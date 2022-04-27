'Liquid Gold, Mate!': Activists' Spoof on Big Pharma's Vaccine Greed Nails It

Noting that \u0022pharmaceutical companies are making billions, while billions go unvaccinated,\u0022 the advocacy group People\u0026#039;s Vaccine Alliance on Wednesday published a parody video lampooning Big Pharma\u0026#039;s greed and profiteering from a pandemic that\u0026#039;s now claimed more than six million lives.\r\n\r\n\u0022Liquid gold, mate! We\u0026#039;re making a thousand bucks\u0026#039; profit a second,\u0022 the satirical Big Pharma executive—played by British artist Jolyon Rubinstein—gushes in a phone call, presumably with a colleague. \u0022Omicron was a total money-spinner, but apparently the new variant is even more transmissible!\u0022\r\n\r\nIn another call, he informs a potential buyer, \u0022I\u0026#039;m afraid the price per dose has doubled... It\u0026#039;s a demand thing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My hands are tied,\u0022 he says before hanging up the phone and then exclaiming, \u0022In golden handcuffs!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn another \u0022call\u0022 with Joe Biden, Rubinstein\u0026#039;s character pans the U.S. president\u0026#039;s endorsement of an Indian and South African proposal to temporarily waive some intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines, asking, \u0022You\u0026#039;ve gone off that crazy patent-lifting idea, yeah?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe video\u0026#039;s release coincides with a new People\u0026#039;s Vaccine Alliance campaign targeting pharma giants\u0026nbsp;Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson \u0026amp; Johnson during their annual general meetings in New York and London.\r\n\r\n\u0022These vaccines were created with unprecedented public funding to deal with an unprecedented global threat to humanity. They should not be private property—they are the people\u0026#039;s vaccines,\u0022 asserted People\u0026#039;s Vaccine Alliance policy adviser Julia Kosgei.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are manufacturers ready to make vaccines and treatments in the Global South,\u0022 she added. \u0022But first, world leaders must suspend intellectual property rules and pharmaceutical companies must transfer the technology to make Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.\u0022