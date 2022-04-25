Prosecutions of Corporate Criminals Hit Record Low Under Biden: Report

Despite the Biden administration\u0026#039;s pledges to be tougher on corporate crime than its business-friendly predecessor, a new report published Monday shows that corporate prosecutions reached a record low in 2021, continuing a decline that accelerated under former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Trump administration\u0026#039;s soft-on-corporate-crime enforcement policies are having a holdover effect.\u0022\r\n\r\nCiting data from the U.S. Sentencing Commission and the Corporate Prosecution Registry, the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen notes in its analysis that just 90 corporations either pleaded guilty or were found guilty of federal crimes last year even as the Justice Department—led by Attorney General Merrick Garland—announced policies aimed at strengthening enforcement efforts against white-collar offenses.\r\n\r\nThe previous record low was 94 corporate prosecutions in 2020, down from a peak of 296 in 2000.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden DOJ\u0026#039;s policy changes away from Trump\u0026#039;s soft-on-corporate-crime approach suggest enforcement against corporate lawbreakers should be ramping up, but the numbers for 2021 don\u0026#039;t reflect those changes,\u0022 Rick Claypool, a research director for Public Citizen and author of the new report, said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Deterring corporate monopolists, polluters, fraudsters, and workplace abusers requires the DOJ to bring tough prosecutions,\u0022 Claypool added. \u0022It\u0026#039;s the only way to show big business that the cost of crime outweighs any perceived benefit of profit-driven lawbreaking... Garland must prioritize prosecuting these cases, and President Biden and Congress need to provide the DOJ with the resources to do the job.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPublic Citizen also found that the Justice Department\u0026#039;s use of so-called corporate-leniency agreements as an alternative to bringing criminal charges against law-breaking companies remains \u0022extraordinarily high\u0022 under Biden.\r\n\r\nSuch agreements, according to Public Citizen, made up 26% of all concluded federal cases against corporations in 2021—a decline from 32% in 2020 but a massive increase over 1996, when federal prosecutors entered leniency agreements with companies just 1% of the time.\r\n\r\n\u0022The rationale for the DOJ\u0026#039;s use of these agreements with corporations is that they facilitate corporate compliance with the law,\u0022 the report notes. \u0022The empirical evidence, however, shows that corporations that receive leniency agreements instead of facing prosecution are not deterred from reoffending.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPublic Citizen points out that the Biden Justice Department has taken a number of promising steps aimed at cracking down on corporate crime, an effort that is widely popular among U.S. voters.\r\n\r\n\u0022Two weeks after Inauguration Day, Biden\u0026#039;s DOJ rescinded Trump-era policies to weaken enforcement against corporate polluters,\u0022 Public Citizen observed. \u0022In October of 2021, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced changes to the DOJ\u0026#039;s corporate enforcement policies, including ratcheting up penalties for corporate repeat offenders, widening the scope of individuals who can be implicated in corporate investigations, and directing a squad of FBI agents tasked specifically with targeting white-collar crime.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Rampant corporate crime means Americans are at increased risk of being victimized by businesses putting the pursuit of profit above the law.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut the administration\u0026#039;s push to intensify enforcement has been hampered by a number of factors, including U.S. attorney vacancies and recalcitrance from Republican members of Congress.\r\n\r\n\u0022The top prosecutor vacancies leave offices in the hands of holdovers and career staff, who may be less likely to embrace policy shifts,\u0022 Public Citizen noted. \u0022Polluter-friendly Senate Republicans like Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), meanwhile, are blocking the confirmation of Biden\u0026#039;s top environmental law enforcement nominees.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Trump administration\u0026#039;s soft-on-corporate-crime enforcement policies are having a holdover effect on the Biden administration\u0026#039;s enforcement numbers,\u0022 the group warned. \u0022Allowing corporate crime to go unpursued and unpunished is not an option. Rampant corporate crime means Americans are at increased risk of being victimized by businesses putting the pursuit of profit above the law, and faith in the American justice system, which so often brings the harshest consequences down on the most powerless defendants, is undermined.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Obstacles or no obstacles,\u0022 the report added, \u0022the DOJ must zealously pursue its new policies with the resources that it has.\u0022\r\n\r\nPublic Citizen\u0026#039;s report comes weeks after an analysis by the Revolving Door Project (RDP) found that the Biden administration \u0022has taken at least 24 opportunities to either prosecute corporate crime or begin writing new regulations to ban heinous corporate practices\u0022 but \u0022has missed 48 such opportunities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Private equity moguls who defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) have gotten a free pass so far while prosecutors pursue small-ball schemes,\u0022 RDP said. \u0022The Environmental Protection Agency referred the fewest-ever pollution crimes to the Justice Department for prosecution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And while the administration has continued investigating Meta\u0026#039;s Facebook and Alphabet\u0026#039;s Google for antitrust violations,\u0022 the watchdog group added, it hasn\u0026#039;t \u0022taken any action against the slew of other white-collar crimes allegedly committed by these Big Tech titans, like bid-rigging, insider trading, and lying to investors and Congress.\u0022