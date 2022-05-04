Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Roe-Texas-Abortion

Demonstrators opposed to Texas' new abortion ban rally in Bloomington, Indiana on October 2, 2021 as part of a wave of national protests. (Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Attack on Abortion Rights Is Assault on Women's Economic Security: Experts

"This is class war from the Supreme Court, overturning what has been a fundamental right for over half a century. Roe made it possible for women to join the workforce and help narrow the wage gap."

Kenny Stancil

As the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority appears poised to overturn landmark decisions protecting reproductive rights, researchers are sounding the alarm about how looming abortion bans threaten to undo decades of economic gains made by women, with especially devastating consequences for those who are low-income workers.

"Reproductive and gender justice are central to bodily autonomy and economic security."

Justice Samuel Alito's draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization indicates that the high court has voted 5-4 to strike down Roe v. Wade and its companion, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Unless this ruling is dramatically altered before it is officially issued, abortion could be outlawed in up to 26 states as soon as next month, and Republicans have vowed to enact a federal six-week ban if they retake Congress and the White House.

"The court's decision is not yet final, but the draft majority opinion leaked Monday makes clear that a majority of the court has little regard for long-standing Supreme Court precedent or the decades of economic research finding that abortion and other reproductive healthcare remain essential for gender and economic equality," Shawn Fremstad, senior policy fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, said Tuesday in a statement.

"Reproductive and gender justice are central to bodily autonomy and economic security," Fremstad continued. "In Casey, the Supreme Court acknowledged that the 'ability of women to participate equally in the economic and social life of the nation has been facilitated by their ability to control their reproductive lives.'"

"Economic research conducted over the three decades since Casey has only strengthened the evidence for this conclusion," said Fremstad.

As Kate Bahn, director of labor market policy and chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, and her colleague, acting policy director Maryam Janani-Flores, noted in a recent literature review, "Research on the early broad-based dissemination of the birth control pill and on restrictions for abortion services... finds that autonomy over family planning choices is directly linked to a woman's job opportunities and financial security."

Moreover, Fremstad added, "an amicus brief in Dobbs signed by 154 distinguished economists and researchers detailed the 'substantial body of well-developed and credible research' finding that abortion legalization and access in the United States has increased women's educational attainment and job opportunities, and had other positive effects on women's lives."

Caitlin Knowles Myers, a professor of economics at Middlebury College who was a signatory to the amicus brief, which she wrote about in The Washington Post, told Marketplace on Tuesday that "when abortion access is limited and travel distances to providers increase—as they will for a lot of American women in a post-Dobbs world if Roe is overturned—we know that a substantial number of women can't get there and give birth as a result."

"Motherhood is the single largest explanatory factor for gender gaps in labor market outcomes," she added. "Men and women's earnings actually trend fairly similarly, up until the point that they become parents, and then not much happens for men, and women's earnings really fall off a cliff and decline by about a third and don't recover in their working lifetimes."

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) on Wednesday stressed that the GOP's war on abortion will hit poor Americans the hardest.

"Let's be clear," Lee tweeted. "Wealthy people will always be able to travel for abortion care—including Republicans. Abortion restrictions directly attack low-income people who won't be able to afford control over their own bodies."

In the brief they filed with the Supreme Court, the economists wrote that "although women experience unintended pregnancies and seek abortions at varying stages of life, one common thread is that many of these women already face difficult financial circumstances."

As MLive reported Wednesday:

About half the women who seek abortions are poor and three-quarters are considered low-income, according to research published in the American Journal of Public Health. Research also shows legalizing abortion reduces the number of children living in poverty and single-parent households.

"For people who have unwanted pregnancies, they have worse economic outcomes," said Joelle Abramowitz from the University of Michigan Survey Research Center. "And we can think about if someone has a worse economic situation and now they have a child, that child is also going to experience that worse economic situation as well."

There are roughly 36 million women living in the 26 states that are certain or likely to ban or severely restrict abortion if Roe is overturned.

"For someone in a state where it's not legal, they would have to travel to a different state potentially to go seek an abortion," Abramowitz said. "And that would be costly for people to do, both in terms of getting there, but also taking time off work or getting childcare."

"You're removing women from the labor market, and forcing women to raise children who do not have enough resources to provide housing and food."

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, told Bloomberg that Alito's ruling—co-signed by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—would force some women to carry pregnancies to term against their will, while others would turn to more dangerous options to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

"No decision of a court can stop abortion," she said. "Period."

Meanwhile, for those who are forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term, the result can be a lifetime of poverty, according to Diana Foster, director of research at Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, a program within the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health at the University of California, San Francisco.

Foster led the Turnaway Study, the largest and most comprehensive investigation to date of the long-term health and financial impacts associated with obtaining or being denied an abortion.

Cutting off access to safe abortions "is not good for the economy," she told Bloomberg. "You're removing women from the labor market, and forcing women to raise children who do not have enough resources to provide housing and food."

About 1.8 million women have already been pushed out of the labor force during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Institute for Women's Policy Research estimates that existing abortion restrictions cost state economies $105 billion per year slashing the size of the workforce and the amount of disposable income.

"For people who are unable to get their abortion because the Supreme Court just lets states ban abortions," Foster told Scientific American, "we're going to see worse physical health, greater economic hardship, lower achievement of aspirational plans, kids raised in more precarious economic circumstances, and people's lives upended."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
GOP Handmaid's Tale video

'Evening, Ladies... Where You Headed?': Viral Video Previews Dystopian Post-Roe Future

"Republicans have taken away your right to choose. Now take away their right to govern."

Jessica Corbett ·

abortion

Abortion Providers Fearful But Resolute as They Ready for Post-Roe World

"Tomorrow I'm going to wake up, go to work, and continue to provide abortions. Because I'm a doctor, it's my job, and it's the right thing to do."

Brett Wilkins ·

A woman enters Planned Parenthood

With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm

"Companies that traffic in personal, geolocation, advertising, or other data could become digital crime scenes for eager prosecutors armed with subpoenas," said one expert on technology and gender.

Julia Conley ·

Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks to reporters.

Justices 'Frankly Lied Under Oath' About Respecting Roe, Says Jayapal

"We're going to have to take to the streets, and we're going to have to take to the ballot box."

Andrea Germanos ·

Roe-Texas-Abortion

Attack on Abortion Rights Is Assault on Women's Economic Security: Experts

"This is class war from the Supreme Court, overturning what has been a fundamental right for over half a century. Roe made it possible for women to join the workforce and help narrow the wage gap."

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. What Far-Left? Asks AOC. 'We Can't Even Get Our Party to Import Cheaper Prescription Drugs from Canada'
  2. 'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care
  3. Who Bankrolled Ginni Thomas as She Sought to Overthrow the 2020 Election?
  4. 'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress
  5. Critics Warn Alito Draft Threatens Much, Much More Than Abortion Rights
  6. 'Time to Take to the Streets': Mobilizations Planned as Supreme Court Targets Roe
  7. Kinzinger Introduces Measure to Allow US Military Intervention in Ukraine
  8. 'Absolutely Tragic': Doctors Tie Trump's 30-Foot Border Wall to Surge in Injuries and Deaths
  9. 'I Am Angry!': Warren Unleashes in Fiery Speech Against 'Extremist' Court
  10. 'A Down Payment on World War III': Peace Advocates Blast Biden's Ask for More Ukraine Aid
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.