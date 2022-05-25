'This Is on You!' Beto Interrupts Abbott Press Conference on Texas Massacre

This is a breaking news story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nTexas gubernatorial candidate Beto O\u0026#039;Rourke on Wednesday interrupted a press conference led by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, and other top officials, walking up to the stage and accusing the state leaders of \u0022doing nothing and offering us nothing\u0022 in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is on you, until you choose to do something,\u0022 O\u0026#039;Rourke said as security attempted to escort him away from the stage.\r\n\r\nAs one man on stage called Beto a \u0022sick son of a bitch\u0022 who \u0022needs to get his ass out of here\u0022 and several others—including law enforcement—pointedly told him to leave, at least one person in the crowd could be heard yelling, \u0022Let him speak! Let him speak!\u0022\r\n\r\nWatch:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProgressive firebrand Nina Turner praised O\u0026#039;Rourke for disrupting the press conference, saying he\u0026#039;s \u0022bringing the correct energy here\u0022 as political leaders in Texas and across the country refuse to act in the face of persistent deadly gun violence.\r\n\r\nJust before O\u0026#039;Rourke approached the stage in the Uvalde auditorium, Abbott claimed that \u0022more mental health support\u0022 is needed to stop mass shootings like the one on Tuesday, which left 19 children and two adults dead.\r\n\r\nBut moments earlier, Abbott said the gunman—identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos—had \u0022no known mental health history.\u0022 Ramos legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles in the days after his 18th birthday.\r\n\r\nAbbott and Cruz are both slated to speak at the National Rifle Association\u0026#039;s annual meeting on Friday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nShannon Watts, founder of the advocacy group Moms Demand Action, said O\u0026#039;Rourke is a \u0022hero\u0022 and—pointing to the state officials\u0026#039; furious response to the interruption—added, \u0022If only they\u0026#039;d get this angry about gun violence.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpeaking to the press before crashing Abbott\u0026#039;s press conference, O\u0026#039;Rourke said that \u0022it is insane that we allow an 18-year-old to go in and buy an AR-15.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What the hell did we think he was going to do with that?\u0022 O\u0026#039;Rourke asked.\r\n\r\nListen to O\u0026#039;Rourke\u0026#039;s comments:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;