ to Overturn Election

Former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022brazen attempt\u0022 to use the Justice Department to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election is set to be a major focus of the House January 6 committee\u0026#039;s hearing on Thursday.\r\n\r\nThe panel\u0026#039;s fifth public hearing will feature testimony from former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy\u0026nbsp;Richard Donoghue.\r\n\r\nThree days before a right-wing mob attacked the halls of Congress as lawmakers attempted to certify President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s Electoral College victory, both men attended an Oval Office meeting in which Trump pushed to replace Rosen with\u0026nbsp;Jeffrey Clark, a DOJ official who had indicated his willingness to pursue false claims of mass voter fraud.\r\n\r\nWatch live: