Jan. 6 Committee Confirms 'Big Lie' Was Also a 'Big Ripoff' of Trump Donors

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection on Monday detailed how the Trump campaign blatantly deceived the former president\u0026#039;s supporters by using the \u0022Big Lie\u0022 of a stolen election to bilk hundreds of millions out of them in massive fundraising blitz.\r\n\r\n\u0022Not only was there that big lie, there was the big rip-off.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmanda Wick, senior investigative counsel for the committee, said in a video presented on the second day of hearings that the campaign sent millions of fundraising emails to supporters in the weeks after the election, \u0022sometimes as many as 25 a day.\u0022\r\n\r\nThose emails, imploring voters to \u0022step up\u0022 and help protect election integrity and to \u0022fight back\u0022 against the \u0022left wing mob,\u0022 garnered $250 million before the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including nearly $100 million in the first week after the election.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The Trump campaign knew these claims of voter fraud were false,\u0022 said Wick, \u0022yet they continued to barrage small-dollar donors with emails encouraging them to donate to something called the Official Election Defense Fund.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe committee played testimony from Trump campaign officials including Gary Coby, former digital campaign director, admitting that there was no fund devoted to defending Trump\u0026#039;s claim that he had won the election.\r\n\r\n\u0022Is it fair to say the Official Election Defense Fund was a marketing tactic?\u0022 Coby was asked by an investigator, to which he replied, \u0022Yes.\u0022\r\n\r\nInstead of funding the former president\u0026#039;s legal battle, Wick explained, millions of dollars went to benefit Trump\u0026#039;s allies and associates, including:\r\n\r\n\r\n\t$1 million to a charitable foundation run by then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows;\r\n\t$1 million to the America First Policy Institute, which employs seven former Trumo administration officials;\r\n\t$5 million to Event Strategies, Inc., which organized the January 6 rally that devolved into the violent riot later that day; and\r\n\tMore than 200,000 to the Trump Hotel Collection.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe money was funneled to those organizations through the Save America PAC, a political action committee that Trump established on November 9, 2020—two days after President Joe Biden was announced the winner of the election.\r\n\r\n\u0022Most of the money raised went to this newly created PAC, not to election litigation,\u0022 said Wick.\r\n\r\nThe hearing showed, said Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, that \u0022Trump is a con man and a grifter.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported at the time, \u0022fine print\u0022 on the Trump campaign\u0026#039;s donation forms suggested money contributed to help fight the election results could also go to helping the former president pay off pre-existing campaign debt.\r\n\r\nPolitico reported in November 2020 that the Republican National Committee \u0022already had money set aside for recounts and other post-election legal proceedings\u0022 like those Trump was calling on his supporters to help pay for.\r\n\r\n\u0022Throughout the committee\u0026#039;s investigation,\u0022 said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), \u0022we found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled donors as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for. So not only was there that big lie, there was the big rip-off.\u0022