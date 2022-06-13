'The Children Scream From the Hunger at Night': Afghans Suffer After Biden Seizes Funds

New reporting from The Washington Post on Monday laid out the increasingly dire conditions across Afghanistan amid drought and in the wake of the Taliban takeover and disastrous U.S. withdrawal last year following nearly two decades of war.\r\n\r\n\u0022Sometimes all we have is donated stale bread and tea.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We were poor before the takeover. Now we have nothing,\u0022 Ahmed Shah Jamshidi told journalist Susannah George, who reports that the 42-year-old Afghan borrows money from shopkeepers to buy potatoes and cooking oil so his wife can make his family a watery stew.\r\n\r\nWhen the family has no food, \u0022the children scream from the hunger at night,\u0022 Jamshidi explained. \u0022Sometimes all we have is donated stale bread and tea. And when we run out of tea, I just gather grass to boil with the water.\u0022\r\n\r\nGeorge\u0026#039;s accounts from struggling families come as members of the former Afghan government, diaspora groups, and relatives of 9/11 victims call on U.S. President Joe Biden to help end the suffering after freezing $7 billion in the nation\u0026#039;s central bank funds.\r\n\r\nIn a move that The Intercept\u0026#039;s Austin Ahlman called \u0022tantamount to mass murder,\u0022 Biden in February signed an executive order to evenly split the central bank assets held in the Federal Reserve between a trust \u0022for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan\u0022 and American families of 9/11 victims who have taken legal action in the U.S. court system.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVarious reports from United Nations and humanitarian organizations in recent months have found about 20 million people in Afghanistan, roughly half the population, face acute hunger.\r\n\r\n\u0022Unprecedented levels of humanitarian assistance focused on bolstering food security have made a difference. But the food security situation is dire,\u0022 Richard Trenchard, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization representative in Afghanistan, said last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022Humanitarian assistance remains desperately important, as do the needs to rebuild shattered agricultural livelihoods and reconnect farmers and rural communities to struggling rural and urban markets across the country,\u0022 he added. \u0022Unless these happen, there will be no way out of this crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nGeorge at the Post spoke with Madina Noori, who traveled over 250 miles to seek help for her daughter, Sahar, in the malnutrition ward at a children\u0026#039;s hospital in the capital Kabul:\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022She was fine when she was born, but after a few days I began to worry something was wrong,\u0022 said Noori, who didn\u0026#039;t have enough milk to sustain her. \u0022Her skin started turning yellow, and she was very weak.\u0022\r\n\r\nSahar\u0026#039;s health deteriorated quickly. By the time Noori got her to the hospital, the baby couldn\u0026#039;t swallow liquids. Even after a week of treatment, Sahar hadn’t improved. Her hands and feet were gaunt, her skin a pale gray.\r\n\r\n\u0022They told us she may need to stay here for weeks, but I don\u0026#039;t know if we can stay that long,\u0022 said Noori, who is quickly running out of money. She and her mother sleep on the hospital floor beside Sahar\u0026#039;s bed because they can\u0026#039;t afford a place to stay.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe newspaper noted that the U.S. State Department\u0026#039;s \u0022refusal to recognize the Taliban also made it impossible for the country\u0026#039;s new rulers to access billions of dollars in foreign assets. Parallel moves by the World Bank and the European Union brought Afghanistan\u0026#039;s economy crashing down.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough the U.S. government and others have recently begun to \u0022funnel money through the United Nations and groups that bypass Taliban leadership,\u0022 the Post continued, \u0022these hundreds of millions of dollars in international aid are a small fraction of the billions that once kept the country afloat.\u0022\r\n\r\nNPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid praised George\u0026#039;s reporting and the article\u0026#039;s accompanying photographs, taken by Lorenzo Tugnoli.\r\n\r\n\u0022This story. And these images—absolutely devastating,\u0022 Khalid said, thanking the journalist \u0022for keeping an eye on Afghanistan... as so much of the world looks away.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGeorge\u0026#039;s coverage came a week after The Intercept\u0026#039;s Murtaza Hussain detailed calls for the Biden administration \u0022to take urgent steps to help the Afghan economy,\u0022 highlighting the impact of the $7 billion seizure and that lawyers are likely to be key beneficiaries of the February order.\r\n\r\nKelly Campbell, co-founder of September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, told Hussain about what she saw while leading a delegation to Afghanistan and her view of Biden\u0026#039;s actions.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are people waiting in bread lines and very poor children with malnutrition visible in public, but there are also many middle-class people rapidly falling into poverty,\u0022 she said. \u0022This is being driven in part because there\u0026#039;s no longer a functioning banking system and people are unable to access their salaries. It\u0026#039;s a problem that humanitarian aid alone is not going to be able to solve.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The fact of the matter is that these reserves are the Afghan people\u0026#039;s money. The idea that they are on the brink of famine and that we would be holding on to their money for any purpose is just wrong,\u0022 Campbell added. \u0022The Afghan people are not responsible for 9/11, they\u0026#039;re victims of 9/11 the same way our families are. To take their money and watch them literally starve—I can\u0026#039;t think of anything more sad.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHighlighting Hussain\u0026#039;s article last week, the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) noted the rising hunger as well as a reported increase in child marriages.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s happening all over and in different social economic spheres,\u0022 said Cornelius Williams, head of child protection for the United Nations Children\u0026#039;s Fund (UNICEF), in April. \u0022What we are seeing is a commodification of girls and child marriages becoming more of a transaction. Children in general are becoming an economic commodity in the household.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to CEPR, \u0022The U.S. has a moral duty to end its inhumane economic policy and return what rightfully belongs to the people of Afghanistan.\u0022