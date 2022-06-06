Anti-War Coalition Warns New UK Rockets Will Only 'Prolong the Misery' in Ukraine

An anti-war coalition based in the United Kingdom warned Monday that the British government\u0026#039;s decision to follow in the Biden administration\u0026#039;s footsteps and supply Ukraine with longer-range rocket systems risks extending—and potentially intensifying—Russia\u0026#039;s deadly war.\r\n\r\nThe move, announced Monday by U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, could usher in \u0022a wider and still worse conflict,\u0022 said Andrew Murray, deputy president of the Stop the War Coalition.\r\n\r\n\u0022Sending in such long-range missiles risks escalating the conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.K. \u0022should change course and start pushing for a ceasefire and peace talks,\u0022 Murray added.\r\n\r\nThe Guardian reported that \u0022like the U.S., the U.K. has sought assurances from Kyiv that the [rocket systems] would not be used to strike targets within Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe British government\u0026#039;s decision was made public just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened that Russian forces would target \u0022objects that we haven\u0026#039;t yet struck\u0022 if Western governments arm Ukraine with long-range missile systems, a warning that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed on Monday.\r\n\r\nLast week, the Biden administration announced that it would send Ukraine the Lockheed Martin-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which can strike targets roughly 50 miles away.\r\n\r\nThe M270 weapon system that the British government is set to deliver has about the same range. In a statement, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said the \u0022cutting edge\u0022 multiple-launch rocket systems \u0022can strike targets up to 80km away with pinpoint accuracy\u0022 and \u0022will offer a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut the Stop the War Coalition—which has characterized Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine and the West\u0026#039;s response as an increasingly dangerous proxy conflict between nuclear-armed states—argued that sending such artillery to Ukrainian forces \u0022will only prolong the misery of the war.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Sending in such long-range missiles risks escalating the conflict,\u0022 the coalition said. \u0022Vladimir Putin has threatened that Russia would retaliate by striking new targets in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nFar from encouraging a diplomatic resolution to Russia\u0026#039;s invasion—which reached the 100-day mark last week—U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to abandon peace talks with Moscow during a visit to Kyiv in April.\r\n\r\nHaving made tenuous progress up to that point, diplomatic negotiations fell completely apart shortly after Johnson\u0026#039;s trip as Russia ramped up its assault on eastern Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022Rather than sending extra missiles to Ukraine, which is already awash with foreign artillery, the government should be urging for a ceasefire and the recommencement of peace talks,\u0022 the Stop the War Coalition said Monday. \u0022We continue to call on the British government to stop fueling the escalation of conflict in Ukraine and demand that it calls for a negotiated peace immediately.\u0022