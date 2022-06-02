Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A Social Security Administration sign is seen in Sebring, Florida

A Social Security Administration sign is seen in Sebring, Florida. (Photo: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Probe Aimed at Trump-Appointed Social Security IG Who Targeted Poor and People With Disabilities

"These penalties are a cheap, easy way of getting enforcement up," said Rep. Gerry Connolly. "It's unconscionable to pile fines on these people."

Jake Johnson

An independent watchdog group launched a probe into Trump-appointed Social Security Inspector General Gail Ennis and her staff this week after reporting shined light on the massive fines they have imposed on poor people and people with disabilities, ostensibly in an effort to punish "fraud."

The fines in question were levied as part of the Civil Monetary Penalty Program, an obscure anti-fraud initiative run by Ennis' office. Documents obtained by the Washington Post show that over a seven-month period ending in mid-2019, 83 people were charged a total of $11.5 million in penalties under Ennis' watch.

"We call on President Biden and Acting Commissioner of Social Security Kilolo Kijakazi to swiftly investigate this apparent abuse of authority."

By comparison, less than $700,000 in fines were imposed during all of 2017. Former President Donald Trump nominated Ennis in October 2017 and the Senate confirmed her in January 2019.

"The escalating penalties created a giant jump—at least on paper—in the amount of money the inspector general could show lawmakers [the program] was bringing in," the Post reported last month. "Fines as high as hundreds of thousands of dollars were imposed on poor, disabled, and elderly people, many of whom had no hope of ever being able to pay."

The program was paused in 2021 amid growing scrutiny from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and congressional Democrats. The new watchdog investigation was launched by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), a group that monitors misconduct accusations leveled at inspectors general.

Acting Social Security Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi, a Biden appointee, has also vowed to conduct a "full investigation" into Ennis' actions, which have drawn internal whistleblower complaints.

In its reporting last month, the Post spotlighted the case of Gail Deckman, an elderly woman who kept thousands of dollars in Social Security disability benefits that should have been cut off when her longtime partner died of kidney cancer. She was fined $119,392, three times more than the payments she received by mistake.

Because Deckman didn't have the money to pay the massive fine, the Post noted, the SSA "garnished the entire $704 check she was going to receive every month when she retired from her minimum-wage job flipping burgers at the convenience store in her local Rebel gas station."

As the Post makes clear, Deckman's case was not an anomaly. During the Trump administration, the newspaper noted, the Ennis' inspector general office fined "more than 100 other beneficiaries without due process":

A Chicago woman was fined $132,000 after wrongly receiving as much as $10,618 in benefits, according to internal data of penalties and assessments... A Denver woman was sanctioned $168,000 after cashing as much as $14,960 in wrongly received checks. A New Jersey woman is on the hook for nearly $435,000 after she accepted about $47,000 in benefits but failed to report a $120,000 house she inherited from her father and car loans she co-signed for her children, on what she said was a lawyer's advice.

Some of those hit with massive fines weren't aware they could appeal the penalties or "were told they had forfeited that right," the Post reported.

"Many times, these cases are not willful crimes," tweeted Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). "These penalties are a cheap, easy way of getting enforcement up. It's unconscionable to pile fines on these people."

Top Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, including the head of the panel's Social Security subcommittee, also voiced outrage in response to the Post's story, calling it "stunning."

"Social Security's Office of the Inspector General levied unprecedented fines against more than 100 seniors and people with disabilities without due process, under procedures adopted during the Trump administration," Reps. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), John Larson (D-Conn.), and Danny Davis (D-Ill.) said in a statement.

"We call on President Biden and Acting Commissioner of Social Security Kilolo Kijakazi to swiftly investigate this apparent abuse of authority, to put in place safeguards to prevent future abuse, and to provide relief to any individuals wrongfully victimized," the lawmakers added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Workers remove debris from an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 11, 2021, after it was hit by a tornado.

House Dems Say Amazon 'Obstructing' Probe of Warehouse Collapse That Killed Six

A congressional review of last year's tragedy "seeks to determine whether Amazon's corporate practices put employee safety first, or… is merely paying lip service to this principle."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sign reading "The only thing a teacher should pack is lunch"

'Madness': Ohio GOP Passes Bill to Arm Teachers

"We aren't trusted with the books we choose, but somehow we're supposed to be trusted with a gun in school?" asked one teachers' union leader.

Julia Conley ·

An elementary school student finishes a meal

'Disaster for Millions of Kids' Looms as GOP Obstruction Threatens School Meal Programs

"There is no reason that children should go hungry in the world's wealthiest nation," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman. "Congress needs to renew the federal school lunch waivers."

Jake Johnson ·

A fire burns trees next to grazing land in the Amazon basin in Ze Doca, Brazil. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Scientists Urge 'Transformative Change' to Stave Off Climate, Biodiversity Collapse

"As the window to avoid far-reaching and irreversible impacts on people and nature rapidly closes, the current actions to address these global challenges are insufficient."

Jessica Corbett ·

oil refinery

Critics Warn GOP Climate Plan 'Farce' Is Recipe for Planetary Disaster

One campaigner said the Republican strategy—which calls for increasing fossil fuel extraction and exports—"sounds like it was concocted by a comic book supervillain."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.