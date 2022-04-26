Life Sentence for Turkish Activist Called 'Devastating Blow' to Human Rights Worldwide

An Istanbul court on Monday sentenced Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to aggravated life in prison, setting off a wave of strong global condemnation.\r\n\r\n\u0022This egregious sentence is a death knell for Turkey\u0026#039;s democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have witnessed a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions,\u0022 said Nils Muižnieks, Amnesty International\u0026#039;s Europe director.\r\n\r\n\u0022This verdict deals a devastating blow not only to Osman Kavala, his co-defendants, and their families,\u0022 he added, \u0022but to everyone who believes in justice and human rights activism in Turkey and beyond.\u0022\r\n\r\nSixty-four-year-old Kavala, who had already spent four years in prison without a conviction, was sentenced along with seven other defendants for allegedly trying to overthrow the government during an uprising that broke out in 2013.\r\n\r\nAccording to CNN:\r\n\r\n\r\nHe was first arrested in 2017 on charges related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. The trial was closely watched by rights groups, who have accused the Turkish government of using the judicial system to crack down on dissenting voices.\r\n\r\nThough Kavala was acquitted in 2020, that verdict was overturned and new charges were brought against him for his alleged involvement in the July 2016 attempted coup, which resulted in the death of at least 250 people and a subsequent crackdown that has seen over 110,000 people, including civil servants, teachers, activists, and journalists detained.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe court\u0026#039;s decision, said Muižnieks, \u0022defies all logic.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The prosecuting authorities have repeatedly failed to provide any evidence that substantiates the baseless charges of attempting to overthrow the government. This unjust verdict shows that the Gezi trial was only an attempt to silence independent voices,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nLiesl Gerntholtz, director of the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Center, said Monday marked \u0022a dark moment for Turkey\u0022 and called Kavala\u0026#039;s life sentence \u0022a devastating and unjust blow, not only to him and his family, but to freedom of expression and human rights in Turkey.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Kavala\u0026#039;s case,\u0022 she added, \u0022is a blatant attempt to criminalize free expression and use the courts to retaliate against those who dare to criticize the government. This egregious sentence is a death knell for Turkey\u0026#039;s democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHuman Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth similarly denounced the sentencing as \u0022an abomination\u0022 and said that Kavala \u0022did nothing other than have an independent voice, but [Turkish] President Erdogan seems to need to blame someone for the widespread opposition to his autocratic rule.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdding to the outrage is Ankara\u0026#039;s disregard for the European Court of Human Rights\u0026#039; call for Kavala\u0026#039;s release—a flouting that in February prompted the Council of Europe to take nearly unprecedented disciplinary action against Turkey.\r\n\r\nThe E.U.\u0026#039;s top diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, put the harsh sentences in the context of the European court\u0026#039;s demands and said, \u0022Respecting fundamental rights and freedoms is today more important than ever.\u0022\r\n\r\nEuropean nations including France also bemoaned the outcome. The French foreign ministry called for Kavala\u0026#039;s \u0022immediate release\u0022 and for all charges against him to be dropped. The ministry added that Kavala\u0026#039;s four years in detention already ran afoul of \u0022Turkey\u0026#039;s international obligations.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S. State Department also weighed in, with spokesperson Ned Price calling Kavala\u0026#039;s \u0022unjust conviction\u0022 one that is \u0022inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We again call on Turkey to release Osman Kavala, in keeping with European Court of Human Rights rulings, as well as to free all others arbitrarily incarcerated,\u0022 said Price.