Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Jamal Khashoggi Way

Activists pose for a photo following the June 15, 2022 unveiling of Jamal Khashoggi Way outside the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Khashoggi's Fiancée Wants Biden to Ask Saudis: 'Where Is Jamal's Body?'

"I've been forced to live in a world where his murderers have not only gone unpunished but have also been rewarded," lamented Hatice Cengiz.

Brett Wilkins

As U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to visit Saudi Arabia—a country he previously vowed to make a "pariah"—human rights advocates including Jamal Khashoggi's former fiancée on Wednesday demanded that the Saudi officials responsible for the journalist's 2018 murder and disappearance be brought to justice.

"Justice has not been served. Jamal's body is yet to be found.

In a statement read at Wednesday's unveiling of Jamal Khashoggi Way outside the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C., Hatice Cengiz—who was engaged to Khashoggi when he disappeared in October 2018—urged Biden to "uphold your vow to bring all the perpetrators of this brutal crime to justice."

"President Biden, I know you have experienced the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one. But unlike your losses, the person I love was brutally murdered," she said. "And I've been forced to live in a world where his murderers have not only gone unpunished but have also been rewarded."

"As disappointing as this is, if you have to put oil over principles and expedience over values, can you at least ask, 'Where is Jamal's body?'" Cengiz asked. "Doesn't he deserve a proper burial? And what happened to his killers?"

Abdullah Alaoudh, Gulf research director at Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) and the son of Saudi political prisoner Salman al-Odah, lamented that the Biden administration "wants to effectively move on from the murder of Khashoggi in order to repair ties" with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and his repressive fundamentalist government.

"They know that justice has not been served. Jamal's body is yet to be found," he added. "And the prisoners of conscience including my father, who Khashoggi advocated for, are still in prison."

Khashoggi vanished while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents related to his planned marriage. Turkish officials said he was attacked, suffocated to death, and dismembered with a bone saw inside the consular compound. One Turkish investigator said Khashoggi was tortured in front the Saudi consul-general and dismembered while he was still alive.

Saudi officials initially denied that Khashoggi died in the consulate but later confirmed his death, claiming it resulted from a "fistfight" gone wrong.

In 2019, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death and three others to prison terms in connection with Khashoggi's murder. However, the death sentences were later commuted.

Related Content

Hatice Cengiz speaks to the press

'I Will Not Stop,' Says Khashoggi Fiancée as Turkey Moves Murder Trial to Saudi Arabia

Jake Johnson

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency concluded that bin Salman ordered the assassination.

While campaigning for president in 2019, Biden said he would make Saudi leaders "pay the price" for Khashoggi's murder "and make them in fact the pariah that they are." Biden also vowed to "end the sale of material to the Saudis where they're going in and murdering children" in Yemen. He has broken all of those promises.

"Biden has abandoned his commitment to promote human rights around the world... [and] his commitment to punish Jamal Khashoggi's killers. This is a shame," Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni Nobel laureate and friend of Khashoggi, said at Wednesday's unveiling. "Shame on the Biden administration. Washington should punish Jamal Khashoggi's killers."

"Let me ask Biden: When you meet with MBS, will this serve justice for Jamal?" he asked. "Will this serve democracy in the Arab region as you promised? Will this serve peace in Yemen? Will this serve stability and security in the world? Absolutely not."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Loudermilk Footage still

After 'Shocking' Jan. 6 Video, Loudermilk Pressured to 'Answer the Committee's Questions'

The head of Common Cause Georgia reiterated her call for the congressman—and five other Republicans from the state who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results—to resign.

Jessica Corbett ·

Jamal Khashoggi Way

Khashoggi's Fiancée Wants Biden to Ask Saudis: 'Where Is Jamal's Body?'

"I've been forced to live in a world where his murderers have not only gone unpunished but have also been rewarded," lamented Hatice Cengiz.

Brett Wilkins ·

A child stands in a bombed-out apartment

Suffering at Extreme Levels in Gaza After 15 Years as World's Largest 'Open-Air Prison'

"Over 800,000 young Palestinians have spent their entire lives trapped within Gaza," said one aid agency. "They have known nothing else."

Julia Conley ·

A drilling field in California

Groups Sue Biden Admin for Threatening 'Climate-Imperiled' Wildlife With Drilling Permits

One campaigner said the "cursory approval of more than 3,500 drilling permits contradicts President Biden's pledges to address the terrifying threat of climate change."

Jessica Corbett ·

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Accuses NYC Council Leader of Punishing Kids to Retaliate Against Progressives

"There are some things in politics that are fair game," said the congresswoman. "But who defunds after-school programming for underprivileged kids in public housing to score a political point?"

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'The American People Support Me, Not You': In Fox Debate, Sanders Makes Case for Progressive Agenda
  2. New Revelations Show Ginni Thomas 'Very Much a Part of Seditious Conspiracy'
  3. 'This Is Terrifying': Explosion at Texas Gas Plant Spotlights Threat of LNG Industry
  4. 'Who Were They?' Jan. 6 Panel to Name Republicans Who Sought Pardons From Trump
  5. Critics Say Starbucks CEO Just Declared 'Permanent War' Against Union
  6. Time for a Taxpayer Revolt: How Corporatist Politicians Make You Subsidize Big Corporations
  7. Nation 'On the Precipice... of Fascism,' Warns Ocasio-Cortez
  8. Even If Never Convicted, Donald J. Trump Will Live in Infamy
  9. These Trump-Led Seditionists Must Be Punished in Court—and at the Ballot Box
  10. 'Unknown Territory': Antarctic Glaciers Melting at Rate Unprecedented in 5,500 Years: Study
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.