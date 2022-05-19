Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Reproductive rights and anti-choice protesters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court before the start of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case on December 1, 2021

Reproductive rights and anti-choice protesters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court before the start of oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case on December 1, 2021. The case considers the constitutionality of Mississippi's restrictive ban on abortion after 15 weeks. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Strictest US Abortion Ban While Roe Still Stands

Reproductive rights supporters vowed to fight against the ban that begins at fertilization and, like legislation in Texas, "creates a bounty-hunting scheme" for enforcement.

Jessica Corbett

After a Thursday vote by Oklahoma legislators, the state is poised to enact the country's most restrictive abortion ban, which now just awaits an anticipated signature from Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt—a development widely denounced by defenders of reproductive freedom.

Abortion is currently only legal in Oklahoma until about six weeks of pregnancy. The Legislature's passage of House Bill 4327 comes as the nation prepares for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and follows Stitt recently signing two other anti-choice bills.

The new measure—which would take effect immediately once signed—bans abortion "from fertilization until birth," with exceptions to save the life of a pregnant person and for cases of rape and incest reported to law enforcement. It is also partially modeled on Senate Bill 8, a controversial law enacted in Texas last year that empowers anti-choice vigilantes.

The Center for Reproductive Rights explained in a series of tweets Thursday that "H.B. 4327 creates a bounty-hunting scheme similar to Texas's #SB8, which encourages the general public to bring lawsuits against abortion providers, health center workers, or any person who helps someone access abortion in Oklahoma."

The center's CEO, Nancy Northup, said that "politicians in Oklahoma have been working towards this moment for decades Multiple generations of Oklahomans have relied on abortion access to shape their lives and futures. They have never known a world without that right."

"But under this bill, people will be forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion, and those who cannot afford to travel will be forced to give birth against their will or attempt to end their pregnancies on their own," warned Northup, whose group has vowed to fight the looming law.

The ACLU also pledged to keep battling "laws that force pregnancy on people against their will" while warning that the Oklahoma ban specifically "exposes doctors, abortion funds, and even friends and family to bounties of at least $10,000."

The legal group also highlighted that "politicians aren't waiting for the Supreme Court's ruling to block our access to abortion."

Oklahoma has a "trigger ban" that would outlaw abortion if Roe falls—as it is expected to in the weeks ahead, based on Justice Samuel Alito's leaked draft majority opinion. According to the Guttmacher Institute, the reversal of the 1973 ruling could end the right to abortion in over half of U.S. states.

"This isn't a fire drill," Emily Wales, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, told The New York Times of the development in Oklahoma. "This is not a rehearsal for what's to come. We are living in this real world right now. The Supreme Court will finalize that this summer."

The Times also noted an exchange between state Reps. Cyndi Munson (D-85) and Wendi Stearman (R-11) on the floor of the Oklahoma House over the ban's limited exceptions:

"Can you explain to me why you're OK with a person carrying on a pregnancy after they have been raped or there has been instances of incest?" Ms. Munson asked. "You understand what incest is, correct? You are OK with that?"

"I am OK with preserving the life of the child," Wendi Stearman, the Republican sponsor, responded. "The child was not part of that decision."

Wales of Planned Parenthood said that "at this point, we are preparing for the most restrictive environment politicians can create: a complete ban on abortion with likely no exceptions."

"It's the worst-case scenario for abortion care in the state of Oklahoma," she added.

The Oklahoman reported that the state House passed the ban in "a 73-16 vote that saw two Republicans break party ranks to oppose the measure."

Amid alarm over GOP attacks on reproductive rights and Alito's draft opinion, Senate Democrats recently renewed their effort to pass the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined with Republicans, yet again, to prevent a final vote in the evenly split chamber, where Vice President Kamala Harris breaks ties.

Harris joined reproductive rights groups in blasting the new measure, saying that "today, Oklahoma passed a law effectively banning abortion from the moment of fertilization—the latest in a series of blatant attacks on women by extremist legislators. It has never been more urgent that we elect pro-choice leaders at the local, state, and federal level."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Reproductive rights and anti-choice protesters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court before the start of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case on December 1, 2021

Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Strictest US Abortion Ban While Roe Still Stands

Reproductive rights supporters vowed to fight against the ban that begins at fertilization and, like legislation in Texas, "creates a bounty-hunting scheme" for enforcement.

Jessica Corbett ·

Nine-year-old Nasra Omar reads a book to 1st graders at Riverton Elementary School. The school's mentoring Civil Rights Team, made up of 4th and 5th graders, read books to kindergartners and first graders about civil rights and anti-bias themes in Portland, Maine. (Photo: John Ewing/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Judy Blume, Mo Willems Among 1,300 Children's Authors to Condemn 'Wave of Book Suppression'

"Reading stories that reflect the diversity of our world builds empathy and respect for everyone's humanity."

Kenny Stancil ·

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) at rally about ending fossil fuel subsidies

Now Do Windfall Tax, Say Climate Groups After Passage of Big Oil Price Gouging Bill

"Voters will reward politicians who stand up for people, not polluters," said one campaigner, "and taxing windfall profits is wildly popular in every part of the country."

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a news conference

Ocasio-Cortez: Maloney Should Quit DCCC Post If He Runs Against Mondaire Jones

"It's completely inappropriate" for Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to be in charge of the House Democrats' campaign arm "if he's going to challenge another member," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Kenny Stancil ·

Child in typhoon debris

War, Disasters Drive 'All-Time High' of Nearly 60 Million Displaced in Home Nations

The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council noted the situation "is phenomenally worse than even our record figure suggests" because it does not include those forced to flee Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'We Have to Flip This Seat': After Senate Primary Win, Fetterman Shifts Focus to Beating GOP
  2. Neofascist Minority Rule by the GOP Is Laying Waste to the United States
  3. Athens Declaration Calls for End to Ukraine War and Creation of 'Lasting Peace'
  4. Tucker Carlson's 'Great Replacement' Theory Comes From an Anti-US Nazi French Thinker
  5. Buffalo Gunman's Racism Directly Tied to Mainstreaming of White Nationalism, Say Critics
  6. In Telling Slip, George W. Bush Condemns the 'Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq'
  7. Kagan Pens Scathing Dissent as Supreme Court Kills Another Campaign Finance Rule
  8. Big Oil Backs GOP Insurrectionists With $1 Million in Gifts
  9. Russia Cuts Off Electricity to Finland as Tensions Grow Over NATO Expansion
  10. 'A Horror Movie': 10 People Murdered During Mass Shooting by White Supremacist in Buffalo
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.