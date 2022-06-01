Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Students rally for gun control

Students gather at a gun control rally at the the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2019 in Washington, D.C., a month after a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Following the United States' latest school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, advocates are calling for a prolonged strike by students and teachers to demand far-reaching gun control reform. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Call Embraced for Prolonged Student Walkout Over Nation's Refusal to Act on Guns

"How can we expect them to walk into the firing line every day?" asked one group in support for the proposal.

Julia Conley

As 21 families in Uvalde, Texas hold funerals for the 19 children and two adults who were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School last week, gun control advocates are grappling with the question of what it will take to stop gun violence, with some proposing that students and teachers hold the largest school walkout yet—one in which they would refuse to return to school until lawmakers pass far-reaching reforms.

With summer vacation approaching, Gal Beckerman wrote at The Atlantic Tuesday, "students should refuse to go back to school" in the fall without the passage of an assault weapons ban—a law which existed in the U.S. in the past and whose expiration correlated to a rise in mass shootings, according to researchers.

"They could create thousands of local committees supporting the strike and decide on what the national demand might be—say, an assault-weapon ban."

While the proposal is absent from the reform package Democratic lawmakers have proposed in the wake of last week's shooting, Beckerman wrote, "63% [of Americans] want an outright ban on assault weapons."

"Moments of such misalignment, when the ideals of a critical mass clash with the rules that govern our collective lives, can also give rise to effective social movements," he added.

Building on walkouts that have been held following mass shootings in recent years, Beckerman wrote, "the children and parents of our country need to take the summer to organize locally, build a set of national demands, and then refuse to go back to school in the fall until Congress does something."

The Atlantic senior editor's call follows a nationwide student walkout last week and a call by March for Our Lives , a goup formed by survivors of the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, for nationwide marches on June 11.

March for Our Lives led a nationwide 17-minute student walkout—one of the largest youth-led protests in U.S. history—a month after that shooting, helped pressure then-Republican Gov. Rick Scott to sign a bill raising the minimum age for gun purchases and extending the waiting period, and continues to mobilize young voters and gun control advocates.\

A co-founder of that group, David Hogg, suggested last week that students might want to take a page from the youth climate movement and stage weekly walkouts "until all kids and adults are safe in their schools and communities."

Particularly after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools across the country to close, Beckerman wrote, it's become clear that a sustained disruption to the education system would have a domino effect throughout the nation's economy:

A walkout with enough students involved and taking place over days, not minutes, puts concrete pressure on officials, from the municipal level all the way up to Washington. When students aren't in school, parents have difficulty getting to work. Suddenly understaffed services—hospitals, subways—suffer the consequences. Politicians and local officials have a mess on their hands—children falling behind in learning, parents overloaded—and a strong incentive to accede to a demand.

"This is a great idea," tweeted entrepreneur Chris Richardson, adding that to the nation's political leaders, "only actions that cause economic pain matter."

Over the summer, Beckerman suggested, students, parents, and teachers should mobilize to prepare for a long-term school strike that would continue until Congress passes broadly popular gun control laws.

"The kids have more power than they know."

"They could create thousands of local committees supporting the strike and decide on what the national demand might be—say, an assault-weapon ban," he wrote. "They could figure out the mutual support and child care they would need to get through the days and maybe weeks it would take for Congress to act."

"In the fall, high school students should refuse to go to school until Congress enacts a nationwide assault weapons ban," author Joe Hill said in support of Beckerman's proposal. "That's a small and reasonable goal that could have meaningful results."

"The kids have more power than they know," he added.

The proposal appeared to garner support from local political leaders in one Arizona county.

"How can we expect them to walk into the firing line every day?" tweeted the Pima County Democratic Party.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
President Joe Biden speaks at a Lockheed Martin facility

'Slippery Slope... Just Got a Lot Steeper': US to Send Ukraine Advanced Missiles as Russia Holds Nuke Drills

Peace advocates fear the Biden administration's high-tech arms shipments to Ukraine are increasing the likelihood of a full-scale conflict between the U.S. and Russia.

Jake Johnson ·

Students rally for gun control

Call Embraced for Prolonged Student Walkout Over Nation's Refusal to Act on Guns

"How can we expect them to walk into the firing line every day?" asked one group in support for the proposal.

Julia Conley ·

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump bang on the glass and chant slogans outside the room where absentee ballots for the 2020 general election are being counted at TCF Center on November 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Tapes Expose GOP Plot to Install Poll Workers in 'Massive Election Subversion Program'

Recordings obtained by Politico detail strategy by GOP operatives to disrupt upcoming elections.

Andrea Germanos ·

Anti-war activists protest outside of CANSEC, North America's largest weapons fair, in Ottawa on June 1, 2022.

'Shut Down This War Machine': Peace Activists Block Entrances to Major Weapons Fair in Canada

"War profiteers have blood on their hands and we are making it impossible for anyone to attend their weapons fair without directly confronting the violence and bloodshed they are complicit in."

Kenny Stancil ·

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks at a hearing

'A Gift to McConnell': Biden HHS Won't Reverse Medicare Premium Hike This Year

"Imagine being able to put more money in the pockets of senior citizens who are struggling to put food on the table right now and doing nothing instead," said a top aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders. "This is how you blow a slam dunk."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'We Refuse to Go On Like This': US Students Walk Out to Demand Gun Control
  2. 'Enough Is Enough!': Thousands Protest Outside NRA Convention in Texas
  3. The White Christian Nationalists Leading America's Children to Slaughter
  4. Texas Democrat Demands Federal Probe of Police Response to Uvalde Shooting
  5. 'Counting Dollars While They Were Counting Bodies': Abbott Attended Fundraiser Hours After Massacre
  6. The Key Role Firearms Makers Play in America's Gun Culture Revealed in Six Charts
  7. 'We Need Change, Governor!' Abbott Booed at Uvalde Memorial Site
  8. 'Grotesque': Disgust as Trump Reads Names of Uvalde Victims at NRA Convention
  9. 'This Is Bullsh*t': Instead of Canceling, Abbott Will Deliver Video Speech to NRA
  10. 'What in the Neoliberal Hell Is This?' Biden Suggests 'Rational' GOP Senators Will Act on Guns
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.