Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Strictest US Abortion Ban While Roe Still Stands

After a Thursday vote by Oklahoma legislators, the state is poised to enact the country\u0026#039;s most restrictive abortion ban, which now just awaits an anticipated signature from Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt—a development widely denounced by defenders of reproductive freedom.\r\n\r\nAbortion is currently only legal in Oklahoma until about six weeks of pregnancy. The Legislature\u0026#039;s passage of House Bill 4327 comes as the nation prepares for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and follows Stitt recently signing two other anti-choice bills.\r\n\r\nThe new measure—which would take effect immediately once signed—bans abortion \u0022from fertilization until birth,\u0022 with exceptions to save the life of a pregnant person and for cases of rape and incest reported to law enforcement. It is also partially modeled on Senate Bill 8, a controversial law enacted in Texas last year that empowers anti-choice vigilantes.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Center for Reproductive Rights explained in a series of tweets Thursday that \u0022H.B. 4327 creates a bounty-hunting scheme similar to Texas\u0026#039;s #SB8, which encourages the general public to bring lawsuits against abortion providers, health center workers, or any person who helps someone access abortion in Oklahoma.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe center\u0026#039;s CEO, Nancy Northup, said that \u0022politicians in Oklahoma have been working towards this moment for decades Multiple generations of Oklahomans have relied on abortion access to shape their lives and futures. They have never known a world without that right.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But under this bill, people will be forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion, and those who cannot afford to travel will be forced to give birth against their will or attempt to end their pregnancies on their own,\u0022 warned Northup, whose group has vowed to fight the looming law.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe ACLU also pledged to keep battling \u0022laws that force pregnancy on people against their will\u0022 while warning that the Oklahoma ban specifically \u0022exposes doctors, abortion funds, and even friends and family to bounties of at least $10,000.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe legal group also highlighted that \u0022politicians aren\u0026#039;t waiting for the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s ruling to block our access to abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\nOklahoma has a \u0022trigger ban\u0022 that would outlaw abortion if Roe falls—as it is expected to in the weeks ahead, based on Justice Samuel Alito\u0026#039;s leaked draft majority opinion. According to the Guttmacher Institute, the reversal of the 1973 ruling could end the right to abortion in over half of U.S. states.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This isn\u0026#039;t a fire drill,\u0022 Emily Wales, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, told The New York Times of the development in Oklahoma. \u0022This is not a rehearsal for what\u0026#039;s to come. We are living in this real world right now. The Supreme Court will finalize that this summer.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Times also noted an exchange between state Reps. Cyndi Munson (D-85) and Wendi Stearman (R-11) on the floor of the Oklahoma House over the ban\u0026#039;s limited exceptions:\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Can you explain to me why you\u0026#039;re OK with a person carrying on a pregnancy after they have been raped or there has been instances of incest?\u0022 Ms. Munson asked. \u0022You understand what incest is, correct? You are OK with that?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I am OK with preserving the life of the child,\u0022 Wendi Stearman, the Republican sponsor, responded. \u0022The child was not part of that decision.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nWales of Planned Parenthood said that \u0022at this point, we are preparing for the most restrictive environment politicians can create: a complete ban on abortion with likely no exceptions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s the worst-case scenario for abortion care in the state of Oklahoma,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nThe Oklahoman reported that the state House passed the ban in \u0022a 73-16 vote that saw two Republicans break party ranks to oppose the measure.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAmid alarm over GOP attacks on reproductive rights and Alito\u0026#039;s draft opinion, Senate Democrats recently renewed their effort to pass the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined with Republicans, yet again, to prevent a final vote in the evenly split chamber, where Vice President Kamala Harris breaks ties.\r\n\r\nHarris joined reproductive rights groups in blasting the new measure, saying that \u0022today, Oklahoma passed a law effectively banning abortion from the moment of fertilization—the latest in a series of blatant attacks on women by extremist legislators. It has never been more urgent that we elect pro-choice leaders at the local, state, and federal level.\u0022