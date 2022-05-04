'Devastating' and 'Gruesome': US Tops 1 Million Covid Deaths

\u0022Devastating.\u0022 \u0022Tragic.\u0022 \u0022Unthinkable.\u0022\r\n\r\nThose were some of the reactions Wednesday after NBC News reported that the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the United States has surpassed a million, less than a quarter of the way through the third year of the pandemic.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is far from over.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile some case counters—such Johns Hopkins\u0026#039; global tracker—still showed slightly lower figures on Wednesday, public health experts have long highlighted that the official numbers are lower than the true infections figures and death toll.\r\n\r\nCNN noted last month that according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine, \u0022In the U.S., only 7% of positive cases are detected, which means that case rates are 14.5% higher than reported.\u0022\r\n\r\nThough the United States was widely expected to top one million deaths this month, \u0022the fact that so many have died is still appalling,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Dr. Christopher Murray, who leads IHME, told NBC. He also emphasized that \u0022this is far from over.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe \u0022gruesome milestone\u0022 comes as the White House pressures Congress to send legislation with new pandemic funding to President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s desk.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden administration is sounding the alarm for the urgent need for Congress to provide funding for the nation\u0026#039;s Covid-19 response and is underscoring the severe consequences of their inaction: Fewer vaccines, treatments, and tests for the American people, and fewer shots in arms around the world,\u0022 the White House said in a statement last week.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, Biden requested over $22 billion to battle the pandemic at home and abroad. However, congressional leaders ultimately cut all Covid-19 funding from a sweeping spending package to ensure its passage.\r\n\r\nA month ago, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced a $10 billion deal that was intended to boost vaccinations and testing nationwide but did not include any funds for global aid—which one policy expert called \u0022a victory for the virus.\u0022 That agreement has since stalled in the Senate.\r\n\r\nEven as the U.S. and other rich nations have faced criticism for hoarding Covid-19 vaccine doses and not doing enough to stand up to Big Pharma\u0026#039;s monopoly power, research has shown that hundreds of thousands of American lives could have been saved by vaccination.