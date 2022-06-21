Filmmaker Has 'Fully Complied' With Subpoena of Secret Trump Tapes

A documentary filmmaker who filmed extensively with former President Donald Trump and his top advisers in the run-up to the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has \u0022fully complied\u0022 with a subpoena of his footage and is expected speak to the House Committee investigating the insurrection on Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022A very small group of people had knowledge of this documentary project, and a lot of Trump advisers were surprised to see it existed.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlex Holder, who previously covered far-right Hungarian politician Csanád Szegedi in a film titled Keep Quiet, filmed interviews and other footage with Trump, his adult children, and former Vice President Mike Pence starting in September 2020 with the aim of making a documentary about Trump\u0026#039;s reelection campaign.\r\n\r\nHis footage, the existence of which was first reported Tuesday by Politico, includes interviews with Trump before and after January 6, 2021.\r\n\r\nThe committee wrote to Holder on June 15 and asked him to provide raw footage from January 6; raw footage of all his interviews with the former president; Pence; and Trump\u0026#039;s children Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric; and his son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner.\r\n\r\nAll footage \u0022pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election\u0022 was also subpoenaed.\r\n\r\nNew York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported Tuesday that Holder\u0026#039;s documentary was so confidential that \u0022senior campaign officials were unaware of the project.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe news of the footage came ahead of the committee\u0026#039;s fourth hearing, scheduled for Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EST.\r\n\r\nThe panel will question four witnesses about attempts by Trump and his allies to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election by advancing \u0022alternate electors\u0022 who would flip their states\u0026#039; results and name Trump as the winner.\r\n\r\nLawmakers will hear from Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump asked to \u0022find\u0022 11,000 votes for him; Raffensperger\u0026#039;s deputy, Gabriel Sterling; and Shaye Moss, a Georgia election worker who was the target of a smear campaign by Trump and his allies and accused \u0022of rigging the November 2020 election for Joe Biden.\u0022