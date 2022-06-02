Probe Aimed at Trump-Appointed Social Security IG Who Targeted Poor and People With Disabilities

An independent watchdog group launched a probe into Trump-appointed Social Security Inspector General Gail Ennis and her staff this week after reporting shined light on the massive fines they have imposed on poor people and people with disabilities, ostensibly in an effort to punish \u0022fraud.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe fines in question were levied as part of the Civil Monetary Penalty Program, an obscure anti-fraud initiative run by Ennis\u0026#039; office. Documents obtained by the Washington Post show that over a seven-month period ending in mid-2019, 83 people were charged a total of $11.5 million in penalties under Ennis\u0026#039; watch.\r\n\r\n\u0022We call on President Biden and Acting Commissioner of Social Security Kilolo Kijakazi to swiftly investigate this apparent abuse of authority.\u0022\r\n\r\nBy comparison, less than $700,000 in fines were imposed during all of 2017. Former President Donald Trump nominated Ennis in October 2017 and the Senate confirmed her in January 2019.\r\n\r\n\u0022The escalating penalties created a giant jump—at least on paper—in the amount of money the inspector general could show lawmakers [the program] was bringing in,\u0022 the Post reported last month. \u0022Fines as high as hundreds of thousands of dollars were imposed on poor, disabled, and elderly people, many of whom had no hope of ever being able to pay.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe program was paused in 2021 amid growing scrutiny from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and congressional Democrats. The new watchdog investigation was launched by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), a group that monitors misconduct accusations leveled at inspectors general.\r\n\r\nActing Social Security Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi, a Biden appointee, has also vowed to conduct a \u0022full investigation\u0022 into Ennis\u0026#039; actions, which have drawn internal whistleblower complaints.\r\n\r\nIn its reporting last month, the Post spotlighted the case of Gail Deckman, an elderly woman who kept thousands of dollars in Social Security disability benefits that should have been cut off when her longtime partner died of kidney cancer. She was fined $119,392, three times more than the payments she received by mistake.\r\n\r\nBecause Deckman didn\u0026#039;t have the money to pay the massive fine, the Post noted, the SSA \u0022garnished the entire $704 check she was going to receive every month when she retired from her minimum-wage job flipping burgers at the convenience store in her local Rebel gas station.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the Post makes clear, Deckman\u0026#039;s case was not an anomaly. During the Trump administration, the newspaper noted, the Ennis\u0026#039; inspector general office fined \u0022more than 100 other beneficiaries without due process\u0022:\r\n\r\n\r\nA Chicago woman was fined $132,000 after wrongly receiving as much as $10,618 in benefits, according to internal data of penalties and assessments... A Denver woman was sanctioned $168,000 after cashing as much as $14,960 in wrongly received checks. A New Jersey woman is on the hook for nearly $435,000 after she accepted about $47,000 in benefits but failed to report a $120,000 house she inherited from her father and car loans she co-signed for her children, on what she said was a lawyer\u0026#039;s advice.\r\n\r\n\r\nSome of those hit with massive fines weren\u0026#039;t aware they could appeal the penalties or \u0022were told they had forfeited that right,\u0022 the Post reported.\r\n\r\n\u0022Many times, these cases are not willful crimes,\u0022 tweeted Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). \u0022These penalties are a cheap, easy way of getting enforcement up. It\u0026#039;s unconscionable to pile fines on these people.\u0022\r\n\r\nTop Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, including the head of the panel\u0026#039;s Social Security subcommittee, also voiced outrage in response to the Post\u0026#039;s story, calling it \u0022stunning.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Social Security\u0026#039;s Office of the Inspector General levied unprecedented fines against more than 100 seniors and people with disabilities without due process, under procedures adopted during the Trump administration,\u0022 Reps. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), John Larson (D-Conn.), and Danny Davis (D-Ill.) said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022We call on President Biden and Acting Commissioner of Social Security Kilolo Kijakazi to swiftly investigate this apparent abuse of authority, to put in place safeguards to prevent future abuse, and to provide relief to any individuals wrongfully victimized,\u0022 the lawmakers added.