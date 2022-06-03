'Sucking Up to Murderers': Biden Plans to Visit Saudi Arabia in Push for Oil

Two and a half years removed from his campaign trail vow to make Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s leaders \u0022pay the price\u0022 for their role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to visit Riyadh in the coming days as part of the White House\u0026#039;s effort to shore up ties with the oil-rich kingdom as Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine roils global energy markets.\r\n\r\nThe timing of the trip has not yet been finalized, but the New York Times reported Thursday that Biden intends to add the Riyadh visit to his planned visit to Israel and Europe later this month.\r\n\r\n\u0022MBS is playing hardball with the United States—and Biden just let him win.\u0022\r\n\r\nSaudi Arabia is the third-largest oil producer in the world behind the U.S. and Russia, and the kingdom has previously resisted the Biden administration\u0026#039;s calls to pump more oil amid surging gas prices. But more recently, the Saudi kingdom has indicated a willingness to ramp up production if Russia\u0026#039;s output tanks due to the West\u0026#039;s sanctions regime.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Washington Post, for which Khashoggi worked as a columnist, Biden administration officials have come to view a presidential visit to Saudi Arabia \u0022as a necessary act of realpolitik to lower energy prices and inflation, despite a campaign promise to further isolate Riyadh.\u0022\r\n\r\nMatt Duss, a foreign policy adviser to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), was among those criticizing the planned visit as egregiously hypocritical, flying directly in the face of Biden\u0026#039;s rhetoric on the campaign trail and since taking office.\r\n\r\n\u0022If anyone can explain to me how this reflects the administration\u0026#039;s previously stated commitment to \u0026#039;a world in which human rights are protected, their defenders are celebrated, and those who commit human rights abuses are held accountable,\u0026#039; I\u0026#039;d love to hear it,\u0022 said Duss.\r\n\r\nBill McKibben, an environmentalist and co-founder of 350.org, tweeted that he \u0022can\u0026#039;t wait for the day when the world can stop sucking up to murderers simply because they have oil.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDuring his trip to\u0026nbsp;Riyadh, the president is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto Saudi leader whom intelligence agencies say approved the gruesome killing of Khashoggi—a U.S. resident—inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.\r\n\r\nThe murder sparked international outrage, which then-presidential candidate Biden joined in 2019 with his vow to make the Saudi kingdom a \u0022pariah.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden also pledged at the time to \u0022end the sale of material to the Saudis where they\u0026#039;re going in and murdering children,\u0022 referring to the Saudi-led coalition\u0026#039;s yearslong, catastrophic war on Yemen—which the U.S. has aided every step of the way with arms and logistical support.\r\n\r\nBut Biden is now facing mounting criticism for reneging on his promises. Despite the president\u0026#039;s February 2021 call for an end to U.S. support for all \u0022offensive operations\u0022 in Yemen, the administration has continued providing the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates with weapons and jet maintenance services.\r\n\r\nWhile a newly extended humanitarian truce in Yemen has provided a brief reprieve to the poor and war-ravaged nation, it remains in a state of deep crisis with millions—including many children—facing starvation, disease, and displacement.\r\n\r\nIn a statement on Thursday marking news of the deal to extend the fragile truce for two months, Biden lavished praise on Saudi Arabia, claiming the kingdom \u0022demonstrated courageous leadership by taking initiatives early on to endorse and implement terms of the U.N.-led truce.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden did not mention that the Saudi crown prince, commonly known as MBS, is the chief architect of the assault on Yemen, which began in 2015 with the support of the Obama administration. The Biden administration has declined to directly penalize MBS for his role in the Khashoggi killing or the humanitarian nightmare in Yemen.\r\n\r\n\u0022Applauding MBS\u0026#039; \u0026#039;courage\u0026#039; for supporting a ceasefire in a war the Saudi crown prince himself started—and to use that as a pretext for the presidential meeting—speaks to Biden\u0026#039;s desperation to lower gas prices, as well as to our need to end this dependency on Saudi Arabia,\u0022 said Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.\r\n\r\n\u0022Rather than rebuilding relations with Riyadh, Biden\u0026#039;s hat-in-hand approach will likely exacerbate the longstanding problems in U.S.-Saudi relations,\u0022 Parsi warned. \u0022It will increase our dependence on the kingdom, which has long given its rulers carte blanche to act against American interests in the Middle East and beyond.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022MBS is playing hardball with the United States,\u0022 Parsi continued, \u0022and Biden just let him win.\u0022\r\n\r\nSunjeev Bery, executive director of Freedom Forward, argued that \u0022it makes no sense to strengthen Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s oil dictator in order to stop Russia\u0026#039;s oil dictator.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The planet is on fire,\u0022 Bery added, \u0022and Biden is about to reestablish relations with one of the key arsonists.\u0022