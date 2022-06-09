Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema walk in the Senate hallway

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) leaves the Senate chamber with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) following a vote on November 3, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Make Manchin-Sinema Obstruction Central Target in Midterms, Sanders Tells Democrats

"The leadership has got to go out and say we don't have the votes to pass anything significant right now," says the Vermont senator. "You got 48 votes. And we need more to pass it. That should be the message of this campaign."

Jake Johnson

As Democrats scramble to craft their midterm strategy amid rising fears of a GOP takeover, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday implored the party's leadership to offer voters an honest assessment of the role Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema played in tanking the popular Build Back Better agenda—and make clear that a larger Democratic majority is necessary to push it over the finish line.

"You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side is worse.'"

"Say to the American people: 'Look, we don't have the votes to do it right now. We have two corporate Democrats who are not going to be with us,'" Sanders (I-Vt.) said in an interview with Politico, warning that the increasingly authoritarian Republican Party stands "an excellent chance of gaining control of the House and quite possibly the Senate" if Democrats don't change direction.

"The leadership has got to go out and say we don't have the votes to pass anything significant right now. Sorry. You got 48 votes. And we need more to pass it," added the Vermont senator. "That should be the message of this campaign."

Democrats are clinging to slim majorities in both chambers, and the death of the party's flagship climate and social spending package at the hands of Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sinema (D-Ariz.) has intensified concerns that Republicans are set to win big in November despite the unpopularity of the GOP's agenda, as laid out by National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

The Republican platform that Scott unveiled in February would, among a slew of other moves, hike taxes on the poor and sunset all federal legislation after five years—a policy that would eliminate Social Security, Medicare, and other key programs.

Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden have seized upon Scott's right-wing blueprint as part of their midterm messaging, but Sanders—who has been sounding the alarm over a possible midterm wipeout since January—argued Wednesday that "you really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side is worse.'"

Instead, the Vermont senator said Democrats should embrace—and vow to approve—policies that are widely supported by the party's base but impossible to pass as long as Manchin and Sinema remain a decisive force in the upper chamber.

"Two corporate Democrats, Sens. Manchin and Sen. Sinema, sabotaged [Build Back Better]," Sanders told Politico. "And it has been downhill ever since for the Democratic Party."

Related Content

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters

Sanders Says Democrats Need 'Major Course Correction' to Prevent GOP Takeover

Jake Johnson

According to the Washington Post, Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have restarted talks over a legislative package that would likely be much smaller than the $1.75 trillion bill passed by the House last November, but there's little hope that the negotiations will yield concrete results.

"They have been negotiating for nine months," Sanders said. "This is not exactly terribly effective negotiation. And during those nine months, support for Democrats has dissipated very rapidly.”

Directly addressing Biden, whose approval rating has dipped below 40% as he loses support among young voters and people of color, Sanders argued the president should do as much as he can through executive action and tell the Democratic base: "I want to raise the minimum wage, I want to deal with Medicare, I want to deal with housing, I want to deal with climate, I can't do it. I need more votes."

Thus far, as Politico reported in April, Biden's election-year strategy has largely been "to emphasize police and defense spending, accentuate federal deficit reduction, and propose higher taxes on the ultra-rich."

"Unless we turn around," Sanders warned, "the voter turnout is going to be very, very low."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Pat Cioffi and Christian Smalls speak at a rally

'It's War,' Says Amazon Labor Union After Company Fires Top Organizer

"Amazon fired our beloved Uncle Pat today!" said Christian Smalls, the union's president. "They retaliated against him for organizing."

Jake Johnson ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a press conference

Nation 'On the Precipice... of Fascism,' Warns Ocasio-Cortez

The GOP, said the Democratic congresswoman, "has only grown more supportive and defending of what happened" on Jan. 6, 2021.

Andrea Germanos ·

A video showing Donald Trump during the January 6. Committee hearing

January 6 Hearing Spotlights Trump-Led "Conspiracy to Overthrow the Will of the American People"

"Donald Trump was at the center of this conspiracy," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House panel investigating the Capitol attack. "January 6th was the culmination of an attempted coup."

Jake Johnson ·

Thompson and Cheney

WATCH: Jan. 6 Hearing to Detail 'Flagrant Assault on American Democracy'

"I hope this hearing will remind everyone how fragile our democracy is, how important it is to defend it, and to hold any and all insurrectionists accountable," said Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Jessica Corbett ·

Juliana plaintiffs

Petition Demands Biden DOJ 'End Opposition to Youth Climate Justice'

"These young Americans have the right to be heard by their nation's courts and their claims should proceed like any other constitutional case."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Poland Establishes 'Terrifying' Pregnancy Register After Banning Almost All Abortions
  2. 'This Is Terrifying': Explosion at Texas Gas Plant Spotlights Threat of LNG Industry
  3. 'Chilling': Trump Allies Sought to Send Armed Private Contractors to Seize Voting Machines
  4. It Was a Game of Hardball and Biden Just Handed It to the Saudi Prince
  5. The US Supreme Court Has Become a Right-Wing Corporate Conspiracy
  6. 'Racing at Top Speed Towards Global Catastrophe': NOAA Says CO2 Levels Highest in Human History
  7. Two Weeks After Uvalde School Massacre, Texas GOP Vows Ban on... Taking Kids to Drag Shows
  8. It's Time for Democrats to Stop Agreeing That the Second Amendment Protects an Individual's Right to Bear Arms
  9. When the US Is Truly Run by These Fascists It Will Be Too Late
  10. WATCH: 4th Grader Who Survived Uvalde Massacre Testifies How Shooter Told Teacher 'Good Night' Before Killing Her
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.