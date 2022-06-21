Sign up for our newsletter.

Bennie Thompson

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2022. (Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Filmmaker Has 'Fully Complied' With Subpoena of Secret Trump Tapes

Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder filmed interviews with former President Trump and his top aides before and after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Julia Conley

A documentary filmmaker who filmed extensively with former President Donald Trump and his top advisers in the run-up to the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has "fully complied" with a subpoena of his footage and is expected speak to the House Committee investigating the insurrection on Thursday.

"A very small group of people had knowledge of this documentary project, and a lot of Trump advisers were surprised to see it existed."

Alex Holder, who previously covered far-right Hungarian politician Csanád Szegedi in a film titled Keep Quiet, filmed interviews and other footage with Trump, his adult children, and former Vice President Mike Pence starting in September 2020 with the aim of making a documentary about Trump's reelection campaign.

His footage, the existence of which was first reported Tuesday by Politico, includes interviews with Trump before and after January 6, 2021.

The committee wrote to Holder on June 15 and asked him to provide raw footage from January 6; raw footage of all his interviews with the former president; Pence; and Trump's children Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric; and his son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner.

All footage "pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election" was also subpoenaed.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported Tuesday that Holder's documentary was so confidential that "senior campaign officials were unaware of the project."

The news of the footage came ahead of the committee's fourth hearing, scheduled for Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The panel will question four witnesses about attempts by Trump and his allies to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election by advancing "alternate electors" who would flip their states' results and name Trump as the winner.

Lawmakers will hear from Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump asked to "find" 11,000 votes for him; Raffensperger's deputy, Gabriel Sterling; and Shaye Moss, a Georgia election worker who was the target of a smear campaign by Trump and his allies and accused "of rigging the November 2020 election for Joe Biden."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
