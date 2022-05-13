Hot Planet Made Deadly South African Floods Twice as Likely: Climate Scientists

Intense rainfall that led to deadly flooding and landslides in South Africa last month was made twice as likely by the human-caused climate crisis, a team of scientists revealed Friday, pointing to the findings as proof of the need to swiftly and significantly curb planet-heating emissions.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we do not reduce emissions and keep global temperatures below 1.5°C, many extreme weather events will become increasingly destructive.\u0022\r\n\r\nExperts at the World Weather Attribution (WWA) initiative found that heavy rainfall episodes like the one in April that left at least 435 people dead can be expected about once every 20 years versus the once every 40 years it would be without humanity warming the planet.\r\n\r\nWWA climatologists warn that without successful efforts to dramatically reduce emissions, the frequency and intensity of such extreme events will increase as the global temperature does.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we do not reduce emissions and keep global temperatures below 1.5°C, many extreme weather events will become increasingly destructive,\u0022 said study co-author Izidine Pinto of the Climate System Analysis Group at the University of Cape Town. \u0022We need to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a new reality where floods and heatwaves are more intense and damaging.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring an April speech announcing a disaster declaration, South African President\u0026nbsp;Cyril Ramaphosa said that communities in the eastern part of the country were \u0022devastated by catastrophic flooding,\u0022 noting that it \u0022caused extensive damage to houses, businesses, roads, bridges and water, electricity, rail, and telecommunications infrastructure.\u0022\r\n\r\nRamaphosa also highlighted the death toll, sharing that when he and other officials visited affected families, \u0022they told us heart-breaking stories about children, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, and neighbors being swept away as their homes crumbled under the pressure of the flood waters.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe city of Durban was hit particularly hard and its port—the largest in Africa—had to suspend operations because of the extreme weather.\r\n\r\nFriederike Otto from Imperial College London, who leads WWA and co-authored the new study, pointed out that\u0026nbsp;\u0022most people who died in the floods lived in informal settlements, so again we are seeing how climate change disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022However, the flooding of the Port of Durban, where African minerals and crops are shipped worldwide, is also a reminder that there are no borders for climate impacts,\u0022 she added. \u0022What happens in one place can have substantial consequences elsewhere.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn addition to the chances of an event such as the mid-April rain disaster doubling due to human-induced climate change, the WWA team found that \u0022the intensity of the current event has increased by 4-8%.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe New York Times noted that \u0022the work has yet to be peer-reviewed or published, but it uses methods that have been reviewed previously\u0022 and \u0022the finding that the likelihood of such an extreme rain event has increased with global warming is consistent with many other studies of individual events and broader trends.\u0022\r\n\r\nWWA\u0026#039;s previous work includes a review of last year\u0026#039;s fatal heatwave in the Pacific Northwest, which the scientists concluded would have been \u0022virtually impossible\u0022 in a world without the climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our results provide a strong warning,\u0022 that WWA analysis said. \u0022Our rapidly warming climate is bringing us into uncharted territory that has significant consequences for health, well-being, and livelihoods.\u0022